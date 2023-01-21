ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

news8000.com

Luther continues hot start to the season with 81-52 win over Mel-Min

Luther boys (12-1) hosted Melrose-Mindoro (11-2) for a non-conference basketball game. Luther got the win 81-52 and improve to 13 and 1 on the season. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LUTHER, OK
news8000.com

G-E-T's Schmitz celebrates birthday with win over CFC

The G-E-T boys basketball team, led by the birthday boy Cody Schmitz, cruised to a 67-44 win over Cochrane-Fountain City on Monday night. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
news8000.com

Bail reduced for man charged with imprisoning a La Crosse woman

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The man charged with imprisoning a woman in her La Crosse home had his bail reduced. Cole J. Clark's bond was reduced from $10,000 cash to a $10,000 signature bond. Last week, Cole J. Clark was charged in La Crosse County with felony kidnapping, false imprisonment,...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges

(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
WINONA COUNTY, MN

