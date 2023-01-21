The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.

