Wisconsin-Northwestern game postponed because of COVID issues in the Wildcats' program has been rescheduled for Monday

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
MADISON – The Big Ten office and officials from Wisconsin and Northwestern needed less than a day to reschedule the teams’ men’s basketball game that had been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Wildcats’ program.

Although no official announcement has been made, the Badgers are set to face the Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Evanston. The Big Ten Network is set to televise the game.

The teams were originally scheduled to play at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Playing on Monday means the Badgers (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten) will have a quick turnaround after facing the Wildcats because they are scheduled to play Wednesday at Maryland.

The Terrapins (10-9, 3-5) recorded a 64-58 victory Thursday night over visiting Michigan (10-8, 4-3) and host Purdue (18-1, 7-1) on Sunday.

