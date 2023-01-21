Read full article on original website
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
DeSantis proposes political party affiliation for Florida school board candidates
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CITC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging individuals running for school boards throughout the state to be open about their political party affiliations. The proposal was part of the Republican's greater discussion on transparency while introducing the Teacher's Bill of Rights Monday. The legislation, which aims...
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond to take over Swadley's investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With one scandal after another last year, Oklahoma's new attorney general is sharing how he plans to investigate them. Two weeks into his administration, Attorney General Gentner Drummond is already making good on a promise he made on the campaign trail. "We hold state government...
Oklahoma ICUs near capacity and losing beds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Intensive care units across Oklahoma are nearing a breaking point. The number of available ICU beds is shrinking, as is the overall capacity. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made the problem worse, it wasn’t the source. Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the state’s ICUs have been full for a long time.
Happy National Compliment Day
Don't let today slip by you without complimenting someone!. The best Lifestyle Show Hosts on the planet, Malcolm and Kayla, talk about this historic day and why you should take the time to show gratitude to those around you. Be sure to go to our Living Oklahoma Facebook page to...
Raising Oklahoma: Children and Chores
Children and chores can be like oil and water, they just don’t mix!. Sonya Mcdaniel, Family and Consumer Science Extension Educator gives us tips on how to teach children the value of chores and make it fun!. For more information, visit extension.okstate.edu.
Employees sue Kroger for wage-theft, system-wide failure of new pay system
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Kroger is in hot water, facing a legal battle after hundreds of employees claimed they've experienced major payroll problems for months. A group of the supermarket chain's employees in the Mid-Atlantic region filed a class action lawsuit alleging their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft.
Washington launches program to teach more kids to ride bikes, Gov. Inslee helps teach
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Gov. Jay Inslee met with Seattle kindergarteners Friday to teach children how to ride a bicycle. In partnership with HDR and the All Kids Bike kindergarten PE program, the governor visited Hawthorne Elementary to reveal the bikes and introduce the program to students. Three Washington schools...
Mental Health Monday: How to Advocate for Your Mental Health
Mental Health affects us all and Nami Oklahoma is helping the state with countless resources and an upcoming conference. Lorna Palmer, Executive Director with NAMI Oklahoma joined LO to share details about the event, along with Tiffany Middleton, a Mental Health Advocate, who shared her story and why advocating for your mental health is so important.
FOX 25 has got your back as winter weather sweeps across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Snow is falling across the state Tuesday afternoon and will continue into Wednesday. This system has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for much of the state from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. FOX...
How to prepare your car for winter weather and slick roads
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With snow in the forecast for Tuesday, Oklahomans are preparing for hazardous road conditions. Experts at AAA told Fox 25 that you should be checking your car's battery, tire pressure, and fluids to make sure that everything is working well and your vehicle is prepared for slick roads and cold temperatures.
