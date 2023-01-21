ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Tesla to build over $3 billion plant in Nevada

Tesla plans to construct a new plant in Nevada to build the new electric Tesla Semi, according to public officials. Driving the news: Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) announced the plans Monday night — and the White House confirmed the news Tuesday. "I am looking forward to joining Elon...
NEVADA STATE
Axios

Elon Musk admits Tesla investors would rely on "funding secured" tweet

Elon Musk admitted in court on Monday that he wanted Tesla shareholders to rely on his infamous 2018 tweet that he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private, despite his repeated attempts to say that he only believed he could secure the money. Why it matters: One of the...
Axios

Cautious optimism at the Fed

The Fed’s tone seems to be shifting, pointing to a more optimistic outlook. What does that tell us about the economy?. Plus, another mass shooting in California affecting the AAPI community. And, new plans to curb fraud in organic food labels. Guests: Axios' Courtenay Brown and The Washington Post’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Why high egg prices remain at “unappetizing levels”

The price of eggs is now so high it has sparked a flock of memes pointing out that it's now probably too expensive to egg your enemy's house. The big picture: Retail prices of eggs have “begun to ease,” according to a recent USDA report. But consumers (and the internet) are still facing historically high prices for a dozen large eggs, which just jumped another 66 cents on average in December, up to $4.25.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

San Francisco has reached "benign" state of COVID

Cases of COVID-19 are on the decline in San Francisco, but as the country enters its fourth year of living with the virus, a local health expert says people shouldn't get complacent. Bob Wachter, chair of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told Axios that federal discussions on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Walmart raising wages for hourly U.S. workers

Walmart will raise hourly wages for store workers to an average of more than $17.50, up from $17, the company told U.S.-based employees Tuesday. Why it matters: The labor market for the retail sector is perennially tight, with nearly 600,000 job openings every year on average over the next decade, or about 14% of total jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Axios

Biology is power

DAVOS, Switzerland — The world is entering an era of biology — and the field's power is an emerging theme on the agenda of a cohort of scientists, entrepreneurs and business leaders at this week's World Economic Forum. The big picture: Scientific capability and prowess have been "a...
Axios

China wants a more efficient workforce but analysts say that will be tough

China's shrinking population highlights the need for the country to build a more efficient and robust workforce, but analysts tell Axios that it won't be an easy task. Why it matters: China's nearly 1 billion working-age population already peaked in 2014 and has dipped in the last few years. By 2100, China is projected to have a workforce size of less than 400 million, according to UN data last July. Harnessing the potential of existing workers will be key to maintaining economic productivity, experts say.
Axios

Remote work saved workers 72 minutes per day, study finds

Working from home saved workers around the world an average of 72 minutes in commute time every day in 2021 and 2022. And many of them plowed that time right back into ... working more, according to a new paper published Monday by the National Bureau of Economic Research. State...
Axios

What to know about classified documents after high-profile discoveries

Revelations over classified documents discovered from when President Biden was vice president have raised fresh questions over government records and how they should be handled. The big picture: Two special counsels investigating both former President Trump and Biden over the handling of records — plus former Vice President Mike Pence's...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Former top FBI official charged with violating sanctions on Russian oligarch

A former FBI special agent in charge of counterintelligence at the bureau's New York Field Office was charged and arrested over allegedly violating U.S. sanctions on a Russian oligarch, the Department of Justice announced Monday. The big picture: The Justice Department alleged Charles McGonigal, who retired from the FBI in...
Axios

Study: Long COVID kept people out of work for months

People experiencing long COVID were more likely to be unable to return to work for weeks because of their symptoms or continued to receive medical treatment for their infection after they returned to work, according to a study published on Tuesday by the state’s largest workers’ compensation insurer.
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work

Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

The labor market's weird response to higher rates

The traditional story of how the Fed slows the economy to bring down inflation goes like this: It tightens money to curb demand in sectors of the economy sensitive to rates, causing them to contract. But this time around, something weird is happening. The sectors that traditionally contract when the...
Axios

Cybersecurity hiring remains strong amid tech layoffs

The demand for cyber workers kept steady in recent months as the broader tech industry suffered from a wave of cost-cutting layoffs, according to data published today. Why it matters: Cybersecurity job openings present a bright spot in an otherwise grim hiring outlook for the tech sector. More than 57,000...
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah gears up for costly legal war on social media companies

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes on Monday threatened to sue social media companies in an effort to "protect" children and teenagers. Details: During a news conference at the state Capitol, the GOP governor said social media is negatively impacting the mental health and well-being of young people by distracting them, disrupting sleep schedules and exposing them to harmful content.Reyes said the state has been investigating the platforms for a "significant amount of time."Reality check: Cox and Reyes declined to say which social media companies they were investigating or planned to sue and did not provide a...
UTAH STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
59K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy