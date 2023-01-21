Read full article on original website
WAFF
Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
WAFF
UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Education has received a $2.8 million National Professional Development grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition. According to officials with UAH, the grant that officially launched Monday is to help meet...
WHNT-TV
One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway in Decatur
OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards its goal of wiping out hunger. On Saturday, they partnered with Impact Church to serve those in need in Decatur. One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway …. OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each...
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools releases statement on ‘weapon detection systems’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly a week after two students were found with guns on two different Huntsville City Schools campuses, the system has released a statement on new security measures. On Jan. 18 two students were found with guns at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School. Parents...
WAFF
WAFF 48 Top Clicks: January 24, 2023
See the latest on a shooting investigation in Decatur & fire investigation in Lauderdale County. Renovations, upgrades coming to Toyota Field in Madison. Updated: 7 hours ago. New changes are coming soon to the home...
WAFF
Jobs, Budget & School Saftey: Alabama lawmakers share priorities for upcoming legislative session
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF talked to three state lawmakers before the 2023 legislative session. They covered topics from safety in schools, to budget priorities. Nathaniel Ledbetter will serve as speaker of the state house for the first time in 2023. He said focusing on job growth is important. “We...
WAFF
City of Madison approves upgrades to Toyota Field
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the Toyota Field ballpark will look a bit different for the upcoming season. City leaders in Madison approved a resolution authorizing improvements to Toyota Field in response to new MLB standards during Monday night’s city council meeting. The resolution would allocate up...
WAFF
Take a look inside these beautiful houses at Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you ever find yourself on a walk and you just become mesmerized by a beautiful home. Or maybe you drive by a little slower to look... not in a creepy way... but in a “What color paint do you think that is? and, “I love those flowers on the porch” kind of way.
WAFF
Renovations, upgrades coming to Toyota Field in Madison
"I'm a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district." A taste of Hollywood: Chester Rogers brings "BMF" premiere to Huntsville. The new drama series on Starz is a show created by Randy Huggins and produced by 50 Cent. Huntsville City FC names...
WAFF
The largest indoor beer festival is back in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville may be known as the Rocket City, but it’s also a brewing city. On Saturday, January 28, the 7th Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival, presented by Publix, is happening at the Von Braun Center. It’s also the largest indoor beer festival in the south.
WAFF
Spokes and Vogues designs car for Iconic Snoop Dogg
What story received the most views over the last 24 hours? Find out here. Financial expert explains how to invest during an uncertain stock market. Updated: 13 hours ago. The uncertainty in the current stock...
WAFF
Mayor of Athens supports concerned residents regarding new asphalt plant
What story received the most views over the last 24 hours? Find out here.
WAFF
Spokes and Vogues expert designed car for hip-hop legend
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A world-class musician is now driving around in a car that was designed and modified by a local car expert right here in the valley. Lee Adams of Spokes and Vogues in Madison told us the rapper Snoop Dogg reached out after seeing some of his work online.
WAFF
Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city. Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening. Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are building the plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens.
WAFF
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
Alabama father’s lawsuit seeking removal of school superintendent over COVID policy dismissed
A lawsuit that sought to remove the new Hartselle superintendent was thrown out by a Morgan County judge who said fears about the superintendent’s future actions were speculative and that there was no evidence the school board violated the Open Meetings Act. Brian Clayton, 52, was selected as superintendent...
WAFF
Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An invasion of privacy. That’s what some Madison County apartment residents are saying after new smart home upgrades were made to their units, seemingly without their permission. Stephen Hayton is a concerned tenant at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartments who worries the devices have...
WAFF
Weather damage repairs still underway at Salvation Army in Shoals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Salvation Army in the Shoals are still hard at work repairing the flood damage from broken pipes on Christmas Eve. A photo posted to the organization’s Facebook page illustrates the damage, with water spraying from the ceiling and pooling up on the floor below.
WAFF
Madison man arrested in connection with Regions Bank robberies
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was arrested in connection with four Regions Bank robberies between Madison and Huntsville. According to the Madison Police Department, Lawrence Jones, 55, was arrested Tuesday for robbing four banks in Madison County. Over the last year, there have been four bank robberies at...
