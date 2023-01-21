Read full article on original website
The modders behind the excellent Half-Life 2 VR port reveal Episode One to arrive in Q1
Highly anticipated: If you have played SourceVR’s Half-Life 2: VR Mod, it’s likely left you wanting more. The good news is the team is already working on converting HL2: Episode One to VR. Even more good news is it’s slated to arrive within the first quarter of this year. Yep. The decade-long wait for Half-Life 2: VR got a bit sweeter, knowing that the follow-up episodes are coming sooner than we thought.
‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ Delayed Again, Might Arrive at April
“The Lord of the Rings” video game is delayed once again as it has many times over. Nacon, a French publisher partnering with Daedalic Entertainment for the game released an earnings report that shows the game titles that will experience setbacks regarding their release. It’s Just Not Ready Yet...
PlayStation 5 Pro to Debut in April 2023, May Feature Liquid Cooling: Report
Sony could be in the works of bringing a new PlayStation 5 model to the market as early as April 2023. A new report suggests that instead of launching the rumoured Slim model, Sony could be planning to unveil the PlayStation 5 Pro. It has been nearly two and a half since the base PlayStation 5 was launched back in 2020. Now, this Pro model is believed to come with a new and more powerful AMD chip. The PS5 Pro may also get a liquid cooling system for improved heat dissipation.
Riot Games’ Development Environment Gets Hacked, Delays Game Patches
Riot Games may be delaying patches for its games for some time. The popular video game developer recently became the target of a social engineering attack that breached its security and affected the release of its updates. Riot Games has yet to announce if it already shored up its cybersecurity...
WWE 2K23 Release Date Set for March 17, Features John Cena as Cover Star: Details
WWE 2K23, the latest instalment in 2K’s annual pro-wrestling video game franchise, just got a release date. Featuring the 16-time world champion John Cena on the cover, the game is slated to release March 17, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Those who purchase the premium versions of WWE 2K23 will gain three-day early access, starting March 14. WWE 2K23 aims to celebrate wrestler-cum-actor Cena’s 20th anniversary by featuring him on all three covers — Standard, Deluxe, and Icon editions, fashioned after iconic moments from his career.
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Edition Physical Release Set for January 26: Details
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s new-gen edition is getting a physical copy release later this week. Starting January 26, stores around the world — including India — will house box editions of the critically-acclaimed RPG, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The announcement comes shortly after CD Projekt Red launched the much-delayed next-gen version (now, current-gen) of the game as a digital upgrade across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in December. Key highlights entailed improved visuals with ray-tracing support, a photo mode, faster load times on console, and a variety of mods being integrated into the package.
‘Thrill of the Fight 2’ Now in Co-development by ‘Fruit Ninja’ Team Halfbrick Studios – Road to VR
Halfbrick Studios announced it’s partnering on development of Thrill of the Fight 2, the upcoming sequel to the popular VR boxing title. Created by Ian Fitz and his studio Sealost Interactive in 2016, Thrill of the Fight focuses on realistic boxing mechanics, eschewing arcadey things like stamina bars and unrealistic knockout blows.
