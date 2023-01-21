ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How Big Tech is crushing our free speech: Rep. Ken Buck

By Ken Buck
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBew0_0kM97Cod00

Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, says we have given too much power to tech companies, who are limiting the exchange of free ideas. In an excerpt from his new book, “Crushed: Big Tech’s War on Free Speech,” he explains how Silicon Valley battles the First Amendment.

When it comes to turning a dream into reality, the cornerstone of American growth and prosperity is the First Amendment. Our founders believed freedom of religion, speech, the press, assembly and the right to petition for change were paramount. These rights provide a secure, positive foundation for the American dream to thrive.

That American dream is great, it’s exceptional, but unfortunately, it’s in deep peril. It’s under direct attack by Big Tech .

Through market share, technology and policy, Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon have acquired control over the essential infrastructure of America’s commerce and communications. They are monopolies. Their concentrated power and foundational technologies , along with their little brother Twitter, make them the gatekeepers to the marketplace of ideas. They create the rules on what society sees: what information is added to a news feed, what apps are sold on their phones, what products are listed in their search results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvtGf_0kM97Cod00
Jack Dorsey said Twitter silencing The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story was a “mistake.”
via REUTERS

I believe all Americans value the free flow of information and the principles of individual liberty more than they value same-day shipping. I believe that while many Americans love social media and search engines’ convenience, the majority would be horrified by the thought of Facebook, Google or Twitter owners deciding what subjects are permissible to discuss — or which news articles are OK to share and which are banned. I believe citizens have faith in a system that gives ownership to the inventors of new ideas and businesses and doesn’t let big businesses like Amazon just steal ideas or crush upstarts with impunity.

In other words, Big Tech’s power and business models result in the selective dissemination of information and infringe on the free flow of ideas. The fact these companies have consolidated this vast amount of power should concern all citizens. But we know these companies have exerted that power — both to benefit themselves economically and to suppress their ideological opponents. No one — conservative or liberal — should be comfortable with a few Silicon Valley oligarchs having a monopoly over the marketplace of ideas and, with it, democracy itself.

During the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, Facebook and Twitter actively prevented potentially damaging New York Post reports about Joe Biden’s son Hunter from reaching the public . Reacting to news about the contents of Hunter Biden’s discarded laptop, including emails showing he introduced his father to a Ukrainian energy executive (which the elder Biden had denied), Facebook representative Andy Stone said, “We are reducing [The Post’s] distribution on our platform.” Twitter was even more censorious: It blocked users from posting links to The Post’s story and shut down the paper’s Twitter account for two weeks.

Interestingly, a year later — after the election was over — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted the so-called hacking offense was nonexistent and silencing The Post was a “mistake.” This was a clear case of Big Tech suppressing information that might have changed the outcome of the 2020 election.

Google’s search engine and its proprietary algorithmic relevance logic is, by definition, intrinsically exclusionary. Some results appear prominently at the top of the page, others are buried far below. While the powers that be at Google insist there is no political bias in its search engine, one 2018 report found that a news search on the term “Trump” returned an overwhelming number of articles from left of-center outlets. The first page included two links to CNN, CBS, The Atlantic, CNBC, The New Yorker and Politico. There were no right-leaning sites listed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBN2l_0kM97Cod00
A trove of photos and emails were uncovered from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

Big Tech increasingly uses its monopoly to suppress opinions, frequently targeting conservative politicians. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has found himself locked out of his Facebook page for “repeatedly going against our community standards,” suspended from Twitter for questioning the effectiveness of masks, and had videos removed from YouTube, which is owned by Google.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bjSW_0kM97Cod00
House panel sets hearing on Twitter censoring Post’s Hunter Biden reports

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) was suspended for two weeks after mocking Time magazine for giving the Woman of the Year award to a biological male. Google’s ad monopoly — its ownership of the system by which publishers list available ad space and advertisers bid on those placements — looms as its most damaging weapon in the war of ideas. Digital advertising is now the dominant paid-marketing tool. While TV advertising is arguably still the most powerful medium — witness the make-or-break sums spent on Super Bowl ads — advertisers shelled out $189 billion on digital advertising in 2021. That dwarfs the $49.1 billion spent on TV ads and $26 billion in print ads.

If ads are a form of speech and Google’s financial future is focused on controlling the digital-ad market, Google aims to be the gatekeeper of the most potent influencing tool in contemporary society — ads, which artificially affect the marketplace of ideas. Does Google get to decide, for example, which candidates are making “unreliable claims” and pull their campaign ads off the web?

Some of the left’s “thought leaders” advocate a regulatory scheme empowering a government agency to censor speech on the Internet. The better approach is for Congress to do its job and pass laws that promote competition, giving the free market a chance to flourish. We need to make sure monopolies do not weaponize their market dominance to stifle innovation and competition.

Allowing such predatory behavior may harm our society, reducing consumer choices and raising prices.

These monopolies already regulate what is said and what is seen, read and digested without any input from the American people. They determine what is sold and promoted on their platforms. Their algorithms determine what we see and what we don’t see because they place relevance values on content. If an article, book, video or photograph is given a low relevance rank, you may never learn of its existence. That kind of control can be leveraged to curry favor with or actively harm a person, politician or party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LQj5_0kM97Cod00
Buck shared that some Google results when searching “Trump” primarily unveiled links from left-leaning news sources.
Andrew Harnik/AP

Americans remember from their history lessons that late-19th- and early-20th-century monopolists controlled energy, finance, steel and commercial transportation. The difference between those monopolies and Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple is the new corporations own the platforms that control communication. They control the operating systems of our phones and computers. They control the algorithms that analyze and rank search results, thereby managing who sees what content. They own and parse their users’ personal data. They control where ads are placed, who gets to place them and for how much. This means Big Tech monopolies threaten the core of our political system. They have the power to control the information available to the public and shape it to benefit their own commercial interests and political views.

When control over information in a democracy rests in the hands of only a few individuals, the results of an election can be manipulated by those individuals. With their massive financial resources and command of critical digital media, Big Tech companies are positioned to dominate and distort not only financial and transactional marketplaces but, most important, the marketplace of ideas.

This threat to free speech is a risk America can’t afford.

Adapted with permission from “Crushed: Big Tech’s War on Free Speech,” by Ken Buck. Out now from Humanix Books.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
New York Post

Biden classified docs scandal fits ‘pattern of an influence operation’: Rep. James Comer

Republican Rep. James Comer on Sunday said the continuing classified document scandal swirling around President Biden fits the “pattern of an influence operation” — stopped short of characterizing it as “treason.” Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said the revelation from the White House on Saturday that more classified documents were found at the president’s Delaware home raises further questions about why the Biden administration is keeping Americans in the dark. “The White House isn’t being truthful with the American people,” Comer told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “We need to know now who had access to those documents because...
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

There’s no hiding Biden’s fright over classified document scandal

Joe Biden is panicking.  An astonishing fifth trove of classified documents was discovered in the president’s Delaware mansion Friday, not by his own lawyers this time, but during a more thorough 13-hour search by the Department of Justice while he holed up in his beach house in Rehoboth, which ought to be next on the DOJ search list.  Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland has had the audacity to appoint a special counsel to investigate Biden.  His long-term trusted factotum Ron Klain is bailing out.  And someone at the White House is throwing his trusted longtime executive assistant Kathy Chung under the bus. The Washington...
New York Post

Lawsuit seeks FBI records on censoring Post’s Hunter Biden laptop stories

WASHINGTON — A watchdog group said Tuesday it is suing to get FBI files that could shed light on the suppression of The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop scoops that link President Biden to his family’s foreign business deals. Judicial Watch, which filed the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in DC federal court, noted cryptic messages between Twitter executives and the FBI around the time of the pre-election censorship. “San Francisco FBI agent Elvis Chan ‘[sent] 10 documents to Twitter’s then-Head of Site Integrity, Yoel Roth, through Teleporter, a one-way communications channel from the FBI to Twitter,’ the evening before the release of...
HuffPost

Trump Spoils Funeral

Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

Opinion | Sloppy Joe

We expect a classified documents scandal from Trump, not the so-called grown-up who displaced him.
New York Post

George Santos skips Biden meet-and-greet event for new members of Congress

Embattled Rep. George Santos has snubbed President Biden, turning down a White House invite on Tuesday extended to all first-term lawmakers for a meeting with the 80-year-old commander-in-chief.  Santos (R-NY) was not listed on the White House’s list of attendees for the East Room reception, according to the Hill, and his office told Newsday that the disgraced lawmaker would be skipping the event.  White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Santos, like all new members, was invited to the ​​biennial event.  The freshman lawmaker representing New York’s 3rd Congressional District has come under fire after a web of lies about his...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Voters distrust their reps, still smearing Kavanaugh and other commentary

Pollster: Voters Distrust Their Reps “Washington, you have a problem,” quips TIPP Insights’ Terry Jones. In a new poll, 66% of registered voters “said elected officials represent mostly the views and values of their big donors, not average Americans.” That’s 61% of Dems, “68% of Republicans and 73% of independents.” “Among white voters, 71% said their representatives worked for their big donors;” the number was 52% for blacks and Hispanics. Overall, 52% of voters “said they were not satisfied” with their own reps in Congress. Though “50% of Democrats called themselves “satisfied,’” “both major parties would be wise” to note “restive...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Japanese PM aide scolded by mom for hands in pockets after Biden meet

A top adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has apologized after his mother reprimanded him for putting his hands in his pockets after meeting President Biden earlier this month.  Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara was caught on camera after his Jan. 13 visit to the White House with his hands in his pants pockets, staring off into space, and seeming uninterested in Kishida’s remarks to reporters after the sitdown with the 80-year-old president.  After several seconds — and apparently after realizing that he was in the camera shot — Kihara adjusted his trousers and fiddled around with his jacket...
New York Post

‘Liberals feel it’s acceptable to demonize black conservatives like me’

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell says he was kicked out of a Miami cafe for discussing politics. Here, he explains to The Post how he was shocked by the intolerance. The white woman across the restaurant was staring me down, a look of genuine disgust and disdain. It wasn’t, admittedly, the first time in my life I’d gotten this look. I wondered what, if anything, I’d done to deserve it. I would soon learn she was the owner of the restaurant — and that she was tossing out me and my friends for my conservative beliefs. On January 21, I’d been invited to Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami,...
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Jan. 25, 2023

The Issue: More classified documents found in President Biden’s Delaware home during an FBI raid. President Biden is a threat to our nation’s security (“A ‘Classified’ Clown Show,” Editorial, Jan. 23). He leaves classified documents laying around like magazines in a dentist’s waiting room. This doddering old fool’s political ambitions would have ended 40 years ago had term limits been in effect. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy should be calling for impeachment hearings. I’m glad that President Jimmy Carter, a good man, lived to see the day that he is no longer considered the worst president in US history. Don Whitman Cross River The only place where...
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy