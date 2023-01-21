New Hampshire cities and towns would be allowed to set their own rent controls on large developments – including limitations on how quickly rents could rise – under a bill proposed in the House this year. House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to cap the amount that certain landlords can increase rents and allow the […] The post Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO