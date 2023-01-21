Making a Difference Foundation announcement. Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded an inflation grant in the amount of $5,000 from Liberty Mutual Foundation. Liberty Mutual Foundation recognizes that over the past few years nonprofit partners and the entire economy have been impacted by the high rate of inflation. The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved this supplemental operating grant to reflect the realities of today’s economic environment and help MADF confront the challenges of rising costs and increased community needs and to help maintain the philanthropic value of their partnership support.

