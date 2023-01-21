ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Stolen hot dog statue returned to West Virginia restaurant owner

By CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back.

The "Wienerman" statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in sometime after the Jan. 11 fire, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

A tip led deputies to a location where the statue was found undamaged. It was returned to restaurant owner Kerry Ellison, the statement said.

Investigators have not identified a suspect and are seeking information about the theft.

The short statue depicts a hot dog licking its lips and holding a bottle of mustard while pouring a bottle of ketchup on its head.

Ellison hopes to reopen the restaurant later this year.

