Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CMPD releases body camera video of deadly shooting in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday from a deadly police shooting last August in south Charlotte. The video from officer Brandon Graham was released, showing the moments that led up to the shooting of Brenda Donahue. Multiple officers were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order for Donahue when she fired shots, striking officer Lauren Ehlke. Ehlke was not injured during the incident, but the bullet was lodged in her camera. Because of the damage, none of the footage from Ehlke's camera was recovered.
Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
WBTV
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
So far Union County school board members haven’t commented on the lawsuit. Crash closes ramp to I-77 at Westinghouse Blvd. in south Charlotte. It’s not known at this time if there are any injuries in this crash. Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes.
SWAT responds to domestic violence situation in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — Police blocked off an entire northeast Charlotte neighborhood overnight for hours during a domestic violence situation. It started around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the Hemphill Heights neighborhood, which is located on Rockwell Boulevard West off of West Sugar Creek Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they...
1 dead in crash northwest of Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday on a rural road between Gastonia and Bessemer City. The crash happened Monday morning on White Jenkins Road. Gastonia Emergency Medical Services confirmed to Channel 9 that one person died in the crash. The victim hasn’t been...
WRAL
Young person shot and killed in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one minor dead in the Hickory Grove area of east Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte reports after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon along William Reynolds Drive, just off Plaza Road Extension in east Charlotte.
Man in custody after SWAT agents respond to domestic violence call
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself after a fight with a family member was taken into custody late Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported domestic violence call on Rockwell Boulevard, near the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Mallard...
1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Identifies Man Killed In Fatal Motorcycle Crash In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has identified the driver killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in South Charlotte. Police say Anthony Maerten, 35, was traveling on Sharon Road round 8:30pm when an SUV coming from the opposite direction tried to turn left in front of him onto Sharon View Drive.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say
CHESTER, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said. Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.
CMPD: Man dies several days after crash in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The driver in a car who ran a red light and caused a crash last weekend in west Charlotte died from his injuries a few days after the crash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday. CMPD says the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on...
qcnews.com
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
Motorcyclist dead after sliding into side of SUV in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Charges In Two Counties
On Friday, January 20th, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year old Brittany Jean Blackwelder of Taylorsville. She was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Blackwelder remained as of earlier today in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,000. A Monday court appearance was scheduled.
East Charlotte residents take precautions after car thefts
CHARLOTTE — Residents in a neighborhood off Eastway Drive are fed up with their cars being broken into and/or stolen. So, they are taking action to protect their property after a handful of vehicles were stolen last week. East Charlotte resident Rebecca Sargent’s surveillance video caught thieves breaking into...
WBTV
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon, police said. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the victim was found around 1:15 p.m. in a parking lot on Pacific Court, just off Rainbow Drive. The parking lot is in front of a building in the West Green Apartment complex.
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Rock Hill Police searching for suspects after tobacco shop robbery
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Saturday night, at Smokers Cabinet on Oakdale Avenue. RHPD officers responded to the 100 block of Oakdale Avenue on Saturday, following the call of a strong-arm robbery at Smokers Cabinet. For the latest breaking...
wccbcharlotte.com
Postal Service Offering $50,000 Reward After Mail Carrier Kidnapped & Robbed In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is now offering a $50,000 reward after a mail carrier was kidnapped and robbed in South Charlotte. CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte neighborhood is on high alert after a mail carrier was robbed and kidnapped while on his delivery route. According...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0