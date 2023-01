Excel Academy of Englewood celebrates graduates of its EMS program 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special ceremony on Friday honored seven high school students from the Excel Academy of Englewood.

They graduated from the emergency medical responders training program. The 56-hour course is taught by EMS instructors and upon graduation, students have a guaranteed job with Superior Ambulance.

This marks the first time high school students were offered enrollment into the EMR program.