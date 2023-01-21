ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Airline’s Ernie Perry III commits to wrestle for Cornell University

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

One of Louisiana’s all-time most successful wrestlers, Airline’s Ernie Perry III , has verbally committed to wrestle for Cornell University, he announced Friday evening.

The three-time LHSAA state champion in three separate weight classes, Perry is already 24-4 this season and has his sights set on a fourth state title when the LHSAA State Championships are held Feb. 10-11 in Bossier City’s Brookshire Grocery Arena.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to go wrestle at the D-I level and at the same time get an Ivy League education,” Perry told The Times. “So, for me the choice was obviously clear, and I’m extremely blessed to be able to announce it.”

Since Cornell is an Ivy League school, athletic scholarships are not offered. Perry said the school offered him to take a “gap” year in order to prep for when he gets to Cornell and offered to let him wrestle for them.

Last weekend, Perry won the Louisiana Classic Title in Gonzales with pins throughout the bracket at 126 pounds.

“Ernie is only the third wrestler in the history of Louisiana wrestling to win this tournament four times,” Airline coach Chase Cox said. “He is the first wrestler in the history of Louisiana to win the Classic in four different weight classes.”

The Big Red wrestling team is currently ranked No. 3 in the InterMat NCAA Division I rankings.

“Ernie is the hardest working individual I have ever met,” Cox said. “To have a kid from Louisiana commit to a college ranked third in the nation is a really big deal for Louisiana wrestling.”

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Airline’s Ernie Perry III commits to wrestle for Cornell University

Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

