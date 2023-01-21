Read full article on original website
Russian intelligence agents believed to have directed White supremacists to carry out bombing campaign in Spain, US officials say
US officials believe that Russian intelligence officers directed a Russian White supremacist group to carry out a letter-bombing campaign that rocked Madrid late last year, targeting the prime minister, the American and Ukrainian Embassies as well as the Spanish defense ministry, according to current and former US officials.
Tesla to build over $3 billion plant in Nevada
Tesla plans to construct a new plant in Nevada to build the new electric Tesla Semi, according to public officials. Driving the news: Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) announced the plans Monday night — and the White House confirmed the news Tuesday. "I am looking forward to joining Elon...
Elon Musk admits Tesla investors would rely on "funding secured" tweet
Elon Musk admitted in court on Monday that he wanted Tesla shareholders to rely on his infamous 2018 tweet that he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private, despite his repeated attempts to say that he only believed he could secure the money. Why it matters: One of the...
Cautious optimism at the Fed
The Fed’s tone seems to be shifting, pointing to a more optimistic outlook. What does that tell us about the economy?. Plus, another mass shooting in California affecting the AAPI community. And, new plans to curb fraud in organic food labels. Guests: Axios' Courtenay Brown and The Washington Post’s...
Tesla Asks Virginians For Help With Bill So It Can Sell Its Cars Directly Without Annoying Costs
Tesla Inc. TSLA has sought support from its customers for a Virginia State House bill that will spare the company from having to go through administrative hearings each time it wants to open a sales outlet in the region. What Happened: Tesla told car owners that due to the current...
Why high egg prices remain at “unappetizing levels”
The price of eggs is now so high it has sparked a flock of memes pointing out that it's now probably too expensive to egg your enemy's house. The big picture: Retail prices of eggs have “begun to ease,” according to a recent USDA report. But consumers (and the internet) are still facing historically high prices for a dozen large eggs, which just jumped another 66 cents on average in December, up to $4.25.
San Francisco has reached "benign" state of COVID
Cases of COVID-19 are on the decline in San Francisco, but as the country enters its fourth year of living with the virus, a local health expert says people shouldn't get complacent. Bob Wachter, chair of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told Axios that federal discussions on...
Inflation surprise: Wage gains eclipse price spikes
If the trend continues, it could be a boost for President Joe Biden as he gears up for a tough reelection campaign.
Walmart raising wages for hourly U.S. workers
Walmart will raise hourly wages for store workers to an average of more than $17.50, up from $17, the company told U.S.-based employees Tuesday. Why it matters: The labor market for the retail sector is perennially tight, with nearly 600,000 job openings every year on average over the next decade, or about 14% of total jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Biology is power
DAVOS, Switzerland — The world is entering an era of biology — and the field's power is an emerging theme on the agenda of a cohort of scientists, entrepreneurs and business leaders at this week's World Economic Forum. The big picture: Scientific capability and prowess have been "a...
China wants a more efficient workforce but analysts say that will be tough
China's shrinking population highlights the need for the country to build a more efficient and robust workforce, but analysts tell Axios that it won't be an easy task. Why it matters: China's nearly 1 billion working-age population already peaked in 2014 and has dipped in the last few years. By 2100, China is projected to have a workforce size of less than 400 million, according to UN data last July. Harnessing the potential of existing workers will be key to maintaining economic productivity, experts say.
States look to California’s blueprint for a post-Roe world
New policies taking effect aim to make California an abortion haven.
Remote work saved workers 72 minutes per day, study finds
Working from home saved workers around the world an average of 72 minutes in commute time every day in 2021 and 2022. And many of them plowed that time right back into ... working more, according to a new paper published Monday by the National Bureau of Economic Research. State...
What to know about classified documents after high-profile discoveries
Revelations over classified documents discovered from when President Biden was vice president have raised fresh questions over government records and how they should be handled. The big picture: Two special counsels investigating both former President Trump and Biden over the handling of records — plus former Vice President Mike Pence's...
Former top FBI official charged with violating sanctions on Russian oligarch
A former FBI special agent in charge of counterintelligence at the bureau's New York Field Office was charged and arrested over allegedly violating U.S. sanctions on a Russian oligarch, the Department of Justice announced Monday. The big picture: The Justice Department alleged Charles McGonigal, who retired from the FBI in...
Study: Long COVID kept people out of work for months
People experiencing long COVID were more likely to be unable to return to work for weeks because of their symptoms or continued to receive medical treatment for their infection after they returned to work, according to a study published on Tuesday by the state’s largest workers’ compensation insurer.
Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work
Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The labor market's weird response to higher rates
The traditional story of how the Fed slows the economy to bring down inflation goes like this: It tightens money to curb demand in sectors of the economy sensitive to rates, causing them to contract. But this time around, something weird is happening. The sectors that traditionally contract when the...
Cybersecurity hiring remains strong amid tech layoffs
The demand for cyber workers kept steady in recent months as the broader tech industry suffered from a wave of cost-cutting layoffs, according to data published today. Why it matters: Cybersecurity job openings present a bright spot in an otherwise grim hiring outlook for the tech sector. More than 57,000...
Utah gears up for costly legal war on social media companies
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes on Monday threatened to sue social media companies in an effort to "protect" children and teenagers. Details: During a news conference at the state Capitol, the GOP governor said social media is negatively impacting the mental health and well-being of young people by distracting them, disrupting sleep schedules and exposing them to harmful content.Reyes said the state has been investigating the platforms for a "significant amount of time."Reality check: Cox and Reyes declined to say which social media companies they were investigating or planned to sue and did not provide a...
