Mixed reactions to Governor Phil Scott’s 2024 budget proposal
Vermont Governor Phil Scott has outlined his 2024 budget proposal. His Republican colleagues agree with his strategy, but more progressive groups are unimpressed. After being re-elected to a fourth term in November, Scott’s budget message Jan. 20th emphasized the continued use of an influx of federal pandemic relief funds strategically without raising taxes or fees. He also focused on bringing economic equity to the state’s diverse regions as part of the $8.4 billion plan.
Vermont Everyone Eats program will end on March 31, after distributing 3.5 million meals
The program’s organizers said it raised awareness about food insecurity and the need for long-term solutions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Everyone Eats program will end on March 31, after distributing 3.5 million meals.
WCAX
Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of low-income Americans -- including thousands of Vermonters -- could lose their Medicaid benefits at the end of March as a pandemic policy known as “continuous enrollment” ends. Now, state officials are redetermining who is eligible, and some Vermonters will have to make difficult choices.
State Employees' Union Pushes Back on Scott's Insurance Pitch
Gov. Phil Scott’s plan to save money by shifting retired state workers to a new private Medicare insurance plan has public employee unions livid and Democratic lawmakers vowing to block the effort. The administration says that moving more than 6,000 retirees to a new Medicare Advantage plan could save...
WCAX
Report: Vermont not on track to meeting climate requirements
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by the Vermont Climate Council finds the state is not on track to meet its first emission reduction goals by 2025 and that lawmakers need to step up in order to meet the carbon reduction target of 26% below 2005 levels. But some lawmakers and administration officials are throwing up red flags.
manchesterinklink.com
Mayors convene with state officials, relay ‘eye-opening’ challenges of homelessness and need for statewide action
MANCHESTER, NH – A meeting held last week between several New Hampshire mayors and state government officials was an important step toward progress in the homelessness crisis, said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I’m grateful that the meeting occurred and I think it was eye-opening for the state to hear directly...
Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls
New Hampshire cities and towns would be allowed to set their own rent controls on large developments – including limitations on how quickly rents could rise – under a bill proposed in the House this year. House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to cap the amount that certain landlords can increase rents and allow the […] The post Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
VTDigger
Give us back our tax money
I read our new crop of legislators is getting busy figuring out how to spend $8 billion. Wow, that's a pile of cash! Predictably our state government will waste at least half of it. They will create programs, hire employees, and make grand plans on what they might be able to accomplish with all this money.
Colchester Sun
2023 tax filing season opens Jan. 23, new tax credits available for Vermonters
2023 tax filing season opens Jan. 23, new tax credits available for Vermonters. The 2023 tax season officially opens Jan. 23, at both the federal and state levels. This is the date the IRS and Vermont begin accepting personal income tax returns for tax year 2022. The department offers the...
Vermont to release a statewide ‘heat map’ of police calls
The dashboard will track police calls made from every Vermont town and city
WCAX
Bennington County seeing elevated COVID transmission
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite some higher COVID transmission rates in certain areas, Vermont is headed in the right direction, according to Vermont health providers. Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at UVM Medical Center, says that the number of COVID cases in Vermont remains low, although Bennington County is one area with higher transmission rates. Lahey says that based on CDC county-by-county transmission rates, it is still prudent in certain circumstances to continue masking and other precautions.
Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard
Early skeptics say the tool gives the misleading impression that Vermont’s cities are disproportionately dangerous, arguing that without context, the map is likely to stoke unnecessary fear among the public. Read the story on VTDigger here: Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard.
Lawmakers Approve New Pesticide Rules for Vermont
Vermont lawmakers signed off on new pesticide rules on Thursday over the objection of environmental groups who say the changes fall short of the tighter restrictions needed to protect people and pollinators. The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets hadn’t revised its rules for the storage, application and reporting of...
Vermont's Residents Have til May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License In Order Board Planes or Enter Federal Bldgs
Vermont's Dept. of Motor Vehicles says there is a deadline of May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow a holder to board airline flights in the U.S. without having to show a valid U.S. passport or passport card. It allows investors to enter secure federal buildings after the REAL ID deadline.
mynbc5.com
Racially insensitive incidents at Vermont schools spark disciplinary action, discussion
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Some schools in Vermont have been dealing with incidents of racially insensitive comments or social media posts in the past few months and it's sparking some serious conversations within the community. Last month, a girls' basketball player at CVU posted a video on TikTok that principal...
wdayradionow.com
Noem outlaws South Dakota Government Contracts with six countries
(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for new approach to state government contracts. The governor has issued a directive banning all state government from making technology purchases or entering into contracts with businesses connected to China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, or Cuba. Contractors wanting to...
Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence
In his letter from behind bars, Jay Peak’s former owner wrote that he was “begging” the judge for mercy, citing, in part, health problems facing him and his wife. He said his cooperation with prosecutors did not receive proper consideration. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge denies request from Ariel Quiros, ‘wheeler dealer’ in EB-5 fraud scandal, to shorten his prison sentence.
Some Lawmakers Say Vermont Should Consider a Milk-Price Premium to Help Struggling Dairy Farmers
Andy Birch and his wife, Sarah, set about reviving his family's Derby dairy farm in 2014, when milk prices were near record highs. They bought a small herd of Holsteins, upgraded the aging barn and began selling milk to the Cabot Creamery cooperative. The next year, milk prices plunged 30...
Fixing Vermont's Childcare System Could Cost Up to $279 Million — Annually
A new study commissioned by the Vermont legislature found that the state would need to contribute $179 million to $279 million annually to create a high-quality, affordable childcare system that fairly compensates workers. Released on Tuesday, the lengthy report offers a range of tax-based options for raising that revenue. Top...
