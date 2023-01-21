“Rain, shine or snow” the Ice Bowl Disc-Golf Tournament is happening to help end hunger

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The East Texas Food Bank is inviting players of all skill levels to the annual Ice Bowl Disc-Golf Tournament in an effort to help end hunger.

The event is Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lindsey Park in Tyler and organizers say “rain, shine or snow” they will play no matter what. Proceeds will benefit the East Texas Food Bank, and canned food donations will be accepted at the event.

If you want to learn more about the tournament, or how you can get registered, visit their website.



