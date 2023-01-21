PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For many area soccer teams, it’s district tourney time this week. That means their next match will be a district quarter or semifinal, with most teams needing to win in those matches to move on. For this area’s top boys team however, well it’s a different situation. Coach Jona Hammond and his Arnold Marlins, number one in the state’s 5A class with a 15-0-2 record, they are guaranteed a berth in the state playoffs which begin the week after next. Arnold gets a bye into the 5A-1 semifinals, which means a match against the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between Escambia and Washington. Based on the top state and region ranking, well Arnold could fall in the semifinal Monday and would still be in the playoffs. Still coach Hammond wants his team sharp and ready for whoever comes next!

