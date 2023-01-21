Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Wintry mess heads for mountains Wednesday, snow showers Thursday
Winter Weather Advisory: Pocahontas, southeast Fayette, Webster and southeast Nicholas counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Greenbrier County from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Wind Advisory: Tazewell and Mercer counties from 1 a.m. Wednesday to noon Wednesday. Tonight features increasing clouds and precipitation returning during the...
WVNT-TV
Snow showers off and on help create slick travel for some Monday
Mercer, Summers, and Tazewell counties from Midnight until 4 p.m. Monday, including Bluefield, Hinton, and Tazewell. Western Greenbrier County from Midnight until 6 p.m. Monday. Northwest Pocahontas County from Midnight until 6 p.m. Monday. Monday features snow showers to start with some accumulating snows for the higher elevations. Lowlands (below...
