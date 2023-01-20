Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic pharmacy leader doubts Amazon's RxPass as disruptor
Cleveland Clinic's Jeff Rosner doubts RxPass, Amazon Pharmacy's new $5 prescription subscription service, will make waves. "This prescription service joins other programs that provide heavy discounts on certain generic medications. While it is a new offering, it is unlikely to be particularly disruptive," Mr. Rosner, executive director of pharmacy sourcing and supply chain analytics, said in a statement. "This is because other large chain pharmacies are already significantly discounting these drugs — many times to less than $5 or potentially even free."
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy company backed by Mayo, Kaiser, Intermountain names CEO
A sterile compounding pharmacy company backed by the venture capital arms of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has appointed a new leader. Joseph Cosgrove was named president, CEO and director of Leiters, a 503B outsourcing provider, on Jan. 16. For the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Teen opioid deaths continue to rise, but buprenorphine prescriptions decline by 45%: CDC
Despite the increase in adolescent and teen opioid-related deaths, the dispensing rate of buprenorphine decreased by 45 percent between 2015 and 2020 in individuals younger than 19, according to a study published Jan. 24 in Pediatrics. During the same time period, the proportion of adults 20 and older prescribed buprenorphine,...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Ozempic face': A rare result of popular weight-loss drugs
Dramatic weight-loss results from drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are joining a less-desired outcome: a deflation in the face, The New York Times reported Jan. 24. Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, a New York City dermatologist, told the Times he coined the term "Ozempic face" to describe the condition, which is characterized by facial aging and sagging.
beckershospitalreview.com
51% of cancer hospital visits were potentially preventable, researchers say
A recent study found that 51.6 percent of emergency department visits among patients with cancer were potentially preventable. The cross-sectional study, published Jan. 19 in JAMA Network Open, used data on emergency department visits from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey from Jan. 1, 2012, to Dec. 31, 2019. Among more than 854 million visits, more than 35.5 million — or 4 percent — were patients with cancer.
beckershospitalreview.com
New practices to increase blood pressure emerge from national sepsis study
New research focusing on improving a standard treatment for septic shock has provided clarity around something that has not been well understood in the past: How to best increase blood pressure during an episode of septic shock. Because sepsis leads to dangerously low blood pressure, moving to quickly normalize it...
beckershospitalreview.com
Boosters as effective against XBB as targeted subvariant: CDC
The updated COVID-19 vaccines' effectiveness between BA.5 and XBB subvariants are similar, according to CDC data published Jan. 25. In a study of COVID-19 infections among immunocompromised adults between Dec. 1 and Jan. 13, when XBB.1.5 was prevalent, the CDC found an overall 49 percent vaccine efficacy in people ages 18-49. When BA.5 was dominant, the boosters showed a 52 percent efficacy in the same age group.
beckershospitalreview.com
How to incorporate Fitbit, Apple data into EHRs? UMass Chan to study
A study at Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Chan Medical School is analyzing how to effectively integrate data from wearables into EHRs. The small pilot study will equip participants with Fitbit devices that will sync their health data to the Apple HealthKit app and then to their EHR patient portals, where their providers will be able to monitor their physical activity goals, according to a Jan. 25 university news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
VA reports EHR disruption
Multiple VA medical facilities across the U.S. reported an EHR slowdown earlier this week, according to The Spokesman-Review. An EHR update caused "performance degradation," according to the report, and the VA confirmed changes to the system interrupted services and connectivity to the network. The disruption meant users had to wait for "long intervals" to navigate between screens, slowing patient care.
beckershospitalreview.com
How Dollar General is testing the waters of rural healthcare
Dollar General is leveraging its store locations to bring more healthcare access to rural America, Pymnts reported Jan. 23. Dollar General recently announced that it would offer preventive care, urgent care and chronic condition management services to customers at three locations in Tennessee, with DocGo On-Demand in charge of operating the mobile clinics.
beckershospitalreview.com
Consolidated health systems offer 'marginally better care at significantly higher costs': Study
Consolidated health systems have led to "marginally better care at significantly higher costs," according to a study published Jan. 24 in JAMA. The study was conducted by researchers from Boston-based Harvard Medical School and the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Mass., according to a Jan. 24 Harvard Medical School news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Wider adoption of AI could save healthcare $360B, study says
The wider adoption of artificial intelligence tools in the healthcare industry could lead to savings of 5 to 10 percent of U.S. healthcare savings, or $200 to $360 billion annual savings. The paper, authored by researchers affiliated with Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University and McKinsey & Company for the National Bureau...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent updates on long COVID-19 in 2023
Below are four recent long COVID-19 updates Becker's has covered since the beginning of 2023:. The CDC awarded Helix a new contract to research how genetics affect COVID-19 vaccine efficacy. The research, according to Daniel Lee, Helix's senior vice president of life sciences and growth, will provide new insight into the adverse effects of long COVID-19.
beckershospitalreview.com
Organ transplant network scraps calculation that caused delays for Black patients
Despite Black Americans' higher likelihood of being diagnosed with kidney failure than white Americans, a widely used test for decades prevented individuals from getting needed transplants sooner. Now — after years of receiving sharp criticism for "[overestimating] kidney function in Black patients, masking the severity of their kidney disease and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic bills for less than 1% of weekly MyChart messages
Cleveland Clinic began billing patients for electronic messages through Epic's MyChart patient portal in November. Since then, it has charged fees for responses to less than 1 percent of the 110,000 weekly emails its providers received, The New York Times reported Jan. 24. Five things to know:. 1. Cleveland Clinic...
beckershospitalreview.com
National tool from NYU Langone researchers offers data on dozens of key health measures
Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City have launched an online dashboard that provides data on 36 key health measures, including heart disease and breast cancer deaths, for all 435 congressional districts in the U.S. The tool is meant to guide lawmakers' decisions on health policy.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 reasons why physicians aren't specializing in infectious diseases
The U.S. is facing a dire shortage of infectious disease specialists and some experts point to a complex web of issues that currently face the specialty as drivers of the shortage, Fox News reported Jan. 25. New physicians are largely dodging the infectious diseases (ID) specialty, with 44 percent of...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC director gains more oversight amid structural shifts
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, will hire new leadership and reshape parts of the agency in an effort to gain more visibility and direct oversight into key areas, according to a Jan. 24 Bloomberg report. Dr. Walensky has been working on improving the agency's operations and efficiency since she took...
beckershospitalreview.com
Samsung, IntelliTek Health partner on healthcare virtual assistant
Samsung has partnered with developer of patient-facing virtual assistant tools IntelliTek Health to bring artificial intelligence and digital voice assistance to the post-discharge process. Under the partnership, IntelliTek will work with Samsung Mobile Solutions to bring its AI solution, dubbed IntelliTek Health's Personal Virtual Assistant, to improve communication with patients...
