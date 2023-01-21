ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley

After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
Fightful

WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022

Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
Fightful

Raw XXX Fallout, Briscoe Brothers on AEW Dynamite, WWE Royal Rumble Interest | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 13 of Fightful Roundtable breaks down the good and bad from Raw XXX, news that the Briscoe Brothers are unbanned from AEW programming as Mark Briscoe makes his AEW Dynamite debut to honor Jay Briscoe, plus gauging excitement levels for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) are Dave LaGreca (SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio), Alex Lajas (Church of Joshi) and Simon Miller.
Fightful

Rhea Ripley Would Love To Enter The Men's Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley wouldn't mind competing twice on Saturday. Rhea Ripley has already declared herself for the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, but if she had the opportunity to be in the Men's Royal Rumble, she would love to do that as well. "Yeah, I would love to enter the men's...
Fightful

Conrad Thompson: Tony Khan Is Going To Do Right By The Briscoe Family

On January 17, the wrestling world tragically lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident. Jay was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark. Jay's two daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were in the car with him and suffered serious injuries, but are currently recovery....
Fightful

Undertaker, Trial Of Sami Zayn | WWE Raw 30 Full Show Highlights 1/23/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Sean Ross Sapp sand Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw 30 for January 23, 2023!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Fightful

Kofi Kingston: People Are Going To Impressed When Pretty Deadly Comes To The Main Roster

Kofi Kingston talks Pretty Deadly and their potential future on the main roster. Throughout the near decade and a half of the brand's existence, NXT has helped many wrestlers go on to become big stars on the main roster. Current champions such as Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Gunther, Austin Theory, and Charlotte Flair, all spent significant time in NXT before going on to either Raw or SmackDown.
Fightful

KiLynn King Describes How Betting On Herself Is Paying Off, Reflects On Her Return To AEW

KiLynn King reflects on her decision to bet on herself and discusses her return to AEW. King often competed on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2020 and 2021. Alongside Red Velvet, she represented the company at NWA EmPowerrr in 2021, but her appearances on AEW programming started to dwindle. She began to focus on opportunities elsewhere, and she has frequently competed for the NWA in recent months. King has challenged for the NWA World Women's Championship on two pay-per-view shows. She also wrestled at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in October; she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Fightful

Backstage News, Producers From AEW Dynamite In LA

Fightful Select has learned the following producers/coaches for AEW Dynamite, January 11. - Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita: Jerry Lynn. - Killer & Pillar vs. Toni Storm & Saraya: BJ Whitmer. - Jericho Appreciation Society, Ricky Starks, Action Andretti promo: Luther. - Elite vs. Death Triangle: Christopher Daniels. Backstage News.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy