California City, CA

Jacqueline and Trezell West to face jury trial

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 4 days ago
Jacqueline and Trezell West are expected to be in court next Wednesday for a readiness hearing and begin their jury trials the following Monday, Jan. 30.

Jacqueline and Trezell are the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, the young boys who have been missing for over 2 years. The two have been charged with six felony counts, including two counts of second-degree murder.

A member of the West boy's biological family told us about the emotions surrounding this case.

"There's a little anger. We're angry because there could've been a different outcome if things would've went right from the beginning," said Rosanna Wills, the biological aunt of the West boys. "This would've never happened. I mean, there's a little anger. We all going through something on top of this. We just want it to hurry up and get justice."

The West boys were reported missing from California City on Dec. 21, 2020. Since then law enforcement agencies and local groups have spent countless hours searching for them.

