Read full article on original website
Related
sciencealert.com
Procrastinating Could Be a Sign of Serious Health Problems, Study Finds
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research
Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
MedicalXpress
Study offers first glimpse of how many suffer from previously unknown VEXAS syndrome
About 13,200 men and another 2,300 women in the United States over age 50 are estimated to have VEXAS syndrome, according to a new study. Long considered a mystery illness until its genetic basis was identified in 2020, the latest findings, led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, offer the first indication of how common the illness is domestically.
How to have a healthy gut microbiome
NEW YORK -- Most people associate bacteria and viruses will illness. However, research finds some of these microorganisms can be beneficial to your health. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call for CBS2 to discuss what scientists call the gut microbiome. She explained how the gut microbiome affects the body, what can lead to an unhealthy or imbalanced one, and what you can do to promote a healthy one.Watch her full interview above for more information.
Psychiatric Times
Optimizing Treatment for ADHD
“What we’re striving to do is conquer the unmet needs that are still here with treating ADHD, especially from a medication standpoint.”. What may be on the horizon for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? Matthew Brams, MD, joined Psychiatric Times’ Mental Health Minute to share his insights into a new study of the triple-release formulation of dexmethylphenidate CTx-1301 for adults with ADHD.
The Alarming Reality: Our Healthcare System is on the Brink of Collapse
Are you prepared for the nightmare scenario where a medical emergency strikes and you can't find a hospital with open beds or adequate staff?. As the nation struggles to recover from the pandemic, the state of our healthcare system has become a pressing concern for many Americans.
Medical News Today
Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated
In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
Healthline
Your Guide to Xanax Withdrawal Symptoms and Treatment Options
Xanax withdrawal can have serious side effects if not managed correctly. But a doctor can help you design a tapering schedule if you need to stop taking the medication. Xanax is a prescription medication that’s used to treat anxiety and panic disorder. It belongs to a class of medications called benzodiazepines. The generic form of Xanax is called alprazolam.
earth.com
Exercise may actually be the fountain of youth
Imagine if we could reverse the effects of aging simply by exercising. A new study, published in The Journal of Physiology, suggests that exercise may indeed make the muscle cells of lab mice more youthful and may help ameliorate the adverse effects of aging in humans too. The process of...
FDA Lists 378 Hand Sanitizers to 'Do Not Use' as COVID Resurges in China
This includes some Disney-brand sanitizers and others from Marvel and Star Wars that were made in China.
Nice approves new migraine drug for NHS use in England and Wales
Thousands of people in England and Wales who suffer from migraines could benefit from a drug that has been approved on the NHS. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), the drugs regulator, said it was recommending eptinezumab for preventing migraine in about 164,000 adults where at least three previous preventive treatments had failed.
hcplive.com
ACTIVE-AF Suggests Physical Activity May Reduce Atrial Fibrillation Risk
Results from the ACTIVE-AF trial indicate participation in an exercise-based intervention reduced arrhythmia recurrence and improved symptom severity among patients with AF. New findings from the ACTIVE-AF study indicate an exercise-based intervention reduced arrhythmia recurrence among patients with paroxysmal or persistent, symptomatic atrial fibrillation (AF). The ACTIVE-AF six-month intervention combining...
Dire shortage of infectious disease specialists in US, for 'complex' reasons
A medical association based in Virginia — the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) — says the U.S. is experiencing a dire shortage of infectious disease specialists. Experts weigh in.
Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution
Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
Healthline
What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
MedicalXpress
New recommendations say patients don't need to be 'checked for everything'
As well-intentioned as routine blood tests or annual physicals might be, these practices can sometimes do more harm than good. To combat commonly ordered—but not always necessary—procedures and tests, the Society of General Internal Medicine (SGIM) on Tuesday released its revised list of recommendations on five primary care procedures and tests that patients and physicians should question. Northwestern University's Dr. Jeffrey A. Linder and David Liss, who have previously published research on the benefits of primary care checkups, helped revise the list.
What's The Difference Between Bacterial And Viral Conjunctivitis?
There are several types of conjunctivitis, including bacterial and viral conjunctivitis. The main differences between them lie in these areas.
psychologytoday.com
Cachexia: Disordered Eating as a Cancer Side Effect
Cancer cachexia develops during the late stages of cancer and includes symptoms of severe appetite loss, fatigue, and muscle wasting. High levels of inflammation are a possible cause of cancer cachexia. There are currently no cures for cancer cachexia and there are few effective treatments to manage it. Eating disorders...
hcplive.com
No Safety, Efficacy Differences Observed in Patients Switched to Adalimumab Biosimilar from Originator
The safety and efficacy of 4 adalimumab biosimilars was compared in a real-life setting in adult patients with IBD switching from the originator for a non-medical reason. Results of a study analyzing patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who replaced the adalimumab (ADA) originator with an ADA biosimilar as a cost measure noted no differences in safety and efficacy, according to literature published in Journal of Gastrointestinal and Liver Diseases.1 However, replacement of ADA with a biosimilar in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) should be more thoroughly evaluated.
Comments / 0