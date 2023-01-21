ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

State of Maine offices closed Monday due to winter storm

AUGUSTA (WGME) - Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to be closed on Monday due to a winter storm hitting Maine. That winter storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow, sleet, minor flooding, high winds, and potential power outages. “With this incoming storm expected...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Warming in Maine has some maple syrup producers out tapping trees weeks early

(BDN) -- The last thing Casey Belangey thought he’d be doing this weekend is boiling maple sap. But thanks to this winter’s unusually warm conditions, the Arundal maple syrup producer has been tapping his 1,000 maple trees for the past two weeks, more than a month ahead of what is considered the normal start of maple syrup season in Maine.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here

BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Thousands of Mainers without power as heavy snow hits state

Thousands of Mainers are without power as heavy wet snow hits the state. Trees are being weighed down by heavy snow, which is causing them to break and fall on power lines. As of noon on Monday, Central Maine Power is reporting over 24,700. Most of the outages are in...
MAINE STATE
WGME

CMP crews prepare for potential outages due to Monday's storm

PORTLAND (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they're closely monitoring the winter storm that's hitting Maine on Monday. That winter storm will bring wet snow and strong gusts to coastal and inland Maine. These conditions combined with left over snow on trees and powerlines from Friday’s storm could increase the regions risk for outages, says CMP.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine gas prices begin to tick up

Gas prices are going up in Maine. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.43. That's up 7 cents from a week ago. Prices in Maine are 2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand about 3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine State Police respond to 60+ crashes during storm

Maine State Police say they responded to more than 60 crashes and slide-offs on the Maine Turnpike during the storm on Monday. They are hoping it serves as a wake-up call for drivers ahead of the next storm. Troopers say most wrecks were because drivers were going too fast for...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Activists gather in Portland for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

PORTLAND (WGME) - On the 50-year anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, pro-choice activists gathered in downtown Portland on Sunday to remember to landmark case. The landmark case guaranteed federal protections for abortion until the Supreme Court overturned that case last June. The Planned Parenthood Maine Action...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy