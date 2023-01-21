Who can help abused children in our community?

A three-person panel from agencies who help children in the community will speak at Wednesday's meeting of Altrusa International of Oak Ridge.

The three people are:

Tracy Spritzer, director of Juvenile Court Services for the Anderson County Juvenile Court;

Margaret Durgin, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County (CAC); and

Kesha Waters, executive director of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Tennessee Heartland.

The panel discussion will focus on child abuse, who are these young people, and what type of services are offered. Attendees are welcome to participate with their questions, according to an Altrusa news release.

The CAC website states: "Eradication of child abuse begins with building informed, empowered communities with the courage to talk openly about child abuse."

The in-person Altrusa meeting will begin at11:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton, 215 S. Illinois Ave., with a time to socialize before the buffet opens at 11:45 a.m. A short business meeting will begin at noon and the program will follow. The public is invited and reservations should be made by sending an email to: altrusareservations@gmail.com by noon Monday.

Tracy Spitzer has held her position as director of Juvenile Court Services/lead youth service officer at Anderson County Juvenile Court for several years.

Margaret Durgin was hired in March, 2008 as the executive director to start up a Child Advocacy Center in Anderson County. Under her direction, the doors to the new CAC were opened July 7, 2008, as a state-licensed mental health outpatient facility. The CAC became a Nationally Accredited Child Advocacy Center in October of 2009. While the center has remained nationally accredited, it has been operating under a state prevention license since 2019.

Kesha Waters has been with CASA of the Tennessee Heartland for nearly 10 years. First as a board member and currently as executive cirector. CASA is a nonprofit that provides trained volunteers who advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children who are under the care of welfare services.

Altrusa International is a service organization comprised of community members focusing on leadership, partnership and service with an emphasis on literacy and education.