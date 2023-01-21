ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Residents on high alert after series of burglaries in west Las Vegas valley area

By Madison Kimbro
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ol4ek_0kM994Ty00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A series of burglaries on the west side of the Las Vegas valley are being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The areas targeted include Queensridge and Peccole Ranch, and residents in and around the area told 8 News Now they remain on high alert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13X021_0kM994Ty00
Residents are on edge in the Queensridge and Peccole Ranch neighborhoods after reports of several burglaries. (KLAS)

“I feel very uncomfortable knowing that we are not safe in our homes over here,” Constance Fields a resident at Queensridge told 8 News Now.

Several residents in the Queensridge and Peccole Ranch neighborhoods voiced their concerns as they said multiple houses were hit, and most recently an even scarier situation took place in the Queensridge Estates.

Neighbors said reports of a home invasion led to a potential drowning of an elderly woman.

Andrew Lichtenberger told 8 News Now he was approached by police with the information, and a security guard at the gate of the Queensridge Estates confirmed the information.

“They said that there was a home invasion and burglary and some type of torture that happened to an elderly couple and they are in critical care,” Lichtenberger said. “Apparently, they accessed Queensridge through the tunnel system.”

Rastelli Regalado’s family was alerted by police after the suspects were reportedly parked on their street before they attempted to cross Charleston Boulevard to get into Queensridge Estates.

“Metro approached our house and checked to see which houses had cameras facing certain street angles bc there were break-ins in Queensridge and those people were caught parking around Peccole Ranch,” Regalado told 8 News Now.

As for other burglaries in the area, Regalado said he had his car broken into recently.

8 News Now spoke with neighbors at the Tudor Park development at Queensridge who also said they had seen their fair share of break-ins.

Due to the ongoing investigation, police could not provide 8 News Now with any more information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 30

Callie Duval
3d ago

gangs hitting up neighborhoods after neighborhoods and cameras do not prevent crime but bullets can help them change their minds.

Reply
10
Dot Jones
4d ago

Makes me glad I live on the East side. Why steal dimes when you can steal dollars? Jail time is the same, might as well go where the wealth is.

Reply
5
Leesa Marie Garret
4d ago

it appears that no one is safe anywhere. people think that because they're in a good neighborhood. that their safe. not anymore. If its not the guards. it's either a resident or a resident's acquaintance

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV

City of Las Vegas prepares for heavy traffic ahead of Las Vegas Market 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Market is coming end of January to February, and the City of Las Vegas is warning people that traffic will be heavy. "During market hours, we anticipate heavy vehicle traffic northbound on Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue," officials with the City of Las Vegas said. "As well as moderate to heavy vehicle traffic eastbound on Bonneville Avenue from Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway during the morning hours."
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Henderson breaks ground for new forensic crime lab

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson is making a giant step forward when it comes to crime solving. The city broke ground Tuesday on a new forensic crime lab. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be located on Sunset Road near Boulder highway. City leaders said it will give Henderson Police Department the latest industry technology for three […]
HENDERSON, NV
iheart.com

Thieves Swipe Massive Hot Air Balloon From Vegas Company

Police are searching for a hot air balloon that was reported stolen from a facility in Las Vegas. The question is…how do you hide something like that? The owners of Vegas Balloon Rides say it was stolen from a flatbed trailer on Monday. The hot air balloon worth $175,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

28 catalytic converters stolen from Las Vegas RV business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves continue to cause expensive headaches for Las Vegas Valley residents. The latest theft happened at Camping World off Las Vegas Boulevard. The business tells FOX5 someone stole 28 converters last week. One victim told FOX5 he had his RV there for maintenance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man in his 40s was killed after an altercation at a gas station Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at a gas station located in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. Police said a man in his 40s and a suspect got into a verbal argument outside the gas station and both were armed, with the suspect fatally shooting the victim. LVMPD then said the suspect ran from the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m. Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators learned the victim was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy