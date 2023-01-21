Read full article on original website
'American Badass' Undertaker Assists Bray Wyatt In Attack On LA Knight On 1/23 WWE Raw
The American Badass helps out The Eater Of Worlds. In anticipation of the upcoming Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble, LA Knight addressed the fans of the WWE universe on the January 23 edition of WWE Raw. Before Knight could finish his promo, he was interrupted by The Undertaker, who was in special American Badass form.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
Mark Briscoe To Make AEW Debut In Jay Briscoe Tribute Bout On 1/25 AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe is set for AEW debut in a tribute match to his late brother, Jay Briscoe, on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tragically, the wrestling world lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jay's brother, Mark, is slated to make...
AEW Rampage On 1/20 Records 10% Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
The numbers are in for the January 20 episode of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that AEW Rampage on January 20 drew 464,000 viewers. This number is down from the 513,000 viewers the show drew on January 13. The show scored a 0.13 rating in the 18 to...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (1/24): Britt Baker, Action Andretti, Dark Order, Madison Rayne Compete
AEW Dark (1/24) - Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) def. Marcus Kross, Vary Morales & Baliyan Akki. - Tony Deppen defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther & Angelico) - Matt Sydal def. Cezar Bononi (w/ Peter Avalon) - Harley Cameron def. Brittany J. - Madison Rayne def. Kaci...
Mark Briscoe Gives An Update On How He's Doing, Latest Update On Jay Briscoe's Daughters
The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17 at the age of 38. His daughters Jayleigh and Gracie were in the car with him in the accident. In an update on Friday night, family friend Josh Wharton relayed that Gracie had...
WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022
Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
RJ City Gets Up Close With Ethan Page's Firm Knockers, John Cena Teases WWE 2K23 Cover | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 22, 2023:. - Ethan Page and his tight tits were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Many content creators are teasing the reveal of the upcoming WWE 2K23 cover star, but John Cena can't seem to see who this year's cover star will be.
Britt Baker, Billie Starkz, Anthony Henry, Matt Sydal, More Set For Action On 1/24 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (1/24) - Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, & John Silver) vs. Baliyan Akki, Marcus Kross, & Vary Morales. Fightful will have the stream and results for AEW Dark beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Big Bill Believes A Singles Run Will Happen Eventually, Loves Working With The Firm
Big Bill comments on working with The Firm. Big Bill (formerly W. Morrissey) officially signed with AEW in August 2022 and was immediately put into a group with Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and The Gunns (Colten & Austin Gunn) as The Firm. Morrissey showed during his run with...
Raw XXX Fallout, Briscoe Brothers on AEW Dynamite, WWE Royal Rumble Interest | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 13 of Fightful Roundtable breaks down the good and bad from Raw XXX, news that the Briscoe Brothers are unbanned from AEW programming as Mark Briscoe makes his AEW Dynamite debut to honor Jay Briscoe, plus gauging excitement levels for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) are Dave LaGreca (SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio), Alex Lajas (Church of Joshi) and Simon Miller.
Rhea Ripley Would Love To Enter The Men's Royal Rumble
Rhea Ripley wouldn't mind competing twice on Saturday. Rhea Ripley has already declared herself for the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, but if she had the opportunity to be in the Men's Royal Rumble, she would love to do that as well. "Yeah, I would love to enter the men's...
Conrad Thompson: Tony Khan Is Going To Do Right By The Briscoe Family
On January 17, the wrestling world tragically lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident. Jay was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark. Jay's two daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were in the car with him and suffered serious injuries, but are currently recovery....
Undertaker, Trial Of Sami Zayn | WWE Raw 30 Full Show Highlights 1/23/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp sand Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw 30 for January 23, 2023!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Stipulation Added To 1/23 WWE Raw Title Match, First Hour Of Show To Be Commercial Free | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 23, 2023. - In the video linked above, Byron Saxton revealed to the WWE universe that tonight's United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory is now a No Disqualification match. Along with that, the first hour of Raw is set to be commercial free.
Kofi Kingston: People Are Going To Impressed When Pretty Deadly Comes To The Main Roster
Kofi Kingston talks Pretty Deadly and their potential future on the main roster. Throughout the near decade and a half of the brand's existence, NXT has helped many wrestlers go on to become big stars on the main roster. Current champions such as Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Gunther, Austin Theory, and Charlotte Flair, all spent significant time in NXT before going on to either Raw or SmackDown.
KiLynn King Describes How Betting On Herself Is Paying Off, Reflects On Her Return To AEW
KiLynn King reflects on her decision to bet on herself and discusses her return to AEW. King often competed on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2020 and 2021. Alongside Red Velvet, she represented the company at NWA EmPowerrr in 2021, but her appearances on AEW programming started to dwindle. She began to focus on opportunities elsewhere, and she has frequently competed for the NWA in recent months. King has challenged for the NWA World Women's Championship on two pay-per-view shows. She also wrestled at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in October; she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Kazuchika Okada Would Like A Wrestling World Cup, Will Speak To Tony Khan And Triple H If Necessary
Kazuchika Okada wants a World Cup of wrestling. 2023 has opened plenty of forbidden doors as WWE talents like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura have competed for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. AEW has continued its partnership with NJPW with Kenny Omega competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and winning the IWGP United States Title.
Backstage News, Producers From AEW Dynamite In LA
Fightful Select has learned the following producers/coaches for AEW Dynamite, January 11. - Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita: Jerry Lynn. - Killer & Pillar vs. Toni Storm & Saraya: BJ Whitmer. - Jericho Appreciation Society, Ricky Starks, Action Andretti promo: Luther. - Elite vs. Death Triangle: Christopher Daniels. Backstage News.
