Vermont State

wamc.org

Mixed reactions to Governor Phil Scott’s 2024 budget proposal

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has outlined his 2024 budget proposal. His Republican colleagues agree with his strategy, but more progressive groups are unimpressed. After being re-elected to a fourth term in November, Scott’s budget message Jan. 20th emphasized the continued use of an influx of federal pandemic relief funds strategically without raising taxes or fees. He also focused on bringing economic equity to the state’s diverse regions as part of the $8.4 billion plan.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of low-income Americans -- including thousands of Vermonters -- could lose their Medicaid benefits at the end of March as a pandemic policy known as “continuous enrollment” ends. Now, state officials are redetermining who is eligible, and some Vermonters will have to make difficult choices.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Report: Vermont not on track to meeting climate requirements

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by the Vermont Climate Council finds the state is not on track to meet its first emission reduction goals by 2025 and that lawmakers need to step up in order to meet the carbon reduction target of 26% below 2005 levels. But some lawmakers and administration officials are throwing up red flags.
VERMONT STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls

New Hampshire cities and towns would be allowed to set their own rent controls on large developments – including limitations on how quickly rents could rise – under a bill proposed in the House this year.  House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to cap the amount that certain landlords can increase rents and allow the […] The post Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
VTDigger

Give us back our tax money

I read our new crop of legislators is getting busy figuring out how to spend $8 billion. Wow, that's a pile of cash! Predictably our state government will waste at least half of it. They will create programs, hire employees, and make grand plans on what they might be able to accomplish with all this money.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Bennington County seeing elevated COVID transmission

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite some higher COVID transmission rates in certain areas, Vermont is headed in the right direction, according to Vermont health providers. Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at UVM Medical Center, says that the number of COVID cases in Vermont remains low, although Bennington County is one area with higher transmission rates. Lahey says that based on CDC county-by-county transmission rates, it is still prudent in certain circumstances to continue masking and other precautions.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Lawmakers Approve New Pesticide Rules for Vermont

Vermont lawmakers signed off on new pesticide rules on Thursday over the objection of environmental groups who say the changes fall short of the tighter restrictions needed to protect people and pollinators. The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets hadn’t revised its rules for the storage, application and reporting of...
VERMONT STATE
wdayradionow.com

Noem outlaws South Dakota Government Contracts with six countries

(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for new approach to state government contracts. The governor has issued a directive banning all state government from making technology purchases or entering into contracts with businesses connected to China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, or Cuba. Contractors wanting to...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
VTDigger

Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence

In his letter from behind bars, Jay Peak’s former owner wrote that he was “begging” the judge for mercy, citing, in part, health problems facing him and his wife. He said his cooperation with prosecutors did not receive proper consideration. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence.
BURLINGTON, VT
