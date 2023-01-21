East Haven mayor running for reelection

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora (D) recently announced his plans to run for a third term in the mayoral election.

Carfora told News 8 it was an easy decision to make, stating that he still has some work to do.

A Democrat, Carfora succeeded Joe Maturo, a Republican who served nine terms in town.



The incumbent believes getting elected in the town of East Haven – is more about personality, than party politics.



“I don’t care if you’re a republican, democrat, or unaffiliated. I want to do what’s best for the taxpayers of East Haven. And that’s been my mantra right out of the gate, and it’s gonna continue to be my mantra,” Carfora said.

During his run as mayor, Carfora was able to turn a financial deficit into a surplus for the town.



“I’m very proud of that. I’m very proud of my team for what we’ve accomplished. Especially during COVID. It was a very hard time to govern, during covid and my team did a fascinating job,” Carfora said.

In addition to the coronavirus, Carfora’s biggest challenge is the controversial expansion of Tweed New Haven Airport. He said his biggest concerns are traffic issues, as well as flooding and environmental issues.



Carfora is calling on the FAA to conduct an environmental impact study.

