ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

PHHS launches Health on Wheels Outreach Van

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3dOn_0kM9BVWV00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Serviceslaunched its new Health on Wheels Outreach Van that will expand services outside of Columbia.

The Health on Wheels Outreach Van will visit communities and events throughout Boone County. As part of a new program, the van will be staffed by community health workers who will help address health issues such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, COVID-19 and more. PHHS staff will offer health assessments and provide referrals to programs to address an individual's health needs, according to a press release.

"We are going to do health assessments with people in the community,” community health worker supervisor Jennifer Clark-Williams. “We would like it to be like a three-month program where our community health workers will check in with them twice a month, see how they're doing, make any referrals to the community that they may need and just kind of feel that cheerleader to help them stay on their health goals."

The health department will share where the van can be found on its Facebook page.

Clark-Williams said you won't need an appointment if you want to have an assessment done.

The post PHHS launches Health on Wheels Outreach Van appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MDC to host trout-fishing program in Fulton

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Conservation will have a trout-fishing program 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Veterans Park Lake in Fulton. MDC staff will be available to teach those who wish to attend how to clean fish, after fishing for trout. The event is open to everyone ages 6 years old and The post MDC to host trout-fishing program in Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Public Schools sends letter to governor about drag performance

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In response to statewide backlash, Columbia Public Schools superintendent sent an open letter to Gov. Mike Parson about a field trip some students attended that included a drag performance. Parson is among several Republican Missouri politicians who spoke out Friday about CPS's field trip to Columbia's Annual "Columbia Values Diversity" Breakfast. The The post Columbia Public Schools sends letter to governor about drag performance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to garage fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department is investigating a garage fire that happened central Columbia. Firefighters were called to 401 West Worley Street for a report of a structure fire. The department said in a tweet that flames were coming from a detached garage when crews arrived. No one was hurt in the fire, according The post Firefighters respond to garage fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia begins accepting proposals for ARPA funding

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is accepting initial project proposals applicable for American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city said in a press release on Thursday. Columbia was awarded $25.2 million in ARPA funds. The Columbia City Council previously identified four areas it would like to prioritize with the first half of the The post Columbia begins accepting proposals for ARPA funding appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

State awards $261 million through Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program; Socket to receive more than $2.5 million

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson announced in a Monday press release that the Department of Economic Development awarded $261 million through the American Rescue Plan Act Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients for projects. It is expected to help expand and improve internet access statewide. Socket Telecom, LLC, in Columbia received $2,557,930. The The post State awards $261 million through Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program; Socket to receive more than $2.5 million appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Callaway County Sheriff hearing for DWI case held Monday, next date set for June

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism had a court hearing Monday at the Randolph County Courthouse for his DWI case. Chism was charged in November with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. A criminal trial date has yet to be set, but a hearing over Chism’s driver’s license is scheduled for The post Callaway County Sheriff hearing for DWI case held Monday, next date set for June appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

City of Columbia looking to add 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is looking at possibly adding a local sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases.  On Tuesday, the city will discuss putting a 3% sales tax on marijuana purchases. The 3% sales tax would be in addition to the state's 6% sales tax. 011723-COLUMBIA-CITY-COUNCIL-Download This proposal comes after recreational marijuana was approved by voters under The post City of Columbia looking to add 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana purchases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Solar farm connection proposed for Callaway County

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article has been updated to clarify the details of the project. KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Ameren is hoping to connect to a new solar farm in Callaway County. Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity to construct, The post Solar farm connection proposed for Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Commission opens up applications for ARPA funds

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Commission has opened up applications for its federal COVID-19 relief money. During the first round of applications, the county has $15 million in American Rescue Plan money it can distribute to qualifying businesses and organizations, according to a press release from the commission. The application is on the Commission's The post Boone County Commission opens up applications for ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy