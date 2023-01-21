Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Former Astros First Baseman Gurriel Close to Signing With New Team
A new report suggests that former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is close to signing with the Miami Marlins.
Good riddance to Aroldis Chapman who unforgivably bailed on Yankees | Klapisch
It’s not often you come across a ballplayer whose career crashed and burned like Aroldis Chapman’s, but news that the once-feared closer has landed with the Royals represents the ultimate cautionary tale. An ego might be an asset on the way up, but it’s guaranteed to ruin an aging star on the way down.
Justin Turner wanted to re-sign with Dodgers before the plan quickly changed
Justin Turner is excited to be part of the Boston Red Sox, but the former Dodgers third baseman always will cherish what he accomplished in L.A.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former All-Star Third Baseman
Sal Bando, a four-time All-Star third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers, died at age 78. His family announced that Bando passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer. "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Athletics Hall of Famer Sal Bando," the A's said in ...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
Arte Moreno makes big announcement about Angels
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno made a significant announcement Monday regarding the future of the franchise. In a statement, Moreno said he had ended the exploratory process of selling the franchise and would remain the team’s owner going forward. Moreno said he felt he had “unfinished business” with the Angels and that it became... The post Arte Moreno makes big announcement about Angels appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
