Northampton County policies and parks win recognition as an 'age-friendly' community
Northampton County has won recognition from the AARP for its age-friendly policies, including a growing park system. In accepting the recognition from the retiree group last week, County Executive Lamont McClure referred to a study that contends the region is a great place to retire. "We knew it was a...
Schuylkill River Greenways Association receives $300,000 state grant
State funding has been awarded for two recreational improvement projects in Schuylkill County, according to state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-123, Butler Twp., who played a role in securing the grants. The funding was made available through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), which is administered by the Department of Conservation...
Nonprofit that helps troubled veterans hoping to raise funds to buy Camp Trexler in Monroe
POLK TWP., Pa. - A lodge and dormitory are examples of the four or five buildings Valor founder Mark Baylis hopes to build on nearby Camp Trexler in Polk and Chestnuthill townships. "The veterans will benefit on three topics that can prevent veteran suicide," he said. The Valor Clinic Foundation...
Reading City Council votes to address costly, lengthy charter disputes
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to adopt an amendment to the charter board ordinance that attempts to resolve the issue of costly and lengthy charter disputes. While the ordinance will continue to allow residents to submit violations of the city charter, officials say the change...
Massacre or riot?: Perspectives on Lattimer vary across 125 years
HAZLE TWP. — Ever since a posse shot 19 coal miners to death and wounded dozens more in the village of Lattimer on Sept. 10, 1897, a debate simmered about blame. When recapping how people remembered Lattimer during the past 125 years, University of Maryland Professor Paul Shackel showed two drawings to an audience on Saturday at a program for Anthracite Mining Heritage Month.
10 potential Republican Schuylkill County commissioner candidates answer questions
MOUNT CARBON — How they would balance the budget and whether they would accept George F. Halcovage Jr. as a running mate were among the topics discussed by 10 potential Republican candidates for Schuylkill County commissioner. Each participant gave an introduction, told why they wanted to run and had...
Election board to meet Wednesday; will likely reverse course on ballot curing
Luzerne County Board of Elections member Daniel Schramm says he has changed his mind again on a controversial issue facing the board, one week before the Jan. 31 special election for the 27th District state Senate seat. Election board Chairwoman Denise Williams said that after speaking with Schramm, she scheduled...
Lehigh County's first assistant DA Gavin Holihan to run for district attorney
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney's second-in-command is making a run for top cop. Gavin Holihan announced Monday his candidacy for county district attorney. He recently took over as first assistant district attorney, the position directly under the DA, after being appointed earlier this month. Holihan is running...
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
Public hearing set for government study commission proposal; council discussing charter amendments
The public will get a chance to comment Tuesday on a proposed ordinance regarding the formation of a government study commission before Luzerne County Council votes whether to leave the decision up to voters in the May 16 primary election. Council will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m., at...
Lehighton to join the Colonial League as a full member in 2024
The Colonial League announced that Lehighton Area School District will be admitted as a full member beginning in the fall of 2024. The League made the announcement in a press release on Monday evening, shortly after the district had approved the move from the Schuylkill League at a board meeting.
