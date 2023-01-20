ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Nomad Internet: America’s Largest Wireless Internet Service Provider Launched New Plans.

Nomad Internet is happy to say that it is the most extensive wireless Internet service provider in the United States. They are committed to bringing high-speed wireless Internet to rural communities across the United States. The Nomad Plan offers reliable high-speed internet access with no long-term contracts, making it an...
hstoday.us

CBP Issues Update on Enterprise Small Business and Enterprise Business Management and Support Services Requirements

The Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is providing interested vendors the following information regarding the Enterprise Small Business (ESB) and Enterprise Business Management and Support Services (EBMSS) requirements. The ESB procurement is being competed among qualified small businesses in the General Services Administration (GSA) E-Buy...
HackerNoon

Marketing Project Management: An Essential Guide

Marketing project management refers to the process of planning, leading, and monitoring the execution of marketing projects. Within this article learn what are the responsibilities of a marketing project manager, why is using project management tool in marketing important and how can you structure and pull off a successful marketing campaigns.
WWD

Retail Technologies for SMBs

The NRF Big Show last week is the retail industry’s largest trade event. It’s a must-attend for the sector’s leading companies — including everyone from Macy’s, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus to Home Depot, Walmart and Target — and everyone in between. But the NRF Big Show is also a big deal for smaller businesses. In fact, the NRF says 98 percent of all retailers are businesses with less than 50 people.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts For these businesses, the event’s sessions...
Outsider.com

Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO

Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?

Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
TechCrunch

Construction robotics firm Kewazo raises $10 million

We encountered Kewazo several years back when the Munich-based startup participated in a TC Sessions: Robotics pitch-off. Sometimes startups take a lot of explaining off the bat. This isn’t one. At the center of the offering is the firm’s first product, Liftbot. The system is effectively an automated hoist system that ascends and descends scaffolding systems.
crowdfundinsider.com

Chronosphere, a Cloud-Native Observability Platform, Raises $115M Series C at $1.6B Valuation

Chronosphere, the cloud native observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud native complexity, has raised an additional $115 million Series C funding. New investors “include GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Geodesic Capital, bringing Chronosphere’s total funding to $343 million, and increasing...
crowdfundinsider.com

Pine Labs Enters UAE to Enable Fintech Platform for Banks, Merchants

Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced that it has entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. Pine Labs will partner local banks and financial institutions in the region “to help them serve their merchant partners better.”. Banks in the UAE will “benefit from a simple and easy-to-use technology...
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
ffnews.com

Deloitte and Marqeta Announce Alliance to Accelerate Payment Modernization

Deloitte and Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform, today announced a strategic alliance to provide innovative payment solutions and accelerate the payment modernization efforts of banks, fintechs, and payments providers. The alliance combines the benefits of Deloitte’s payments expertise and consulting services, including digital transformation, strategy and operations, and...
marktechpost.com

Meet MAGVIT: A Novel Masked Generative Video Transformer To Address AI Video Generation Tasks

Artificial intelligence models are recently becoming very powerful due to the increase in the dataset size used for the training process and in computational power necessary to run the models. This increment in resources and model capabilities usually leads to a higher accuracy than smaller architectures. Small datasets also impact...
supplychainquarterly.com

AIDC provider Barcoding Inc. goes mobile by acquiring an AGV vendor

Data capture and analytics provider Barcoding Inc. is going mobile, announcing today that it has acquired the automated guided vehicle (AGV) vendor Fred Automation Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Baltimore-based Barcoding said the acquisition will help it to target both manufacturing facilities and warehouses that have repeatable material handling processes.
Blogging Big Blue

US digital banking 2023: Improving customer experiences at the high level!

The banking sector is under constant pressure to future-proof business models by enhancing client experiences, upgrading digital technology, securing current connections, and establishing new revenue streams. Despite advancements in digital banking transitions, the majority of firms are less confident in their preparation. The majority of banks and credit unions’ trust...
Industrial Distribution

Manufacturing Advances Bring Material Back in Vogue

One of the world’s most important artificial materials is back in vogue because scientists are harnessing its properties for new and diverse future applications such as space navigation and farming. The University of Adelaide’s Dr Andy Boes and RMIT University’s Distinguished Professor Arnan Mitchell are leaders in developing lithium...

Comments / 0

Community Policy