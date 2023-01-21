ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Baltimore, MI

Man wanted in New Baltimore bank robbery arrested in Illinois

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
A Macomb County man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in New Baltimore this week was arrested Friday in Vermilion County, Illinois, after a three-day search, according to WWJ 950 News Radio.

New Baltimore police say Jacob Robert Edwards, 18, of Macomb Township, robbed the Huntington National Bank branch on Washington Street in New Baltimore around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police then released a photo of the suspect as they sought to locate him.

Indiana State Police sent an all-points bulletin at midnight Thursday telling law enforcement to be on the lookout for a black Ford F-150 that they believe Edwards had stolen from someone who was trying to help him on the side of the road.

Early Friday, FBI officials in Springfield, Illinois, sought information about the suspect after a person matching Edwards' description was spotted in Vermilion County around 2 p.m. Edwards was arrested around 4 p.m.

WWJ said that when police caught up with Edwards, following a car chase that ended in a crash from which Edwards fled on foot, the suspect pointed a gun at an officer who then shot him in the arm. It's unclear whether Edwards was taken to the hospital.

According to WWJ, New Baltimore Police Chief Michael K. Mertens said that since Edwards is accused of committing felonies in multiple different states he's going to be charged and prosecuted at the federal level.

