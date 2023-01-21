ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 8

letsbreal54
4d ago

maybe we should start by addressing housing for the middle class that can no longer afford houses rather than have them pay for and continue to support low income housing. once again the democrats goal of elimitating the middle class slides right through with no liberal opposition. wake up fools!

5
 

KUOW

Pierce County pushes back on the state's proposed airport sites

Sea-Tac Airport is expected to reach capacity by 2050, meaning there are an expected 27 million passengers who won't be able to fly because supply can’t meet demand. To solve this looming problem, the Washington Legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, or CACC, in 2019. The commission is tasked with recommending an ideal location for a new international airport.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Project Homeless Connect resource fair returning to Tacoma Jan. 27

Associated Ministries announcement. Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial services at a “resource fair” on Friday, January 27, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at St. Leo Parish, 710 S....
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Board of Health elects Ushka, Hitchen to lead

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Board of Health members voted Wednesday for Catherine Ushka as Board Chair and Jani Hitchen as Vice Chair. This is the first time women will fill both Board leadership positions simultaneously. “Catherine and Jani share a passion for public health...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

County Council seeks commission board member

Pierce County Council announcement. Board member needed to represent Pierce County Council District 5 for the Commission on Refugee and Immigrant Affairs! Board members help advise on important matters to all refugee and immigrant communities. Learn more and start your application PierceCountyWa.Gov/CRIA.
The Suburban Times

Letter: Government Neglect/Waste (Tacoma Fire Department)

I have written before about governmental agencies being poor stewards of our tax dollars. Here is continued example on this very topic. Over 7 years ago, when I still lived in Tacoma, I wrote a Letter to the Editor of the Tribune, about a historic building owned by Tacoma Fire Dept. Along with the letter, I also called to voice my concerns to TFD about the neglect to the build pictured, which is downtown on Tacoma Ave.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

15 unit multifamily project application filed

APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4852 – Lakewood Station Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 4853 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 15 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 0.45 acres.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council January 24 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on January 24 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County leaks precious data, KIRO’s Gee Scott among victims

Pierce County accidentally released approximately 500,000 partial Social Security numbers when responding to a routine public records request last month, according to the Pierce County Auditor’s Office. The request was for voter registration data, which typically includes names, addresses, and birth dates. The mistake was quickly spotted, according to...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Making A Difference Foundation Receives Grant from Liberty Mutual Foundation

Making a Difference Foundation announcement. Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded an inflation grant in the amount of $5,000 from Liberty Mutual Foundation. Liberty Mutual Foundation recognizes that over the past few years nonprofit partners and the entire economy have been impacted by the high rate of inflation. The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved this supplemental operating grant to reflect the realities of today’s economic environment and help MADF confront the challenges of rising costs and increased community needs and to help maintain the philanthropic value of their partnership support.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Are you Tacoma’s next Poet Laureate?

City of Tacoma social media post. Are you interested in being Tacoma’s next Poet Laureate? Learn more & apply by Jan. 30 at cityoftacoma.org/artsopps. Literary artists producing poetry in any form, genre, or style across Pierce County are encouraged to apply!
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Testing, restoration and final touches continue

Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.
KUOW

Olympia Police all booked up for guns-for-gift-cards event

It didn't take long for the Olympia Police Department to run out of gift cards to exchange for firearms, and its first guns for gift cards event hasn't even happened yet. OPD announced the event on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. By 2:50 p.m., and all available appointments to turn in firearms were scheduled.
OLYMPIA, WA

