Carl Junction, MO

News To Know: semi overturns in Jasper County, and five Missouri inmates back in custody

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Right before 9:00 PM on Sunday night authorities respond to reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Boulevard and County Road 80. Troopers discovered the truck had left the roadway to the right, went through a barbed wire fence and overturned in a field. The truck had been hauling just under 30 thousand pounds of metal supplies headed to a manufacturing company in Kansas. The driver sustained no injuries. Crews had the roadway back open at about 11:15 PM. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape

Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior...
Armed Suspect Deceased After Firing at Law Enforcement

Just after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2022, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched southeast of Crestline after receiving a call about a man pointing a firearm at residents. Deputies responded to the area and located the suspect driving a truck. When deputies attempted to stop the suspect, he...
Proposed Missouri Violent Offender Registry

State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, has reintroduced a piece of legislation for the creation of a violent offender registry. Under the bill, those convicted of first- and second-degree murder would be placed on a list similar to the sex offender registry. “The theory here grows out of a contact I...
