Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett

Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside an Amazon distribution warehouse in Everett. Officer Ora Hamel with Everett police told us a man who works in the building called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He told dispatchers he walked out to his car and...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Man previously charged after threats against Kent elementary to be evaluated

KENT, Wash. — A 26-year-old man accused of threatening Meridian Elementary in Kent remains in custody, despite a judge dismissing charges against him last week. A judge dismissed the case against the man on Jan. 18. He was previously found incompetent to stand trial and state officials estimated it wouldn't be until mid-July when they had room for him at a mental health facility.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies

COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

2 Covington 76 gas stations robbed at gunpoint within hours

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after two different gas stations in Covington were robbed at gunpoint within five hours. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the 76 gas station located on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
COVINGTON, WA
KUOW

Olympia Police all booked up for guns-for-gift-cards event

It didn't take long for the Olympia Police Department to run out of gift cards to exchange for firearms, and its first guns for gift cards event hasn't even happened yet. OPD announced the event on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. By 2:50 p.m., and all available appointments to turn in firearms were scheduled.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man intentionally set fire at Tumwater museum out of anger toward other person

TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly intentionally set a fire at the Brewmaster's House (formerly the Henderson House Museum) in Tumwater on Friday. Fire crews responded to the museum on Deschutes Parkway around 6:08 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a fire. Crews were able to put the fire out, but there was substantial damage to the exterior of the historic building.
TUMWATER, WA
