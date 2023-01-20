Read full article on original website
As other states see pay hikes, PA minimum wage stuck at $7.25
Low-wage workers in Pennsylvania are missing out on the pay hikes in 23 other states that took effect this month, when those states raised their minimum wage. Almost 8.5 million people are getting higher wages, according to the Economic Policy Institute. The Keystone State is surrounded by others with higher minimum pay.
Iowa House could take up school choice bill soon
Governor Reynolds’ plan to provide money to students attending private schools could move ahead soon, possibly as this week. House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa that the goal is for the House “to take some level of action” on the bill that would provide low-income students with $7,598 — the amount school districts currently receive per pupil. In return, districts would receive $1,205 in funding for every student who lives in the district but attends a private school.
Indiana House approves ballot question on maintaining township assessors
The House wants voters to decide whether the 13 remaining township assessors in nine Indiana counties — including Lake, Porter and LaPorte — should continue to exist as elected offices once their current terms expire. The Republican-controlled chamber voted 61-37 Monday to advance the township assessor referendum in...
'Moment of silence' bill in Nebraska Legislature spurs debate on prayer in schools
A public hearing in the Nebraska Legislature saw opposing testimony that focused heavily on resisting calls to bring prayer into the classroom, though one lawmaker claimed the bill wouldn't do that in the first place. The Education Committee held a public hearing Monday afternoon on three bills, the last of...
Pennsylvania students invited to compete in 2023 National Civics Bee
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania students have been invited to put their knowledge of American government to the test and compete in a nationwide civics competition to be held later this year. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation said it is now accepting entries for the 2023 National Civics...
Ricketts officially takes his seat in the Senate
Former Gov. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office as Nebraska's newest U.S. senator on Monday and immediately pointed to tax reduction, expansion of trade opportunities for agricultural producers and a determination to "stand up to the Chinese Communist Party" as among his priorities. Ricketts was formally sworn in by Vice...
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021...
EPA seeks PA comments on stricter methane rules
Pennsylvania is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse-gas pollution in the U-S, and the Environmental Protection Agency wants input on a plan to do more to reduce methane emissions in oil and gas development. The EPA proposal would require curbing methane emissions at existing oil and gas wells in...
Days Gone By January 23, 2023
100 years ago — 1923 The first Schuylkill County Fair will be held this year. Stock in small blocks is being offered in all parts of the county in order to have as many people as possible interested. Get in line. Help boost the county. Encourage the work now being done to make this one of the greatest fairs in the state.
Cumberland County approves $266,000 in grants to fund conservation and recreation projects
The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners announced Monday it has approved $266,607 in land partnership grants for projects across the county. Commissioners said in a news release that the funding will be used for projects by eight municipalities and one nonprofit organization. The Land Partnerships Grant Program provides financial assistance...
Natalie Finnie to lead the Illinois Department of Natural Resources
When Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced appointments in his administration on Monday afternoon, a familiar name was in a new position on the list. Natalie Finnie, of Eldorado, will now serve as director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Finnie has served as deputy director of IDNR since August of...
Indiana now accepting 2022 income tax returns
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) began accepting 2022 income tax returns from individual filers Monday. Under state law, taxpayers this year have until April 18 to submit their state tax documents and pay any taxes owed. Federal income taxes also must be filed this year by April 18. According...
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.
Illinois Department of Aging seeks Hall of Fame nominations
The Illinois Department of Aging is looking to honor adults 65 and older who have continued to serve their community. The department is taking nominations for the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force. The four candidates chosen will be inducted into the Senior...
Counties with elevated risk of COVID down
The number of counties with an elevated risk of COVID-19 plunged from 61 in Illinois to 28 last week. Twenty of Indiana's 92 counties have an elevated risk, none of which are in Northwest Indiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Indiana had 2,960 new coronavirus cases...
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
Another record high jobs count for Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate is 2.8%, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7%, and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1%. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in December 2021.
Officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, break ground on new UT Tyler Medical School
Officials broke ground on the new University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine on Monday. Community members joined officials including Gov. Greg Abbott, other elected officials such as Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler), U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler), Smith County Judge Neal Franklin, county commissioners, Tyler Mayor Don Warren, city councilmembers along with UT system officials such as Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT Chancellor James Milliken, UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun and more for the special ceremony in Tyler’s midtown medical district for a $308 million Medical Education Building, which will house UT Tyler’s new School of Medicine.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health
BATON ROUGE, La. - Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana plans to join Elevance Health, formerly known as Anthem, in an acquisition set to close later this year, the two companies announced Monday. Blue Cross and Blue Shield Louisiana is the state’s largest insurer, with more than 1.9 million policyholders....
United Way of the Capital Region offers free tax preparation services to low- to moderate-income Midstate families
United Way of the Capital Region announced Monday that free tax preparation services are available for low- to moderate-income working families from Jan. 30 through April 15 at sites in Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties. The services are part of Money in Your Pocket, a community collaboration of organizations committed...
