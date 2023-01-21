ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mike Pence poaches top Nikki Haley staffer as rivalry intensifies

By Victor Nava
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTCUN_0kM96ymM00

Mike Pence has hired one of Nikki Haley’s top advisors as the two former Trump administration colleagues consider joining their former boss and wading into the 2024 presidential election fray.

Tim Chapman, the former executive director of Haley’s Stand for America political nonprofit, is leaving the former South Carolina governor’s organization to become a senior adviser to the former vice president’s Advancing American Freedom political nonprofit.

“I am grateful for my time working with Nikki Haley and her dedicated team,” Chapman said in a statement obtained by Politico . “Advancing American Freedom is one of the fastest growing and increasingly influential conservative groups in the nation, and I am thrilled to join the incredible team that is building AAF as a leader for common sense conservative policies that will help restore America.”

Pence said on Friday that he is “thrilled” to have Chapman come aboard.

“Tim Chapman is one of the brightest stars in the conservative movement, and we are so thrilled he’s joining the team to advance the cause of American culture, American opportunity, and American leadership,” Pence said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUscF_0kM96ymM00
Mike Pence hired Tim Chapman, a former Nikki Haley staffer.
AP

The move comes a day after Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, hinted during an interview with Fox News’ Brett Baier that she’s getting close to announcing her intentions to launch a 2024 presidential campaign.

“So, do I think I could be that leader? Yes. But we are still working through things, and we will figure it out. I have never lost a race. I said that then. I still say that now. I’m not going to lose now. But stay tuned,” Haley told Baier on Thursday.

“We’re leaning in. We are leaning in, in a big way,” she added.

Chapman’s defection from Haley’s camp also comes a day after the Guardian published an excerpt from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s new book in which he accused Haley of scheming with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to oust Pence and become Trump’s No. 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zknck_0kM96ymM00
Nikki Haley hinted that, like Pence, she is considering a run for president.
FOX News

“As best [former White House chief of staff John] Kelly could tel​l, ​they were presenting a possible ‘Haley for vice-president’ option,” Pompeo writes.

Haley denied the accusation on Thursday and characterized it as “gossip.”

Last month, Pence appeared to indicate that he would only consider running for president rather than the open Senate seat in his home state.

“I think if we were ever to step forward to serve the American people that would be to take all the experience that we’ve had and run for national office,” the 63-year-old told Fox News .

“But I’m always humbled to be asked,” he added. “You know, somebody asked me the other day if I ever thought about running for president, and I said, ‘No more or no less than any other kid that grew up with a cornfield in his backyard.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CbLs_0kM96ymM00
A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released in December found Haley and Pence tied in terms of 2024 presidential support.
AFP via Getty Images

He also hinted during an interview with ABC News in November that he was considering a 2024 White House run and he would discuss the possibility with his family over the holidays.

It’s unclear what role Chapman would play in a potential 2024 Pence presidential campaign.

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released in December found Haley and Pence tied in terms of 2024 presidential support, with each favored by 5% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents.

The same poll found Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leading all Republicans with 47% support and former President Donald Trump in second place with 42% support.

So far, Trump, 76, is the only declared 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Donald Trump Was Reportedly Behind Melania's Snub of Inviting Jill Biden to the White House for Tea

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, the transition of power was supposed to begin. If anyone remembers that time, Donald Trump made it very difficult for the incoming administration to get their jobs done, and he’s reportedly the reason why former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t uphold the tradition of welcoming the incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to the White House.  It was Melania’s former aide Stephanie Grisham, author of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw...
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy