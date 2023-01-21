Vermont hockey, basketball: Catamount men topple No. 18 Boston College

How did University of Vermont women's hockey and men's hockey and women's basketball teams fare from Jan. 20-22? Read on below.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Women’s hockey

Vermont 3, Holy Cross 1

V: Evelyne Blais-Savoie 2G. Corinne McCool 1G, 1A. Hailey Burns 1A. Anna Podein 1A. Natalie Mlynkova 1A. Theresa Schafzahl 2A. Jessie McPherson 18 saves.

HC: Mary Edmonds 1G. Brooke Loranger 38 saves.

Note: No. 11 Vermont (17-8-1) scored in each period in front of a Hockey East home venue attendance record of 2,210. Blais-Savoie scored the opening goal bar down 7:43 into the first period and iced the game on the power play with less than a minute left in regulation.

Men’s hockey

Vermont 1, Boston College 1 (Vermont wins 4-3 in shootout)

V: Isak Walther 1G. Joel Maatta 1A. Andrei Buyalsky 1A. Gabe Carriere 34 saves.

BC: Cutter Gauthier 1G. Mitch Benson 21 saves.

Note: Buyalsky, Simon Jellus, Walther and Maatta converted four consecutive shootout goals, while Carriere stopped two of the final three Eagle attempts to earn Vermont the extra point on the road. The Catamounts (7-13-3) scored on the power play at the 16:20 mark of the first period, nearly 10 minutes after No. 18 BC jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Women’s basketball

Vermont 65, NJIT 32

V: Anna Olson 14 points. Delaney Richason 10 points, 6 blocks. Emma Utterback 8 points, 7 assists.

NJIT: Alejandra Zuniga 7 points. Maria Fux 7 points.

Note: Vermont (13-6) had 10 different scorers and shot 45% (27 of 60) from the field. Olson was 7 of 7 for a perfect shooting night. Vermont held NJIT to 10 points in the first half and 19.1% shooting for the night. Vermont, which led by 31 at halftime, pushed its win streak to five.

Women’s hockey

Northeastern 3, Vermont 1

N: Peyton Anderson 1G. Katy Knoll 1G. Lily Shannon 1G. Gwyneth Philips 10 saves.

V: Hailey Burns 1G. Krista Parkkonen 1A. Lara Beecher 1A. Jessie McPherson 29 saves.

Note: Northeastern scored two goals in the final five minutes to escape Gutterson Fieldhouse with the win. Vermont (17-9-1, 12-7-1) travels to Boston College and Boston University for a two-game set next weekend.

Men’s hockey

Vermont 3, Boston College 2

V: Will Zapernick 2G, 1A. Andrei Buyalsky 1G, 1A. Eric Gotz 2A. Joel Maatta 1A. Isak Walther 1A. Oskar Autio 26 saves.

BC: Nikita Nesterenko 1G. Colby Ambrosio 1G. Mitch Benson 18 saves.

Note: Vermont capped its best-ever regular season weekend at Boston College with a win after beating the Eagles in a shootout on Friday night. To secure the 5-point weekend, Vermont (8-13-3, 3-10-1) scored all three goals in the second period and all via power play. No. 18 Boston College was called for nine penalties, including two majors for contact to the head in the third period.

SUNDAY'S GAME

Men's basketball

Vermont 85, NJIT 69

V: Finn Sullivan 28 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Kam Gibson 18 points. Dylan Penn 15 points. Robin Duncan 6 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists.

NJ: Raheim Sullivan 23 points. Mekhi Gray 12 points.

Note: Sullivan poured in six 3-pointers on his way to a career-high point total as Vermont (10-10, 4-2) used a 45-point second half to tally a season-best scoring output vs. Division I opponents. UVM shot 32 of 59 from the floor, out-rebounded NJIT 34-26 and racked up 18 assists. Attendance at Patrick Gym was 2,321.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont hockey, basketball: Catamount men topple No. 18 Boston College