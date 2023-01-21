ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions

Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Once upon a Child. Professor and students brighten patient rooms for children. Police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens

Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. The National Weather Service issued...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Putnam City installing new weapon detector into high schools

OKLAHOMA CITY — Putnam City Schools said they’re bringing a new weapon detector into each of their high schools. It is different from the normal metal detector. The district said this is an extra layer of safety for students, staff and visitors. When students walk through the doors...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma girl awarded for trying to keep OKC parks clean

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma girl from Nichols Hill’s Elementary is trying to keep Oklahoma City clean just by playing on playgrounds. "Maevyn doesn’t like anything to be dirty. She wants any messes that are made to be cleaned up immediately," said Kelli Brummer, Maevyn’s mom.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

CEO of OU Children's resigns after decade of leading the hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — The CEO of OU Children’s, Jon Hayes, has resigned after a decade of leading the hospital. Hayes' resignation is the latest worry for employees of OU Health, the parent company of Children's Hospital. KOCO 5 reported last week in an unrelated story that nearly 100 people were laid off across OU Health.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma, OKC police department

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person hit, killed by car in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The deadly collision occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Police have not released information about the victim or what led up to the crash. Authorities have blocked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County crews prepared to make sure streets, interstates are safe for drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma road crews have been working to make sure streets and interstates are safe ahead of the winter weather moving into the state on Tuesday. Whether it's in the city or the county, at least one Oklahoma County entity has already been assigned a snow route to make sure it stays clear all day. Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said crews are ready no matter what the weather looks like.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy