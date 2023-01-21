ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
Ohio assault suspect still on the loose

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
Ohio man, ‘Tommy Guns’, gets jail for providing drugs to human trafficking victim

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that a Franklin County man has been sentenced to prison for providing a lethal dose of narcotics to a human trafficking victim.  “Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities, leveraging addiction to control their victims – evil that will now be restrained by prison bars,” Yost said. Paul Chiles, aka “Tommy Guns,” […]
US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
Ohio death row inmate could be released on parole

An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and imposed a new term of 30 years to life with […]
Akers keeps 15-year prison term in place for St. Albans teenager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge resentenced a teenager to 15 years in prison Monday. Eli Nelson, who turns 18 on Tuesday, was originally sentenced in August after a June guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers presided over resentencing because of Nelson’s pending 18th birthday.
Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree

An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash

David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
