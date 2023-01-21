ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

“Rain, shine or snow” the Ice Bowl Disc-Golf Tournament is happening to help end hunger

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQR5s_0kM9CHNM00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The East Texas Food Bank is inviting players of all skill levels to the annual Ice Bowl Disc-Golf Tournament in an effort to help end hunger.

Reports: Former NFL wide-receiver named new head coach for Tyler High School

The event is Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lindsey Park in Tyler and organizers say “rain, shine or snow” they will play no matter what. Proceeds will benefit the East Texas Food Bank, and canned food donations will be accepted at the event.

If you want to learn more about the tournament, or how you can get registered, visit their website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kM9CHNM00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Chapel Hill beats Center 64-57 in district rematch

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — We had a monster matchup at Bulldog Gymnasium in Tyler, as the Chapel Hill Bulldogs hosted Center in a district rematch. The Roughriders beat the Bulldogs earlier in the season, but on Tuesday, Chapel Hill returned the favor, beating Center 64-57. Chapel Hill will now get ready to head to Longview […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler ISD names Rashaun Woods as new Lions head football coach

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There is a new leader of the Lions’ Den in Tyler, and the school district officially named Rashaun Woods the new head coach for the Tyler High School football program. “Nearly seven weeks since the Tyler High Head Football Coach opening occurred, and nine weeks since the regular season completed, we […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Trees Committee and the City of Tyler’s urban forestry division celebrated Arbor Day by planting 120 trees at Fun Forest Park on Saturday, Jan. 21. “Event’s like today, Arbor Day, are incredibly important, especially if you look over the past two years. The City of Tyler has lost thousands […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fun events coming to Tyler soon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Debbi Isham with Tyler Parks and Recreation stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to discuss some upcoming events. The 18th annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Lindsey Park. The cost to enter is $25 per player. For […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Bullard VFD gifted drying rack to decontaminate firefighting gear

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard Volunteer Fire Department was gifted a drying rack for their firefighting gear thanks to generous donations from Lowe’s and Home Depot. The drying rack will aid the firefighters in protecting their health on the job. Bullard VFD said the rack decontaminates the clothing from toxic chemicals and substances like […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

HERPS Reptile Show slithers into Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The HERPS Reptile Show visited Longview over the weekend to show off just some of their thousands of reptiles, amphibians and snakes. The show had an education section for both kids and adults that lets visitors see their critters first hand. The show lasted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gladewater kicks off year long sesquicentennial celebration

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater is kicking off their year long sesquicentennial celebration with a Night at the Museum on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Night at the Museum event will be held at the Gladewater Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature Caddo artifacts, railroad memorabilia, the Texana book collection and several […]
GLADEWATER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Skeeter Boats facility to expand in former Haliburton site

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — More jobs could be on the way to East Texas with a major expansion of Skeeter Boats in the works, which could put a major property back on the tax rolls, the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation said. Kilgore EDC is entering a purchase agreement and economic development performance agreement supporting Skeeter […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mount Vernon A.M.E Church in Palestine receives $75,000 grant

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Vernon A.M.E Church in Palestine received a $75,000 grant from Preservation Texas, to restore the historic building.  The congregation was built in 1921. “2015 Mount Vernon was listed on the most endangered list through preservation Texas,” said Tabitha Enge, the project manager for the restoration of the historic Mount Vernon A.M.E. […]
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UT Tyler Basketball teams split with West Texas AM

TYLER, TEXAS – UT Tyler women’s basketball played all 40 minutes with a high intensity on Saturday afternoon and dominated both sides of the ball against #17 West Texas A&M in a 76-54 win. The Patriots shot 54.2% from the field, 47.6% from beyond the arc, and 70% from the free throw line while holding the Lady […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Goodwill of East Texas discusses Youth Works Academy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brenda Hampton, mission services manager for Goodwill of East Texas, visited East Texas live on Friday to discuss their Youth Works Academy. The Youth Works Academy is a program that allows youths and young adults to receive work training that can help then gain employment. “We put people to work! Goodwill […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy