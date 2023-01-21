Read full article on original website
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
Inmates remove sink, climb through wall to escape jail; 4 found arrested in Ohio
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are piecing together how five inmates escaped from a Missouri jail. The inmates escaped from the the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) south of St. Louis on Tuesday evening, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Armstrong told the newspaper that the inmates […]
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
Ohio assault suspect still on the loose
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
U.S. Marshals arrest final 4 escapees in Ohio Saturday morning; All 5 inmates back in custody
U.S. Marshals arrest final 4 escapees in Ohio Saturday morning; All 5 inmates back in custody. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Ohio man, ‘Tommy Guns’, gets jail for providing drugs to human trafficking victim
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that a Franklin County man has been sentenced to prison for providing a lethal dose of narcotics to a human trafficking victim. “Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities, leveraging addiction to control their victims – evil that will now be restrained by prison bars,” Yost said. Paul Chiles, aka “Tommy Guns,” […]
US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
County jailers sue Kentucky corrections agency over state inmates kept in county jails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four elected Kentucky jailers and their statewide association have sued the Kentucky Department of Corrections, claiming it routinely fails to move inmates in county jails to state facilities. The lawsuit, filed last Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, alleges that the corrections department relies on county...
Ohio death row inmate could be released on parole
An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and imposed a new term of 30 years to life with […]
Four escaped Missouri inmates found in Ohio, taken into custody
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people who escaped a Missouri jail were found in Ohio and taken into custody Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Hamilton Post in Fairfield Township, which is just north of Cincinnati, saw a Scion tC at 9:30 pm. […]
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The report of a woman found dead in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday, January 23, led investigators to Butler County. Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to a house trailer on the 2500 block of Route C, near Lowndes, and found a woman dead.
African serval captured after six months on the loose in Missouri
A wildlife refuge in Arkansas said an African serval cat on the loose in Missouri for at least six months has been safely captured on a farm and will have a new home at the refuge.
Autopsy reveals W.Va. House of Delegates employee's death homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Kanawha County deputies are not releasing the cause of death or details of the investigation, but they said...
Akers keeps 15-year prison term in place for St. Albans teenager
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County circuit judge resentenced a teenager to 15 years in prison Monday. Eli Nelson, who turns 18 on Tuesday, was originally sentenced in August after a June guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers presided over resentencing because of Nelson’s pending 18th birthday.
Ohio youth dies in four-wheeler crash after striking tree
An Ohio juvenile is dead after an early morning crash on Sunday. The Coshocton Sheriff’s Office said they received a call of a possible injury crash at the intersection of SR 651 and TR 231 in Crawford TWP. Officials say when they arrived they found two Coshocton Juveniles were traveling southbound on TR 231 on […]
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash
David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
WATCH: Officials speak after 4 escaped inmates found, arrested in Butler County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four of the five inmates that reportedly escaped from a Missouri Detention Center have been arrested in Butler County. According to a release from the Hamilton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), troopers stopped a Scion TC after seeing a traffic violation at the intersection of State Route 4 and […]
The West Virginia governors that spent time in prison
Bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice and fraud are just a few of the things these two former West Virginia governors were convicted of.
