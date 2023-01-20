ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Arykah Monroe
4d ago

Yall people are not bright. receiving food stamps does not mean people don't have a job. s all that get a job comments are pointless. I know many single mothers who have jobs and work hard and still need food stamps to survive.

Mary Martinez
4d ago

This is a lie it’s all going to stop in March February will be the last month and will be back to $25 I guess I shouldn’t complaint we got thank God that we had them this long

takeitorleaveit?
4d ago

just buying the basics, milk, bread, OJ, minimal meats and vegetables has quadrupled since 2019. My income hasn't quadrupled, but the cost of Survival has. 😐

