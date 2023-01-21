ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Phil Keoghan, host of 'Tough As Nails,' visits Pittsburgh and meets with carpenters

By Christopher DeRose
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axm2n_0kM9BFe700

Phil Keoghan, host of 'Tough As Nails,' visits Pittsburgh and meets with local carpenters 02:58

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was an "Amazing Race" around Pittsburgh on Friday for Phil Keoghan.

Keoghan hosts "The Amazing Race" on CBS, as well the blue-collar competition show "Tough As Nails."

Keoghan was in town on Friday promoting his shows and he even took some time to meet up with the local carpenters union at their Pittsburgh Training Facility.

"Pittsburgh is definitely known as a city where people have grit and they're tough. I mean, just look at the aesthetic of the city. Somebody is in those tunnels maintaining them. Somebody is up there repairing those bridges. Somebody build the infrastructure of this city, this steel town. And you just know that the people who are, who work out in all kinds of weather, you know they're tough."

So it's no wonder that Keoghan took time during his tour of the city on Friday to meet with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners at their local training facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t36kL_0kM9BFe700
Phil Keoghan comes by to find out if we're 'Tough As Nails' 05:22

These carpenters and apprentices are just a few of the hard-working men and women who help define Pittsburgh and our region. And they are the exact type of tradespeople you see competing each week on "Tough As Nails."

"'Tough As Nails' is about recognizing the hard-working men and women of America who keep the country running," Keoghan said. "They're the ones that literally keep the lights on, make sure that there is food on the table, make sure that we can flush our toilets, make sure we can drive over bridges, make sure that the roads don't have too many potholes in them and that they keep the function of America running. Without them, everything would come to a grinding halt."

While this competition show does put a spotlight on the hard-working men and women of America, the word "tough" is in the title for a reason. In each episode, contestants are put through a grueling round of endurance, agility and mental toughness tests that can make even the strongest of competitors second guess themselves. Cash prizes are awarded throughout the season for group and individual competition, but only one person can take home a $200,000 cash prize and a Ford Super Duty truck.

But on Friday in Pittsburgh, it was less about competition and more about making friends and trying new things, and Keoghan didn't shy away either.

"What I love is to be able to immerse myself in other people's jobs and just to see another role, and these carpenter unions around the country are pretty awesome. You get a chance to really see why that training is so important," he said.

"Tough As Nails" season 4 is on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Cookie Table Contest Winner: Lindsey and David Continue the Tradition

Guests from 17 states traveled across the country to attend the wedding of Lindsey Crandell and David Haberman. While some out-of-town guests were surprised by the idea of a cookie table, the Pittsburgh tradition has always held a place in the lives of the couple, who originate from the North Hills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Rock band Kansas to play Pittsburgh during 50th anniversary tour

Classic rock band Kansas is returning to the town where it first made a name for itself to kick off its 50th anniversary tour on June 2 at the Benedum Center. It seems only fitting that Kansas is stopping at the Benedum as part of its “Another Fork in the Road” Tour. The Stanley Theater, as the Benedum was formerly known, was where Kansas made its Pittsburgh debut in 1975.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Cooking Corner: Immune boosting foods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In this week's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Prepared Foods Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin is helping us battle all those winter illnesses with immune boosting foods. For more information on the foods you saw in this Cooking Corner, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: The Top 10 Uses for an Old Stone Pier

The noted con man George C. Parker made a dubious living selling things he did not own to unsuspecting victims. Unlike less imaginative swindlers, though, Parker peddled whole landmarks, convincing his marks that he held the deed to iconic locales such as the Statue of Liberty, Grant’s Tomb and (most famously) the Brooklyn Bridge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Plant Wizard, Flower Farm Crew, and more

Sales and Merchandise Coordinator. Do you have a strong passion for the arts? The Pittsburgh CLO, hailed as one of the nation’s premier regional theaters, is seeking a creative, sales-oriented individual to serve as the Sales and Merchandise Coordinator. As a member of the Marketing team, the successful candidate will be responsible for generating additional earned revenue through the sale of merchandise at performances, the CLO Academy, the CLO online store, and at other events and locales. Pay is $22/hour. Click here for more details.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Have a look at the only eyeglasses factory in Pittsburgh

Location: American Sun & Reader Company factory, located in the Cardello Building on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Featured guest: Caitlin Northup, American Sun & Reader’s vice president of product and marketing. 3 things that surprised me:. In the 1970s, most American eyeglasses production operations moved overseas and stayed there....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's World of Wheels convention has something for everyone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The World of Wheels is one of several big conventions in Pittsburgh this weekend.KDKA's Chris DeRose made a pit stop at this one-of-a-kind auto show and told us why this show has a little something for everyone.Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines because the World of Wheels show has rolled into the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.Almost everywhere you look at the World of Wheels, it's classic cars as far as the eye can see. And not just cars, but motorcycles and anything cool with wheels.Larry Way, the public relations director for World of Wheels said they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Weddings, wheels, and weekend getaways: Lots to do in Downtown Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let me ask - are you interested in travel, looking at cool cars, and meeting celebrities? What about thinking about getting married soon? Well, if you answered yes to any of those, there is a lot happening in Pittsburgh that you might be interested in. Let's start at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center where there are two conventions happening. First is the World of Wheels Custom Car Show. It's taking place today and tomorrow and the show is an amazing gathering place for car enthusiasts to enjoy a full weekend of everything involving custom cars. There will also be some cool...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Family seeks to buy guitar that late Irwin guitarist sold

Family and friends of an Irwin guitarist who died of cancer last year are hoping to buy back a guitar he sold several years ago to keep as a family remembrance. The problem for those who want the guitar back is that the late Jacob “Jake” Hursh sold it around 2019 and they don’t know who bought the guitar from Hursh or whether the buyer still has it, said Linzi Troilo of Manor, girlfriend of Hursh’s brother, Zachary Hursh.
IRWIN, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The top 15 country concerts coming to Pittsburgh in 2023

With tours from legends to up-and-comers, Pittsburgh country music fans will have plenty of opportunities to bust out their cowboy boots and hats this year. In June, the city will have four straight nights of concerts, two from Morgan Wallen at PNC Park followed by two nights of Taylor Swift at Acrisure Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The Year of the Rabbit: The Lunar New Year and what it means

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Lunar New Year officially starts today and it's one of the biggest holidays in Asia. It's a time for celebrating life, family, health, wealth, and multi-generational traditions. It is also celebrated in a lot of American cities, including here in Pittsburgh. The Lunar New Year, or as may know it, the Chinese New Year, is not just a one-day celebration like how we ring in the new year at midnight on January 1. It's a multi-day celebration meant to ring in the spring season, which is why it's also called "Chunjie" or "Spring Festival." Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the lunar calendar...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain changing to snow as new week begins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain and snow showers have been alternating across much of the tri-state area all day, with wet snow dropping up to an inch in spots to the north like Mercer County.ALERT: None.AWARE: Rain/snow showers change to all snow tonight.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosPittsburgh has picked up a half-inch of snow so far and the rain/snow showers will continue through early to mid-evening before everything changes to all snow later tonight. Snow showers will stick around through midday Monday with a chance for a few heavier snow showers to develop during the morning rush. Give yourself some extra...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

French biotech company opening US headquarters in Pittsburgh to begin clinical trials on diabetes medicine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A French biotech company developing a new type 2 diabetes drug is opening its American headquarters in Pittsburgh.KDKA money editor Jon Delano spoke with the company's chairman on Monday afternoon to find out what this all means.More than one in every ten adults who are 20 and older has diabetes.  And for seniors, it's more like one in four has diabetes, with type 2 diabetes accounting for over 90 percent of the cases."Diabetes, unfortunately, is rising in prevalence. It's a silent tide that's growing. For example, if you look at the American Diabetes Association and their figures,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer expected to become assistant coach at University of Tulsa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer is expected to become an assistant coach in the college football world.According a report from Bruce Feldman, Switzer is expected to become the new wide receivers coach at the University of Tulsa under new head coach Kevin Wilson, who previously was the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.Switzer played for the Steelers for two seasons as part of his five-year NFL career after a standout career at North Carolina.During his NFL career, he also played for the Dallas Cowboys and spent time on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad.
TULSA, OK
WPXI Pittsburgh

Work begins beneath crumbling bridge following Channel 11 report

PITTSBURGH — Crews were spotted beneath a crumbling bridge in the city of Pittsburgh on Monday, just days after Channel 11 reported on the neighborhood’s concerns. Channel 11 told you earlier this month that rusty pieces of metal and debris have been falling from the California Avenue Bridge, which runs over Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
33K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy