Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Nomad Internet: America’s Largest Wireless Internet Service Provider Launched New Plans.
Nomad Internet is happy to say that it is the most extensive wireless Internet service provider in the United States. They are committed to bringing high-speed wireless Internet to rural communities across the United States. The Nomad Plan offers reliable high-speed internet access with no long-term contracts, making it an...
5 Proptech Startups That Are Innovating the Real Estate Space: MyTower, Alfred, Casavo, Homelight, TurboTenant
The real estate industry is constantly evolving and technology is playing an increasingly important role in shaping its future. Property tech startups are at the forefront of this change, using innovation and data to disrupt traditional real estate practices and improve the experience for buyers, sellers, and renters alike.
hstoday.us
CBP Issues Update on Enterprise Small Business and Enterprise Business Management and Support Services Requirements
The Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is providing interested vendors the following information regarding the Enterprise Small Business (ESB) and Enterprise Business Management and Support Services (EBMSS) requirements. The ESB procurement is being competed among qualified small businesses in the General Services Administration (GSA) E-Buy...
Marketing Project Management: An Essential Guide
Marketing project management refers to the process of planning, leading, and monitoring the execution of marketing projects. Within this article learn what are the responsibilities of a marketing project manager, why is using project management tool in marketing important and how can you structure and pull off a successful marketing campaigns.
Retail Technologies for SMBs
The NRF Big Show last week is the retail industry’s largest trade event. It’s a must-attend for the sector’s leading companies — including everyone from Macy’s, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus to Home Depot, Walmart and Target — and everyone in between. But the NRF Big Show is also a big deal for smaller businesses. In fact, the NRF says 98 percent of all retailers are businesses with less than 50 people.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts For these businesses, the event’s sessions...
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
TechCrunch
Construction robotics firm Kewazo raises $10 million
We encountered Kewazo several years back when the Munich-based startup participated in a TC Sessions: Robotics pitch-off. Sometimes startups take a lot of explaining off the bat. This isn’t one. At the center of the offering is the firm’s first product, Liftbot. The system is effectively an automated hoist system that ascends and descends scaffolding systems.
crowdfundinsider.com
Chronosphere, a Cloud-Native Observability Platform, Raises $115M Series C at $1.6B Valuation
Chronosphere, the cloud native observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud native complexity, has raised an additional $115 million Series C funding. New investors “include GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Geodesic Capital, bringing Chronosphere’s total funding to $343 million, and increasing...
crowdfundinsider.com
Pine Labs Enters UAE to Enable Fintech Platform for Banks, Merchants
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced that it has entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. Pine Labs will partner local banks and financial institutions in the region “to help them serve their merchant partners better.”. Banks in the UAE will “benefit from a simple and easy-to-use technology...
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
ffnews.com
Deloitte and Marqeta Announce Alliance to Accelerate Payment Modernization
Deloitte and Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform, today announced a strategic alliance to provide innovative payment solutions and accelerate the payment modernization efforts of banks, fintechs, and payments providers. The alliance combines the benefits of Deloitte’s payments expertise and consulting services, including digital transformation, strategy and operations, and...
marktechpost.com
Meet MAGVIT: A Novel Masked Generative Video Transformer To Address AI Video Generation Tasks
Artificial intelligence models are recently becoming very powerful due to the increase in the dataset size used for the training process and in computational power necessary to run the models. This increment in resources and model capabilities usually leads to a higher accuracy than smaller architectures. Small datasets also impact...
supplychainquarterly.com
AIDC provider Barcoding Inc. goes mobile by acquiring an AGV vendor
Data capture and analytics provider Barcoding Inc. is going mobile, announcing today that it has acquired the automated guided vehicle (AGV) vendor Fred Automation Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Baltimore-based Barcoding said the acquisition will help it to target both manufacturing facilities and warehouses that have repeatable material handling processes.
US digital banking 2023: Improving customer experiences at the high level!
The banking sector is under constant pressure to future-proof business models by enhancing client experiences, upgrading digital technology, securing current connections, and establishing new revenue streams. Despite advancements in digital banking transitions, the majority of firms are less confident in their preparation. The majority of banks and credit unions’ trust...
Industrial Distribution
Manufacturing Advances Bring Material Back in Vogue
One of the world’s most important artificial materials is back in vogue because scientists are harnessing its properties for new and diverse future applications such as space navigation and farming. The University of Adelaide’s Dr Andy Boes and RMIT University’s Distinguished Professor Arnan Mitchell are leaders in developing lithium...
Here Are The Latest Psychedelics Partnerships From Production & Supply Chain To Community Action
Let’s do a quick tour of some of the latest announcements made by psychedelics companies over the past week. We promise you’ll be informed in less time than it takes to brew your coffee. New, Standardized Magic Mushroom Microdosing Capsules By Red Light Holland And Partner CCrest Labs.
Free Webinar | February 21: How to Start a Virtual Assistant Business
Have a passion for helping others and looking for a lucrative business idea? Then you'll want to register for our free webinar to learn how you can start your own virtual assistant business.
Comments / 0