Pittsburgh, PA

Counselor who lost job after students get crystals believes she should not have been dismissed

By Andy Sheehan
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former North Catholic High School employee finds herself at the center of a controversy over her inviting three self-proclaimed witches to talk to students at the school.

The counselor, who was dismissed from her job , admitted the beliefs of her invited guests run counter to Catholic teachings, but she said her dismissal is not in keeping with the church's message of forgiveness.

KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan: "Were you fired?"

Counselor: "I was given the option to resign."

Sheehan: "Did you have any other option?"

Counselor: "No."

You might say it wasn't a match made in heaven: Inviting the owners of what some might call an occult store selling stone crystals and skulls to a marketing class of Catholic high schoolers. The former employee, who asked that her identity be hidden, concedes as much.

Sheehan: "To bring witches into North Catholic High School, was that an error in judgment on your part?"

Counselor: "I should have had more conversation with them specifically about the crystal situation, but again it didn't ping for me something that would be such a big issue."

The advisor said she invited the owners of Elemental Magick to discuss the process of starting a small business. But the women also identify as Wiccans, a coven of witches who worship nature. And the advisor was called to task by the school and Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh after it was learned they gifted the students crystals, which the Wiccans believe have special powers.

"I know that the aspect that was brought into our school is not appropriate for our schools," said Michelle Peduto.

Peduto, the diocesan director of Catholic education, said educators in the diocese sign a pledge promising to align their instruction with Catholic teachings, and the crystals and the visit run counter.

"I am not a theologian, but I am a mom and I'm a Catholic mom and I'm a Catholic school administrator," Peduto said. "I do understand what we want to have in our Catholic schools and what does not fit in our Catholic schools, and this clearly did not fit."

"I was led to believe this was kind of a big deal and a letter of warning would happen," the counselor said. "I said OK fair, I get it."

The employee was put on administrative leave while the diocese and school investigated. In the meantime, the school sent an email to parents and guardians telling them to dispose of the crystals and advised them to say a prayer to St. Michael the Archangel to cleanse their homes.

The diocese won't comment on what action was taken next, but the employee said she got a letter calling her error "egregious" and asking her to resign.

Sheehan: "You would admit to an error in judgment?"

Counselor: "I would."

Sheehan: "But you didn't believe it should have led to your dismissal?"

Counselor: "I don't because one, there was an opportunity for me to grow and developt as a professional and as a Catholic. I think the term we look for here is pastoral care. There's been no evidence of pastoral care for me or my family."

"We are pastoral. And I did not say what the response was. I said she's no longer with us," Peduto said.

While declining to discuss that action, the diocese said it was the students in the class that brought the matter to school administration and that it took steps to make clear what is appropriate in a Catholic school and what is not.

Comments / 17

Carla Pontious
4d ago

I was raised Catholic from birth to 18. However, I did not attend their local Secular School. I do know that there is a clause in their paperwork stating that a teacher could be fired for associating with those who study the "occult", as today's society terms such things. I am not surprised by the Counselor being forced to resign...giving her better job options. It is just a very sad situation in today's society.

Reply
2
keep it real 7
2d ago

I love the crystals , I love my tarot cards and the watching the readers , it's not evil at all , just check it out, it's refreshing ,

Reply
2
fryr515
4d ago

Crystals are for people that need something tangible for their beliefs. God alone is the only thing people need. You’re at a Catholic School maybe you should read what it’s all about then you will know what your false teachings through crystals are wrong.

Reply(6)
3
 

