Kern County Fair honored with industry awards

The Kern County Fair was recognized with top honors for innovation and excellence in exhibits, agriculture programs, and communications at the 100th Annual Western Fairs Association Convention and Trade Show.

The WFA is a non-profit trade association that serves the fair industry within the western United States and Canada. They offer annual achievement awards to recognize excellence in the fair industry.

The Kern County Fair brought home 19 WFA Achievement Awards in its class.

2021 Achievement Award Winners by