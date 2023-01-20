ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Schuylkill River Greenways Association receives $300,000 state grant

State funding has been awarded for two recreational improvement projects in Schuylkill County, according to state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-123, Butler Twp., who played a role in securing the grants. The funding was made available through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2), which is administered by the Department of Conservation...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Reading City Council votes to address costly, lengthy charter disputes

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to adopt an amendment to the charter board ordinance that attempts to resolve the issue of costly and lengthy charter disputes. While the ordinance will continue to allow residents to submit violations of the city charter, officials say the change...
READING, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Massacre or riot?: Perspectives on Lattimer vary across 125 years

HAZLE TWP. — Ever since a posse shot 19 coal miners to death and wounded dozens more in the village of Lattimer on Sept. 10, 1897, a debate simmered about blame. When recapping how people remembered Lattimer during the past 125 years, University of Maryland Professor Paul Shackel showed two drawings to an audience on Saturday at a program for Anthracite Mining Heritage Month.
HAZLETON, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lehigh County's first assistant DA Gavin Holihan to run for district attorney

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney's second-in-command is making a run for top cop. Gavin Holihan announced Monday his candidacy for county district attorney. He recently took over as first assistant district attorney, the position directly under the DA, after being appointed earlier this month. Holihan is running...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lehighton to join the Colonial League as a full member in 2024

The Colonial League announced that Lehighton Area School District will be admitted as a full member beginning in the fall of 2024. The League made the announcement in a press release on Monday evening, shortly after the district had approved the move from the Schuylkill League at a board meeting.
LEHIGHTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy