JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Right before 9:00 PM on Sunday night authorities respond to reports of a large truck crash near Baseline Boulevard and County Road 80. Troopers discovered the truck had left the roadway to the right, went through a barbed wire fence and overturned in a field. The truck had been hauling just under 30 thousand pounds of metal supplies headed to a manufacturing company in Kansas. The driver sustained no injuries. Crews had the roadway back open at about 11:15 PM. You can read more about this story by clicking here.

JASPER COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO