WCNC

CMPD releases body camera video of deadly shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday from a deadly police shooting last August in south Charlotte. The video from officer Brandon Graham was released, showing the moments that led up to the shooting of Brenda Donahue. Multiple officers were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order for Donahue when she fired shots, striking officer Lauren Ehlke. Ehlke was not injured during the incident, but the bullet was lodged in her camera. Because of the damage, none of the footage from Ehlke's camera was recovered.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in crash northwest of Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday on a rural road between Gastonia and Bessemer City. The crash happened Monday morning on White Jenkins Road. Gastonia Emergency Medical Services confirmed to Channel 9 that one person died in the crash. The victim hasn’t been...
GASTONIA, NC
WRAL

Young person shot and killed in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one minor dead in the Hickory Grove area of east Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte reports after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon along William Reynolds Drive, just off Plaza Road Extension in east Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man in custody after SWAT agents respond to domestic violence call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself after a fight with a family member was taken into custody late Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported domestic violence call on Rockwell Boulevard, near the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Mallard...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say

CHESTER, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said. Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.
CHESTER, SC
qcnews.com

Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Charges In Two Counties

On Friday, January 20th, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year old Brittany Jean Blackwelder of Taylorsville. She was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Blackwelder remained as of earlier today in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,000. A Monday court appearance was scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon, police said. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the victim was found around 1:15 p.m. in a parking lot on Pacific Court, just off Rainbow Drive. The parking lot is in front of a building in the West Green Apartment complex.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill Police searching for suspects after tobacco shop robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Saturday night, at Smokers Cabinet on Oakdale Avenue. RHPD officers responded to the 100 block of Oakdale Avenue on Saturday, following the call of a strong-arm robbery at Smokers Cabinet. For the latest breaking...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

WCNC

