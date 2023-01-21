ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
DeSantis proposes political party affiliation for Florida school board candidates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CITC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging individuals running for school boards throughout the state to be open about their political party affiliations. The proposal was part of the Republican's greater discussion on transparency while introducing the Teacher's Bill of Rights Monday. The legislation, which aims...
Oklahoma ICUs near capacity and losing beds

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Intensive care units across Oklahoma are nearing a breaking point. The number of available ICU beds is shrinking, as is the overall capacity. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made the problem worse, it wasn’t the source. Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the state’s ICUs have been full for a long time.
Happy National Compliment Day

Don't let today slip by you without complimenting someone!. The best Lifestyle Show Hosts on the planet, Malcolm and Kayla, talk about this historic day and why you should take the time to show gratitude to those around you. Be sure to go to our Living Oklahoma Facebook page to...
Raising Oklahoma: Children and Chores

Children and chores can be like oil and water, they just don’t mix!. Sonya Mcdaniel, Family and Consumer Science Extension Educator gives us tips on how to teach children the value of chores and make it fun!. For more information, visit extension.okstate.edu.
Employees sue Kroger for wage-theft, system-wide failure of new pay system

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Kroger is in hot water, facing a legal battle after hundreds of employees claimed they've experienced major payroll problems for months. A group of the supermarket chain's employees in the Mid-Atlantic region filed a class action lawsuit alleging their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft.
Mental Health Monday: How to Advocate for Your Mental Health

Mental Health affects us all and Nami Oklahoma is helping the state with countless resources and an upcoming conference. Lorna Palmer, Executive Director with NAMI Oklahoma joined LO to share details about the event, along with Tiffany Middleton, a Mental Health Advocate, who shared her story and why advocating for your mental health is so important.
FOX 25 has got your back as winter weather sweeps across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Snow is falling across the state Tuesday afternoon and will continue into Wednesday. This system has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for much of the state from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. FOX...
How to prepare your car for winter weather and slick roads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With snow in the forecast for Tuesday, Oklahomans are preparing for hazardous road conditions. Experts at AAA told Fox 25 that you should be checking your car's battery, tire pressure, and fluids to make sure that everything is working well and your vehicle is prepared for slick roads and cold temperatures.
