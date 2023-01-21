Sony could be in the works of bringing a new PlayStation 5 model to the market as early as April 2023. A new report suggests that instead of launching the rumoured Slim model, Sony could be planning to unveil the PlayStation 5 Pro. It has been nearly two and a half since the base PlayStation 5 was launched back in 2020. Now, this Pro model is believed to come with a new and more powerful AMD chip. The PS5 Pro may also get a liquid cooling system for improved heat dissipation.

1 DAY AGO