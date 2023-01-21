Read full article on original website
Closings: Several Oklahoma schools cancel in-person classes
As the Sooner State prepares for a blast of winter weather, many school districts have already canceled in-person classes.
KFOR
New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions
Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Once upon a Child. Professor and students brighten patient rooms for children. Police...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens
Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. The National Weather Service issued...
KOCO
Putnam City installing new weapon detector into high schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — Putnam City Schools said they’re bringing a new weapon detector into each of their high schools. It is different from the normal metal detector. The district said this is an extra layer of safety for students, staff and visitors. When students walk through the doors...
More meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
‘We don’t know if he’s going to have a teacher next week’: Edmond elementary school flooded with employee resignations
Sunset Elementary has seen 11 employee resignations since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school and at least four of those were teachers.
KOCO
Oklahoma school districts make decisions to cancel, move virtual ahead of winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma school districts are making decisions to cancel or move virtual ahead of the winter weather. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. Several school districts in smaller cities are watching the forecast closely to see if children will be in...
KOCO
Oklahoma girl awarded for trying to keep OKC parks clean
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma girl from Nichols Hill’s Elementary is trying to keep Oklahoma City clean just by playing on playgrounds. "Maevyn doesn’t like anything to be dirty. She wants any messes that are made to be cleaned up immediately," said Kelli Brummer, Maevyn’s mom.
KOCO
CEO of OU Children's resigns after decade of leading the hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — The CEO of OU Children’s, Jon Hayes, has resigned after a decade of leading the hospital. Hayes' resignation is the latest worry for employees of OU Health, the parent company of Children's Hospital. KOCO 5 reported last week in an unrelated story that nearly 100 people were laid off across OU Health.
KOCO
Several inches of snow fall in Oklahoma as winter storm moves across state
Numerous counties across the state are under a winter weather warning as wet, heavy snow is moving through Oklahoma. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 will update the blog throughout the day. 11:15 a.m. Tuesday Update: Snow has fallen throughout the state,...
4 In Custody, Officer On Administrative Leave After Incident In NW OKC
Four suspects are in custody and an officer is on paid administrative leave after police say an attempt to recover a stolen car ends in gunfire. The Oklahoma City Police Department said it all stems from a carjacking earlier this week. Police said they saw the vehicle with people inside...
blackchronicle.com
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma, OKC police department
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.
KOCO
Person hit, killed by car in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The deadly collision occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Police have not released information about the victim or what led up to the crash. Authorities have blocked...
KOCO
Oklahoma County crews prepared to make sure streets, interstates are safe for drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma road crews have been working to make sure streets and interstates are safe ahead of the winter weather moving into the state on Tuesday. Whether it's in the city or the county, at least one Oklahoma County entity has already been assigned a snow route to make sure it stays clear all day. Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said crews are ready no matter what the weather looks like.
KOCO
Police search for suspect after deadly stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly stabbing Monday night outside a southwest Oklahoma City convenience store. Open the video player above for other headlines KOCO 5 is following. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Human Rights Commission holds first meeting since '90s
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Human Rights Commission held its first meeting since the 1990s on Tuesday morning. Members spoke about how they wanted to promote racial equality in the city. "Just to ensure that all of our residents have an equitable chance, for whatever they are destined...
foxsports640.com
Pregnant woman caught driving under the influence
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok — Authorities in Oklahoma say they took a pregnant woman into custody after she was caught driving under the influence. The incident occurred on Jan. 21 around…
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
