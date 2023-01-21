Read full article on original website
WJLA
Md. police search for Germantown home invasion suspects who posed as officers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are searching for three people who broke into a Germantown residence and initially posed as officers, according to the agency. Around 3 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 21100 block of Archstone Way for a reported home invasion. Three men,...
WJLA
2 teens wanted for carjackings arrested after hiding from Capitol Police in freezer: USCP
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The United States Capitol Police (USCP) Tuesday said they arrested two suspects who hid in an outdoor restaurant freezer following a vehicle pursuit. Around 11:45 a.m., an officer along the 100 block of E Street, Northwest, spotted a white BMW sedan that was believed to...
WJLA
Officer shoots man firing shots inside Frederick home while wife hid in closet: Police
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A man who was firing shots from inside his Frederick, Maryland home early Monday morning was shot by an officer, authorities said. The Frederick Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road around 12:30 a.m. after a report of a man firing shots inside his residence.
WJLA
Alexandria shooting suspect wanted after mistakenly released from jail, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A 27-year-old man who is accused of a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia earlier this month is wanted after police say he was mistakenly released from a Maryland jail. On January 15, a 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the 4600...
WJLA
Second teen, 15, charged in carjacking shooting death of man at Largo gas station
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A second teen was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man at a Largo gas station during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said on Monday. A 15-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro was taken into custody, police...
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
WJLA
Former student, 15, arrested for having gun at Richard Montgomery High in Rockville: RCPD
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old former student was arrested after he brought a handgun to Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville Tuesday, Rockville City Police said. Tuesday around 2:45 p.m., Richard Montgomery High School security personnel notified the school’s community engagement officer that a former student was on...
WJLA
17-year-old student from DC arrested for fatal Metro station shooting, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Monday in relation to a shooting in the parking lot of the Southern Avenue Metro Station the day before, Metro announced. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Officers responded to the shooting scene in Hillcrest Heights, Md....
WJLA
VIDEO: Armed carjacking suspect in custody after pursuit ends near I-95 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An armed carjacking suspect was taken into custody Monday morning in Fairfax County, police said. Officers said a carjacking occurred at South Kings Highway/Woodstone Place. When the vehicle was found by officers, police said a pursuit ensued. The driver of the vehicle then ended...
WJLA
$5K reward offered in antisemitic vandalism cases in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Jewish support organizations are offering rewards for information in two recent cases of antisemitic vandalism in Montgomery County. Police found antisemitic graffiti spray painted on the signboard outside Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda on Saturday, December 17, 2022. On Monday, November 14,...
WJLA
Man shot to death in parking lot at Southern Ave. Metro Station; suspect wanted
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was shot to death in the parking lot at the Southern Ave. Metro Station late Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting in Hillcrest Heights, Md. at about 4:45 p.m., Metro Transit Police Department said. Despite CPR efforts,...
WJLA
20-year-old arrested after Prince George's County officer-involved shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The suspect who fled the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lanham, Md. Monday morning was taken into custody without incident, according to a Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) spokesperson. Officials told 7News the suspect, 20-year-old Tyler Clendenen, was found at the...
WJLA
Escaped Maryland inmate captured at Upper Marlboro shopping center
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7NEWS) — Police have located and apprehended Jeremiah Ballard, an inmate at the Central MD Correctional Facility in Sykesville who escaped on Jan. 19, The Md. Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPSCS) announced. Ballard was taken back into custody by the DPSCS and the U.S....
WJLA
Wanted DC woman arrested, charged with assaulting officer with knife
WASHINGTON (7News) — When officers with the Metropolitan Police Department arrived at a northeast residence to serve an arrest warrant Saturday afternoon, a 28-year-old woman resisted and pulled out a knife. After she struck an officer several times, Tanesha Davis was arrested on the earlier warrant, police said. Davis...
WJLA
Baltimore County Police K9 Dudas passes away after years of "faithful service"
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police department announced the passing of K9 Dudas. Dudas, the six-year-old patrol and narcotics K9 served in the county "faithfully" for six years, his entire life. Baltimore County Police tweeted, "Our thoughts are with his handler, Ofc. C. Sterling and the members of...
WJLA
DC looks to hire more officers to address rise in illegally parked cars
WASHINGTON (7News) — While many commuters in D.C. believe the city is already extremely aggressive with ticketing and towing, the District of Columbia says it still has a problem with illegal parking. So the Department of Public Works (DPW) is about to get busier. DPW has been on a...
WJLA
Karon Blake's funeral services set Monday after shooting death of 13-year-old
WASHINGTON (7News) — A funeral service will be held Monday morning for Karon Blake, according to his obituary. The 13-year-old was shot and killed in northeast D.C. back on Jan. 17. A resident who is also a D.C. city employee told police he saw the teen possibly trying to break into cars and shot him during a confrontation.
WJLA
Loudoun County sheriff's office issues warning after 2 separate fatal overdoses
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) issued a warning over the weekend after deputies responded to two fatal overdoses that are suspected to involve opioids. Deputies responded to two separate death investigations Sunday morning where opioids are suspected, the sheriff's office said. Both...
WJLA
Former Arlington Education Association president charged with embezzling more than $400k
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) has been charged with multiple felonies for embezzling more than $400,000 from the organization, Fairfax County Police (FCPD) said. An internal audit revealed potential theft by former president Ingrid Gant, and police were notified on Sept....
WJLA
Part of Columbia Pike near Pentagon City to close; Metrobus rolls out detours
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metrobuses will detour on Monday due to a lengthy expansion project at Arlington National Cemetery and the realignment of Columbia Pike. Buses are scheduled to detour until further notice to facilitate the expansion of Arlington National Cemetery and the realignment of Columbia Pike near South Joyce St in Arlington, Virginia.
