wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
news8000.com
Luther continues hot start to the season with 81-52 win over Mel-Min
Luther boys (12-1) hosted Melrose-Mindoro (11-2) for a non-conference basketball game. Luther got the win 81-52 and improve to 13 and 1 on the season.
news8000.com
G-E-T's Schmitz celebrates birthday with win over CFC
The G-E-T boys basketball team, led by the birthday boy Cody Schmitz, cruised to a 67-44 win over Cochrane-Fountain City on Monday night.
news8000.com
La Crosse School Board votes to close Lincoln Middle School, go to $60 million referendum
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The La Crosse School Board voted 6-2 to close Lincoln Middle School at Monday night's board meeting. La Crosse School District Superintendent Aaron Engel explained that the recommendation comes due to declining enrolment and the cost of maintaining those facilities. The building will close at the...
news8000.com
Bail reduced for man charged with imprisoning a La Crosse woman
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The man charged with imprisoning a woman in her La Crosse home had his bail reduced. Cole J. Clark's bond was reduced from $10,000 cash to a $10,000 signature bond. Last week, Cole J. Clark was charged in La Crosse County with felony kidnapping, false imprisonment,...
news8000.com
FDA wants to simplify COVID-19 vaccine process, area doctor says it could pose a challenge
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - U.S. health leaders want to simplify the COVID-19 vaccination process by making it more like getting an annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration says if people only have to get a shot once a year, Americans would no longer have to keep track of how many shots they've gotten.
winonaradio.com
Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
