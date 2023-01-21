ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Former state senator Lesser joins Boston-based law firm WilmerHale

Preparations made as western Mass. prepares for second winter storm this week. Western Mass News spoke with one local towing company who said that it will be all hands on deck Wednesday as the area expects to see a second winter storm this week. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three people...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Town by Town: folktales for adults and TJO donation

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Springfield. Town by town took us to the Holyoke Library, where a folktales for adults event took place Tuesday afternoon. These readings give adults a chance to revisit old folktales at a new stage in life...
HOLYOKE, MA
Yankee Candle parent company lays of 13% of employee base companywide

Efforts are underway in Springfield to request funding to battle the opioid epidemic in the city as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced new action on Tuesday. Cleanup, power restoration efforts continue in Franklin County following Monday’s storm. Updated: 6 hours ago. Power outages are still a problem in Franklin...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
DESE accepts accepts surrender of Chicopee’s Paulo Freire Social Justice School

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Last week, the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School Board of Trustees voted to surrender its charter effective June 30th. On Tuesday, the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to accept the surrender. Paulo Freire Justice Charter School opened its Chicopee location 6 years ago...
CHICOPEE, MA
Crews respond to kitchen fire on Penrose St. in Springfield

Preparations made as western Mass. prepares for second winter storm this week. Western Mass News spoke with one local towing company who said that it will be all hands on deck Wednesday as the area expects to see a second winter storm this week. Updated: 12 hours ago. Efforts are...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Getting Answers: LEGO moving offices from Enfield to Boston

ENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular toy manufacturer, LEGO, announced Tuesday that they have a plan to move their main office from Enfield to Boston. In a statement, Skip Kodak, president of The LEGO Group in the Americas, said:. “Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world...
ENFIELD, CT
LEGO announces move from Enfield to Boston

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - LEGO is moving its head office out of Connecticut. President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, Skip Kodak, announced on Tuesday the plan to move from Enfield to Boston. Kodak said the move would support the business’s long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO play to...
ENFIELD, CT
Residents, National Grid preparing for more Franklin County snow

SHUTESBURY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday’s snow left hundreds without power in Franklin County. Now, more snow heading this way has people preparing to clean-up roads and potentially go longer without electricity. Another three to six inches of snow are expected across Franklin County just two days after a winter...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
State Police seize firearms, narcotics during Greenfield traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were arrested in Greenfield last Monday night during a routine traffic stop after Massachusetts State Police discovered two handguns and a large quantity of a combination of substances suspected to be crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and fentanyl. None of the vehicle’s occupants, which included...
GREENFIELD, MA
Thunderbirds sold-out ‘Hometown Heroes’ game to air on COZI TV

Efforts are underway in Springfield to request funding to battle the opioid epidemic in the city as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced new action on Tuesday. Yankee Candle parent company lays of 13% of employee base companywide. Updated: 6 hours ago. The parent company of Yankee Candle, Newell Brands, has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Lack of major snowfall having impact on plow contractors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite some snow around western Massachusetts on Monday, there hasn’t been much of it overall this winter season. Snow falling today was a welcome sight for many and while some people look forward to staying indoors and cancelled classes, local plow contractor Stephen Roberts plans to send crews out.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Community gathers for Lunar New Year Gala celebration

Rally for Women's Rights held in Northampton commemorates Roe v. Wade anniversary. Rally for Women's Rights held in Northampton commemorates Roe v. Wade anniversary. This week, we're getting answers from 2nd District Congressman Jim McGovern. 12th Annual Ice Festival held in Northampton. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
1 dead following shooting on Main Street in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and a shooting victim. Police arrived and found...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Yankee Candle parent company closing South Deerfield corporate offices

SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yankee Candle’s parent company has announced restructuring plans that will impact some employees. Newell Brands said Monday that they will be closing corporate offices in South Deerfield and Boca Raton, FL. Employees in South Deerfield will be moved to existing spaces locally. Newell added...
DEERFIELD, MA
Roads remain slick following Monday’s wintery mix

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our storm coverage turns to the roadways as state police have asked drivers to use caution and allow for extra time out on the roads. Western Mass News has been live from the weather tracker Monday evening, monitoring the latest road conditions. Route 20 from Pittsfield...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Downed tree closes Pine Nook Road in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Pine Nook Road in Deerfield, near Eaglebrook is closed due to a downed tree. Deerfield Police said that the tree took down power lines and damaged a utility pole. The burning wires from the utility polie then burnt through the pavement and into a water main,...
DEERFIELD, MA

