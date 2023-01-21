ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Sheriff Detectives Looking For Additional Victims of Serial Kidnapper, Rapist

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42R8Xb_0kM97Sh100 Dandre McNeil, 25 (HCSO)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are looking for additional victims of a man charged with kidnapping, robbery, and rape in several different cases.

On January 18, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the suspect, Dandre McNeil, 25, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun, and forced the victim to enter their vehicle.

McNeil made his victim drive him to multiple locations and retrieve an undisclosed amount of money, before finally leaving his victim at the intersections of East Hillsborough Avenue and Orient Road. Through investigative means, detectives were able to connect McNeil to the kidnapping and robbery.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to link McNeil to a similar incident on January 2, 2023, at the Allegro Palm Condominiums in Riverview. McNeil approached another victim with a gun and attempted to rob and then force that person into their vehicle. That victim was able to escape without injury.

Working together, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Seminole Police Department were able to connect Dandre McNeil to the armed kidnapping, robbery, and rape of a another victim in the Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Casino parking garage on January 7, 2023.

“This is an individual who has no respect of the law or persons he victimizes,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our hearts are with the victims who endured these horrific crimes. If there are any other victims out there, please come forward, and let us find you the help you may need.”

Dandre McNeil is facing several charges for the above-mentioned crimes including Battery, Armed Kidnapping, Robbery with a Firearm or Deadly Weapon, and Sexual Battery.

If anyone believes they have been victimized by Dandre McNeil, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (813)247-8200.

