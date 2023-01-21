Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Suspect arrested after shooting two officers in hours-long standoff in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 37-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a Puyallup apartment was arrested by law enforcement on Tuesday evening. Residents in a Puyallup neighborhood were asked to shelter in place due to a person barricading themselves in a home nearby and firing shots, according to police. The...
Motorsports Olympia alleged burglar and accomplice caught and arrested
Olympia — Deputies arrested a man attempting to rob the Motorsports in Olympia earlier Tuesday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department. Shortly after, another person believed to be involved was arrested. Around 6:30 a.m. the owner of Motorsports reported that he saw someone break into the...
MyNorthwest.com
Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett
Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside an Amazon distribution warehouse in Everett. Officer Ora Hamel with Everett police told us a man who works in the building called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He told dispatchers he walked out to his car and...
q13fox.com
Kia Boyz TikTok Challenge: Pierce County warns public after robbery suspects fled in stolen Kia
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects who threatened a store employee with a taser. On Jan 15, 2023 at 9:41 a.m., the got out of a stolen Kia Forte and entered the store at 16500 Pacific Ave S, Spanaway.
q13fox.com
Detectives seek help identifying suspect who robbed a Redmond Wells Fargo at gunpoint
REDMOND, Wash. - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Redmond last November. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), a single suspect robbed the Redmond Ridge branch of Wells Fargo Bank at gunpoint on Nov. 9, 2022.
q13fox.com
Federal Way Police looking for two suspects who robbed nail salon at gunpoint
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Surveillance cameras recorded video of two brazen suspects shooting a gun inside a nail salon in Federal Way and robbed everyone of their personal belongings. Video showed the two masked men walking into the nail salon on Jan. 18 with loaded guns. A Federal Way police...
Death of teenager found along SR 509 near Burien ruled a homicide
BURIEN, Wash. — The death of a teenager whose body was found along State Route 509 near Burien in October has been ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of sixteen-year-old Keyeleas Brewer was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7,...
Man previously charged after threats against Kent elementary to be evaluated
KENT, Wash. — A 26-year-old man accused of threatening Meridian Elementary in Kent remains in custody, despite a judge dismissing charges against him last week. A judge dismissed the case against the man on Jan. 18. He was previously found incompetent to stand trial and state officials estimated it wouldn't be until mid-July when they had room for him at a mental health facility.
2 men hurt in shooting in parking lot of Mount Tahoma HS in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An argument led to two men being shot in a parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School on Sunday night, according to Tacoma police. Police said two men with gunshot wounds walked into St. Claire Hospital in Lakewood at 9:30 p.m. Investigators learned the men had...
Kingston man sentenced for rape in Kitsap County; victim says it was ‘sorry excuse for a plea deal’
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Stephen Tyler Clayton was sentenced to 14 months in prison after accepting a plea deal on Monday. While Clayton pled guilty to raping three women, his plea combined three rape charges into one charge of rape and one charge of assault. Clayton was sentenced to...
q13fox.com
King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies
COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
KOMO News
2 Covington 76 gas stations robbed at gunpoint within hours
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after two different gas stations in Covington were robbed at gunpoint within five hours. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the 76 gas station located on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall
Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
KUOW
Olympia Police all booked up for guns-for-gift-cards event
It didn't take long for the Olympia Police Department to run out of gift cards to exchange for firearms, and its first guns for gift cards event hasn't even happened yet. OPD announced the event on Jan. 17 at 9 a.m. By 2:50 p.m., and all available appointments to turn in firearms were scheduled.
q13fox.com
Police: Man intentionally set fire at Tumwater museum out of anger toward other person
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly intentionally set a fire at the Brewmaster's House (formerly the Henderson House Museum) in Tumwater on Friday. Fire crews responded to the museum on Deschutes Parkway around 6:08 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a fire. Crews were able to put the fire out, but there was substantial damage to the exterior of the historic building.
Chronicle
Theft Suspect Has Stolen More Than $30,000 in Merchandise, Thurston County Police Say
A theft suspect, who was not identified, has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of first-degree theft, ending a streak of crimes that started in July 2022, according to Olympia police. Police announced the arrest on Jan. 19. Since July, the suspect allegedly stole more than $30,000 in merchandise...
Death of 16-year-old girl found along SR 509 in Seattle ruled a homicide
SEATTLE — The death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead along State Route 509 last October in Seattle has been ruled a homicide. Keyaleas Brewer died from asphyxiation due to strangulation, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. Brewer's body was found on the morning of...
Washington Examiner
Faulty Seattle dispatch system blamed in death of father who waited for 911 help
A former Seattle 911 dispatcher is blasting the city for causing the death of a resident who didn’t receive timely aid because paramedics sat outside his home waiting for a police escort. William Yurek, 45, died of a heart attack in 2021 after his young son called 911 for...
610KONA
Officials- Fentanyl Surge Causing King County To Run Out of Body Storage
A shocking fact was unveiled by the King County Medical examiner's office recently. The county is running out of space to store fentanyl overdose victims. According to information released by AM 770 KTTH talk show host and commentator Jason Rantz, the King County Medical examiner's office is having a crisis.
q13fox.com
Trio tied to armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County arrested
KING COUNTY - Bellevue police have arrested three men accused of a two-month-long crime spree, spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole during violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies. Over 100 pages in court documents, say Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval...
