Haymarket Station will close this weekend for Government Center garage work

By Morgan Rousseau
 4 days ago

Green and Orange Line trains will skip the station Saturday and Sunday while crews work on the ongoing garage demolition project.

Green Line and Orange Line trains will skip Haymarket Station in both directions this weekend so crews can work on the Government Center garage demolition project.

The Saturday and Sunday service change is one of several weekend service interruptions to affect downtown Boston this month, the MBTA said.

The service changes are due to the ongoing demolition of the Government Center garage, which is part of a multi-billion dollar mixed-use development project.

Green and Orange Line trains will travel through, but not stop at, Haymarket Station. Orange Line riders looking to get to the Haymarket area should exit at North Station or State, and walk. Green Line riders can exit at North Station or Government Center Station to walk to Haymarket. Each of those stations is about a half-mile from Haymarket, or a four- to eight-minute walk.

An on-demand accessible shuttle will also be available to travel between stations, transit officials said.

