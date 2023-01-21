Read full article on original website
News To Know: semi overturns in Jasper County, and five Missouri inmates back in custody
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Right before 9:00 PM on Sunday night authorities respond to reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Boulevard and County Road 80. Troopers discovered the truck had left the roadway to the right, went through a barbed wire fence and overturned in a field. The truck had been hauling just under 30 thousand pounds of metal supplies headed to a manufacturing company in Kansas. The driver sustained no injuries. Crews had the roadway back open at about 11:15 PM. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
Joplin's Dollar General in Royal Heights marks the opening of their 19,000th location
JOPLIN, Mo. - The city of Joplin approved building of a new Dollar General Store in the Royal Heights area at 1502 East Zora in 2021. Now the store is open and noted as the 19,000th DG store. This Saturday, January 28, 2023, will mark some special giveaways and acknowledgements.
Winter Storm Warning: Doug Heady, Chief Meteorologist, watching the skies; Joplin News First, Shannon Becker, traveling the roads
JOPLIN METRO AREA - Meteorologist Doug Heady will be monitoring the storm. Shannon Becker, Joplin News First, will be traveling the roads. Doug says, “Rain will pickup Tuesday afternoon… switch to snow by sunset with periods of heavy snow Tuesday night.”. Pittsburg, Kan. 2-4" Joplin, Mo. 3-6" Neosho,...
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 years
Back in the day, so to speak, general stores in small-town and rural America were the main resources for needs. People didn’t just go there for canned goods or fertilizer. They also went there for things like candy and ice cream, and local gossip.
A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors
JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.
Large truck overturns through barbed wire fence near Jasper, Mo.
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape.
Lamar man sentenced on 3 counts of Animal Abuse
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. - The suspect of a 2019 Animal Abuse and Livestock Stealing investigation recently pled guilty to 3 counts of Animal Abuse.
Large fireball captured on doorbell camera
JOPLIN METRO AREA — A meteor or “fireball” blazed through the early morning sky over the region early Friday morning, January 20, 2023.
Armed Suspect Deceased After Firing at Law Enforcement
Just after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2022, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched southeast of Crestline after receiving a call about a man pointing a firearm at residents. Deputies responded to the area and located the suspect driving a truck. When deputies attempted to stop the suspect, he...
Proposed Missouri Violent Offender Registry
State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, has reintroduced a piece of legislation for the creation of a violent offender registry. Under the bill, those convicted of first- and second-degree murder would be placed on a list similar to the sex offender registry. “The theory here grows out of a contact I...
