Anderson County, TN

Area briefs: Rescue Squad, Emory River, gardening

By The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago

Learn about Rescue Squad, donate for bloodhound pup's training

Members of the Anderson County Emergency Rescue Squad will tell the County Democratic Women’s Club what they do when the women meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Shoney’s Restaurant, 204 S. Illinois Ave., Oak Ridge

Chief Terry Allen and Paula Daniel from the Rescue Squad will speak about the non-profit, volunteer-run emergency response organization that serves Anderson County. The Rescue Squad responds to a wide variety of emergency situations, including missing children, traffic accidents, water rescues, and high school training events, according to a news release.

The Rescue Squad is raising funds to train a new member – Bocephus the bloodhound puppy. “Bo” will go to search and rescue school when the squad has the money to send him. Club members are invited to contribute to the puppy’s training.

The Democratic Women’s Club will also hear about the Tennessee Department of Transportation Yellow DOT program from Ken and Donna Wheeler. The Yellow DOT program is designed to make an individual’s medical information readily available to first responders in case of an emergency on Tennessee roads.

For more information, email Democratic Women’s Club President Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com .

Experts to lead 'Resilient Garden' forum

The Master Gardeners of Roane County is hosting a Winter Symposium on Saturday, Feb. 11, featuring a lineup of garden and landscape experts.

"The recent bitter cold of the holidays is a stark reminder that we face harsh challenges in establishing and maintaining gardens that are resilient enough to nurture and support us," according to a news release from the group. "The Resilient Garden: Meeting the Challenges of the 21st Century" brings together for the home gardener the latest research across the fields of plant science, ecology, soil science, plant pathology and wildlife management to address these difficulties.

Speakers and topics scheduled:

  • "The Key to Growing Nutrient Rich Food," Natalie Bumgarner, associate professor of Plant Sciences, University of Tennessee nnstitute of Agriculture, Department of Plant Sciences
  • "Supporting Pollinators in a Changing Landscape," Jennifer Tsuruda, assistant professor and Apiculture Extension Specialist, UT Department of Entomology and Plant Patholog
  • "Nuisance Wildlife Management: What To Do About Deer (and other critters)," Capt. Russell “Rusty” Boles, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) Captive Wildlife/ADC program ocordinator
  • "Resilience in the Garden," Andrea Ludwig, associate professor of Ecological Engineering, UT Biosystems Engineering and Soil Department
  • "New Directions in Landscape DesignHaley Treadway, UT Extension Agent, Hamilton County.

The symposium will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Roane State Community College, Harriman campus, and includes continental breakfast, lunch and a live auction featuring gardening delights donated by sponsors or handcrafted by members. Auctioneer William "Bear" Stephenson will conduct this event.

For more information or to register, go to https://mgroanecounty.org/ .

Advocates for Emory River to meet

The Emory River Watershed Association, a Morgan County-based, not-for-profit organization that advocates for the Emory River and its watershed, will hold its annual meeting 6 to 7L30 p.m. Eastern Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Plateau Electric Caooperative Auditorium, 825 Spring St., Wartburg.

The featured speaker is Joe Johnson, area forester for Roane and Morgan counties for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Forestry Division. He will present a program on the health of the forests, including insect and disease threats that the forests are facing, tree physiology as it relates to tree health, and what people can do to create healthy forests within the watershed.

A free potluck buffet will be available. The menu will include baked potato soup, cornbread, beans and rice, six-layer salad, sweet potato casserole, croissant sandwiches, brownies and more.

There will also be a silent auction for foods, including brownies, pies, cakes, and other goodies, suitable for Valentine’s Day, according to the news release.

For more information on the Emory River Watershed Association or this event, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/emoryriverwatershedassociation .

