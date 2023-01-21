Read full article on original website
letsbreal54
4d ago
maybe we should start by addressing housing for the middle class that can no longer afford houses rather than have them pay for and continue to support low income housing. once again the democrats goal of elimitating the middle class slides right through with no liberal opposition. wake up fools!
5
KUOW
Pierce County pushes back on the state's proposed airport sites
Sea-Tac Airport is expected to reach capacity by 2050, meaning there are an expected 27 million passengers who won't be able to fly because supply can’t meet demand. To solve this looming problem, the Washington Legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, or CACC, in 2019. The commission is tasked with recommending an ideal location for a new international airport.
The Suburban Times
Project Homeless Connect resource fair returning to Tacoma Jan. 27
Associated Ministries announcement. Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial services at a “resource fair” on Friday, January 27, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at St. Leo Parish, 710 S....
The Suburban Times
Board of Health elects Ushka, Hitchen to lead
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Board of Health members voted Wednesday for Catherine Ushka as Board Chair and Jani Hitchen as Vice Chair. This is the first time women will fill both Board leadership positions simultaneously. “Catherine and Jani share a passion for public health...
The Suburban Times
County Council seeks commission board member
Pierce County Council announcement. Board member needed to represent Pierce County Council District 5 for the Commission on Refugee and Immigrant Affairs! Board members help advise on important matters to all refugee and immigrant communities. Learn more and start your application PierceCountyWa.Gov/CRIA.
The Suburban Times
Letter: Government Neglect/Waste (Tacoma Fire Department)
I have written before about governmental agencies being poor stewards of our tax dollars. Here is continued example on this very topic. Over 7 years ago, when I still lived in Tacoma, I wrote a Letter to the Editor of the Tribune, about a historic building owned by Tacoma Fire Dept. Along with the letter, I also called to voice my concerns to TFD about the neglect to the build pictured, which is downtown on Tacoma Ave.
The Suburban Times
15 unit multifamily project application filed
APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4852 – Lakewood Station Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 4853 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 15 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 0.45 acres.
The Suburban Times
Create, publish and win cash prizes in the Pierce County Library’s teen contest
Pierce County Library System announcement. The Pierce County Library System invites teenagers throughout Pierce County to showcase their creative talents in the Pierce County Library System’s Our Own Expressions Teen Writing & Art Contest, now through Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. “For more than 25 years, the Library’s writing and...
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council January 24 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on January 24 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Officials Struggling to Find Space to Store Bodies From Overdose Deaths in Western Washington
The latest drug epidemic in King County has worsened to a point that the county is struggling to store bodies. The county this year has had 41 confirmed deaths by drug overdose through Jan. 18. Last year saw a record-shattering 1,019 deaths by overdose. That is a 43% increase over the county's previous high of 709 cases in 2021.
MyNorthwest.com
Pierce County leaks precious data, KIRO’s Gee Scott among victims
Pierce County accidentally released approximately 500,000 partial Social Security numbers when responding to a routine public records request last month, according to the Pierce County Auditor’s Office. The request was for voter registration data, which typically includes names, addresses, and birth dates. The mistake was quickly spotted, according to...
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County...
Deputies help clean up large homeless camp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies helped clean up a large homeless encampment along State Route 303 last week. The property is owned by Housing Kitsap. People living in the camp were given 60 days’ notice that they would have to leave the wooded area before the cleanup.
The Suburban Times
Making A Difference Foundation Receives Grant from Liberty Mutual Foundation
Making a Difference Foundation announcement. Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded an inflation grant in the amount of $5,000 from Liberty Mutual Foundation. Liberty Mutual Foundation recognizes that over the past few years nonprofit partners and the entire economy have been impacted by the high rate of inflation. The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved this supplemental operating grant to reflect the realities of today’s economic environment and help MADF confront the challenges of rising costs and increased community needs and to help maintain the philanthropic value of their partnership support.
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
The Suburban Times
Are you Tacoma’s next Poet Laureate?
City of Tacoma social media post. Are you interested in being Tacoma’s next Poet Laureate? Learn more & apply by Jan. 30 at cityoftacoma.org/artsopps. Literary artists producing poetry in any form, genre, or style across Pierce County are encouraged to apply!
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
The Suburban Times
Testing, restoration and final touches continue
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.
KUOW
Olympia Police all booked up for guns-for-gift-cards event
It didn't take long for the Olympia Police Department to run out of gift cards to exchange for firearms, and its first guns for gift cards event hasn't even happened yet. OPD announced the event on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. By 2:50 p.m., and all available appointments to turn in firearms were scheduled.
Officials- Fentanyl Surge Causing King County To Run Out of Body Storage
A shocking fact was unveiled by the King County Medical examiner's office recently. The county is running out of space to store fentanyl overdose victims. According to information released by AM 770 KTTH talk show host and commentator Jason Rantz, the King County Medical examiner's office is having a crisis.
q13fox.com
Shelter-in-place orders issued for some Puyallup residents
A suspect barricaded inside an apartment fired multiple shots at law enforcement. Two were hit and have minor injuries, and neighbors are asked to shelter in place in their apartments.
Comments / 8