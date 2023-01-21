Read full article on original website
LOOK: The Biggest House For Sale in the Berkshires is Crazy Big!
We all know that the Berkshires is filled with plenty of nice houses that any home owner would gawk at. But of all those nice homes, just which one is the biggest? We found the biggest house in the Berkshires that is currently on the market. Not only is there plenty of space, but also, plenty of privacy, and all the views you could ever want!
Best Places to Snow Tube in Massachusetts Plus the Berkshires
Snow Tubing is something I used to always look forward to after a big snowstorm as a kid here in the Berkshires. Whether it was sliding down the small hill I had in my backyard or bugging my parents to take me to this big steep hill behind my old Elementary School in Adams.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Pond Hockey Tournament Coming To Western Massachusetts
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Tuesday may have been made aware for the first time of a really cool family event coming to Southern Berkshire County. Alex Regen, a New Jersey native whose parents own a cabin in Monterey, MA, played hockey in college and is the man behind this whole thing. Spawning from some conversation about hockey and planting a few seeds about a pond hockey tournament comes The Berkshire Pond Hockey Classic!
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Snow Emergency In Effect for Pittsfield, Massachusetts: January 23, 2022
Please be advised that due to impending inclement weather, a snow emergency has been declared for the purposes of parking restrictions in the city of Pittsfield effective 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 through 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. For the duration of the snow emergency, residents are asked to use...
You’ll NEVER Guess The Favorite Type Of Beer In Massachusetts!
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents. Do you have a favorite type of beer? It doesn't necessarily have to be the kind you usually drink, either. I'm talking about those times when you're really CRAVING a BEER. What type do you reach for? A Pilsner? Stout? Pale Ale?...
Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, January 23, 2023
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Berkshire County on Monday, January 23, 2023. Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
Pittsfield Trash Pick Up Delayed, Water Main Break Info; More Snow Coming Wednesday
Students who were hoping for a snow day on Friday had to wait until Sunday afternoon when Pittsfield Superintendent Joe Curtis issued his robocall announcing Monday's school closure due to the then impending storm. In South County, the snowy weather was not enough, however, to close Lee or Lenox public...
K9 Officer Helps Track Down Western Massachusetts Domestic Violence Suspect
Dogs are not only man's best friend, but also invaluable colleagues to Massachusetts law enforcement. According to information released by the Massachusetts State Police, a K9 officer played a vital role in tracking down a domestic assault suspect in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this week. Just after 6:15 Monday evening, Massachusetts...
