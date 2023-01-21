Winter Weather Advisory: Pocahontas, southeast Fayette, Webster and southeast Nicholas counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Greenbrier County from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Wind Advisory: Tazewell and Mercer counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday to noon Wednesday. Tonight features increasing clouds and precipitation returning during the...

WEBSTER COUNTY, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO