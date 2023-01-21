ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

East Haven mayor running for reelection

By Rich Coppola
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y0gsr_0kM96v8B00

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora (D) recently announced his plans to run for a third term in the mayoral election.

Carfora told News 8 it was an easy decision to make, stating that he still has some work to do.
A Democrat, Carfora succeeded Joe Maturo, a Republican who served nine terms in town.

The incumbent believes getting elected in the town of East Haven – is more about personality, than party politics.

“I don’t care if you’re a republican, democrat, or unaffiliated. I want to do what’s best for the taxpayers of East Haven. And that’s been my mantra right out of the gate, and it’s gonna continue to be my mantra,” Carfora said.

During his run as mayor, Carfora was able to turn a financial deficit into a surplus for the town.

“I’m very proud of that. I’m very proud of my team for what we’ve accomplished. Especially during COVID. It was a very hard time to govern, during covid and my team did a fascinating job,” Carfora said.

In addition to the coronavirus, Carfora’s biggest challenge is the controversial expansion of Tweed New Haven Airport. He said his biggest concerns are traffic issues, as well as flooding and environmental issues.

Carfora is calling on the FAA to conduct an environmental impact study.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Public memorial to be held for State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A public memorial service is expected to be held on Saturday for State Representative Quentin “Q” Williams, who died in a wrong-way crash in early January. The announcement was made on Facebook by the Williams family, who invited the public to attend. It is expected to be held on Saturday, Jan. […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford.  But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

State to close Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Gov. Ned Lamont and leaders with the Connecticut Department of Corrections announced on Tuesday that Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing in 2023. Lamont said the decision to close the facility is attributed to the sustained decrease in the state’s correction population in the past decade and that the […]
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

New Haven announces proposal to redevelop blighted properties

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Big changes may be coming to Dixwell Avenue. The city of New Haven announced a proposal to redevelop four blighted properties there. The goal is to bring life back to the former hot spot area. “I see a lot of change,” says David Britto, who has lived in the neighborhood for […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Walsh named NPD Chief; Blake made Deputy Chief

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police Department interim leadership officially took the top spots Monday after a unanimous Norwalk Police Commission vote. Norwalk Police Chief James Walsh has served with the Norwalk Police Department since 1988, having begun his career as a patrol officer working in a variety of capacities including Community Policing, Mountain Bike Patrol and the Marine Division, according to the City’s website.
NORWALK, CT
New Haven Independent

Mayor Tests Positive For Covid

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is working from home after testing positive Monday evening for Covid-19. Mayoral spokesperson Lenny Spieller said Elicker was ​“feeling under the weather” but well enough to work from home. Despite working long hours around the clock and meeting with people and attending...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Effort in Madison Granting Broad Zoning Flexibility Meets with Opposition Again

MADISON – After yet another attempt by a local restaurateur to turn a shuttered social club into a year-round restaurant was met with opposition from residents fearing broad changes to how large portions of the town could be developed, his attorney promised to come back with a plan that would limit the changes to only one property.
MADISON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut police recruits learning how to handle domestic violence calls

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut police recruits are preparing future officers for domestic violence calls. The special training exercise strengthens the relationship between police and advocates. Lindsey Michaels is not only a police officer but a trained advocate for victims of domestic violence. She says roughly one-third of calls to police are for these conflicts, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Statewide program hopes to increase affordable housing

(WTNH) – It’s no secret that Connecticut does not have enough houses and apartments, especially affordable ones. A group called DesegregateCT held a press conference in West Hartford to announce what it hopes will be the start of a statewide program to change housing policy. “We have lived under local planning and zoning regime for […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy