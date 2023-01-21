Read full article on original website
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A squall line of strong to severe storms will move into NWFL late tonight/early Wednesday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight w/minimal rain chances. Temperatures will rise overnight into the 60s. Winds will be SE at 10-20 mph. The line of storms will approach the western panhandle by 4am and cross our area between 4a and 10a CT.
Clouds increase today with storms by tomorrow morning
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds increasing from the southwest early on. We’ll see plenty of sunshine mix in through the morning. But an increase in overall cloud cover is expected throughout the day today.
Dry and cool stretch ahead of more rain Tuesday Night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was another soggy Sunday in the Panhandle, with a good inch or two of rain falling across the area. Tonight, intermittent showers will wane slowly with the radar clear between 9p.m. and midnight. As the associated cold front marches east, associated cloud cover will depart as well with skies clearing significantly by sunrise. Winds will become northerly behind the frontal passage, drawing in much cooler air for Monday morning. Your day will start sunny but with temperatures in the mid 40s, so we’re back to bundling up as we head to work.
New BCSO App
Monday Evening Forecast
Local schools announce delay in prep for severe weather
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday ahead of expected severe weather. In a release Tuesday afternoon, Holmes County Schools announced a delay of 2 hours for classes and bus routes. The statement read in part:. “Bus routes will begin 2 hours later than usual,...
Rick Seltzer Park gets a facelift
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One storm after the next, damage to local parks was inevitable. But more recently, Bay County leaders have seen one area at the beach becoming a safety hazard. Time for a facelift. “Using excellent materials. That’s composite wood and stainless steel. You know if...
Youth softball registration in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time for the little ones to gear up and prepare to smash those home runs. Youth softball registration is open and in full swing. Cheryl Joyner, the Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Director, stopped by the studio to tell viewers...
Bay Utilities New Water Treatment Program
Congratulations to Bay District's Teacher of the Year, Adrianna Swearingen
BCSO launches app for community safety, information
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s office is getting tech savvy with its new app that was launched on Monday. Along with Alert Bay, this new app is another way to keep the community safe by keeping them informed. Sheriff Tommy Ford says if there is...
New photography show opening in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A photography show is opening next weekend in Downtown Panama City. On Saturday the creators of the show gave VIPs a sneak peek at the hidden works of art inside. The exhibit features the work of Vivian Maier and takes you back in time to 50...
PCB hobby shop makes early donation for Christmas toys
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s never a bad time to give back, especially when it comes to children’s charities. Project 25 is a Christmas toy drive run by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Tuesday, they got an early donation from a local hobby shop. PCB...
Dinner at the Park draws large crowd to support local museum
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A large crowd turned out in support of Bay Counties’ only military diving museum, for its ‘Dinner at the Park’ event on Saturday. The event was held at Angry Tuna located in Pier Park, in Panama City Beach. Tickets were $5 if you purchased them in advance and they were $10 at the door.
Arnold boys soccer team looks ahead to district tournament play
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For many area soccer teams, it’s district tourney time this week. That means their next match will be a district quarter or semifinal, with most teams needing to win in those matches to move on. For this area’s top boys team however, well it’s a different situation. Coach Jona Hammond and his Arnold Marlins, number one in the state’s 5A class with a 15-0-2 record, they are guaranteed a berth in the state playoffs which begin the week after next. Arnold gets a bye into the 5A-1 semifinals, which means a match against the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between Escambia and Washington. Based on the top state and region ranking, well Arnold could fall in the semifinal Monday and would still be in the playoffs. Still coach Hammond wants his team sharp and ready for whoever comes next!
PCBPD investigating fatal crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An elderly man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Back Beach Road (Highway 98) Saturday night, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said at 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a rollover crash in the area of the Sunnyside Apartments on Back Beach...
Third charge for Panama City childcare worker
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the third time in a week, Mills has been charged again with injuring a child under the age of one, a third count of aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child. Detectives say Mills was seen on video pulling a child violently out of...
Marina Civic Center’s future in limbo until demolition bids get approved
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Marina Civic Center in downtown Panama City continues to stir up debate. However, Panama City leaders took the next steps in determining what’s next at Tuesday’s commission meeting. They rejected a company’s proposal to demolish it. “They didn’t have the qualifications,”...
Bay County tests alternative water treatment product
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With recent supply chain shortages, Bay County is working to get ahead of the game and prevent any issues that could impact the area’s drinking water. Beginning Monday, Bay County Utility Services (BCUS) will be trialing a different chemical to clean the area’s drinking...
Carmen Jones is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Carmen Jones started her basketball career at Holmes County before spending the last 3 years winning back to back state championships at Ponce De Leon. She says her need to move around is also what led her to the sport in the first place. ”I get...
