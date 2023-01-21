Grading Sixers' Trade Chips Ahead of Trade Deadline

With the NBA's trade deadline one month out, how would the Sixers' trade chips be graded for potential moves?

On February 9th at 3:00 p.m. EST, the NBA's trade deadline will close for the 2022-23 season. With time for trades starting to come to a close, it's only right to look at what the Philadelphia 76ers could have to offer up if they want to make a move.

Furkan Korkmaz : C

The first half of the season has been one to forget for Furkan Korkmaz due to a lack of game time and battling injuries, something which has plagued him for the past year or so.

The Turkish sharpshooter is only averaging four points per game on 40 percent shooting, meaning he is able to grab notable buckets but he just hasn't been impactful for Doc Rivers so far this season.

With Korkmaz's contract having him take a $5.3 million hit to the Sixers' salary cap next season, a trade featuring the Turkish guard isn't entirely out of the picture, with rumors surfacing a week ago regarding his availability.

Danuel House Jr.: B-

Danuel House Jr. was picked up in the offseason by Philadelphia in an attempt to bolster their depth in both the guard and forward positions, and to that extent, he has been more than a welcome addition.

House Jr. is averaging five points per game with two rebounds during the 17 minutes he is getting per game, so he really hasn't done anything too special, but his $4 million dollar salary could be of use as a chip or sweetener.

The 29-year-old has the option to return next year or enter free agency at the end of the season.

Georges Niang : B

George Niang's time in the City of Brotherly Love may come to a close at the end of the season when his contract expires.

But he hasn't let that stop him from making huge contributions for the Sixers every time he comes onto the court, averaging 10 points a game on 45 percent shooting.

Similar to House Jr., Niang is able to be utilized as both a guard and a forward, so his importance to Doc Rivers' depth chart is an unsung part of his game.

Shake Milton : B

At the start of the season, Shake Milton's future with the Sixers was up in the air, but after a month or so of increased playing time, it's clear that he is still a great player.

While James Harden and Tyrese Maxey were out for more than a month injured, Milton became a staple in the Sixers' backcourt averaging 17 points per game on 52 percent shooting, showing that he is more than capable of running a backcourt.

Matisse Thybulle : B+

Matisse Thybulle is but another of the expiring contracts that the Sixers have on their payroll, with this being one of the more tempting chips for interested teams.

Thybulle is known for his defensive theatrics, and this season has shown why, as he is holding his opponents to shooting 51 percent from the field, which places him in the top 86th percentile of NBA Players.

While Thybulle's offensive capabilities have yet to develop beyond where they were last season, other teams may be weary of pursuing the Australian.

Tobias Harris : A

Tobias Harris has one of the largest contracts on Philadelphia's payroll and shows why he deserves it night in and night out.

Over the course of his tenure with the Sixers, Harris has been more than comfortable being one of the best role players in the league, averaging a consistent 16 points per game with six rebounds and two assists.

If Daryl Morey and Philadelphia's front office want to make a big move prior to the deadline, Harris' contract would have to be a feature to land a big-name player.

Tyrese Maxey: A+

Tyrese Maxey is the same player he was last season, which means that there could be rumors about him within the next month. The former Kentucky guard offers great energy and still has such a high ceiling for his future, currently averaging 22 points per game on 45 percent shooting in only his third season.

It is important to note that a trade featuring Maxey is unlikely due to his increased role over the past season, with his backcourt partnership with James Harden being an elite one when both players are healthy.

James Harden: A+

The last big trade chip that the Sixers have to offer is James Harden, who became eligible for trading in early December. Currently, the Beard is nearly averaging a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds per game.

Similar to Maxey, a trade featuring Harden is unlikely due to his importance to Doc Rivers' game plan, but that hasn't stopped rumors from surfacing, like on Christmas day when it was speculated that Harden could be leaving in the offseason to return to Houston where he spent several seasons.

The Sixers have less than a month to make any moves if they feel the need to, as the trade deadline closes on February 9th at 3:00 p.m. EST.

