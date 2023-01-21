COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Serviceslaunched its new Health on Wheels Outreach Van that will expand services outside of Columbia.

The Health on Wheels Outreach Van will visit communities and events throughout Boone County. As part of a new program, the van will be staffed by community health workers who will help address health issues such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, COVID-19 and more. PHHS staff will offer health assessments and provide referrals to programs to address an individual's health needs, according to a press release.

"We are going to do health assessments with people in the community,” community health worker supervisor Jennifer Clark-Williams. “We would like it to be like a three-month program where our community health workers will check in with them twice a month, see how they're doing, make any referrals to the community that they may need and just kind of feel that cheerleader to help them stay on their health goals."

The health department will share where the van can be found on its Facebook page.

Clark-Williams said you won't need an appointment if you want to have an assessment done.

The post PHHS launches Health on Wheels Outreach Van appeared first on ABC17NEWS .