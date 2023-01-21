ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County Fair honored with industry awards

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVbJ5_0kM96X8r00

The Kern County Fair was recognized with top honors for innovation and excellence in exhibits, agriculture programs, and communications at the 100th Annual Western Fairs Association Convention and Trade Show.

The WFA is a non-profit trade association that serves the fair industry within the western United States and Canada. They offer annual achievement awards to recognize excellence in the fair industry.

The Kern County Fair brought home 19 WFA Achievement Awards in its class.

2021 Achievement Award Winners by

Comments / 0

Related
theregistrysocal.com

Building Materials Manufacturing Leases 309,681 SQFT Distribution Facility in Shafter, Calif.

SHAFTER, CA – Logistics and mega-distribution center developer Wonderful Real Estate (WRE) has pre-leased a recently completed 309,681-square-foot distribution facility located at 4705 Capital Road in the Wonderful Industrial Park (WIP) to Building Materials Manufacturing Corporation, which does business as GAF, to accommodate its growing West Coast operations and expansion plans.
SHAFTER, CA
theshafterpress.com

Wasco welcomes new leadership

Vincent R. Martinez is the new mayor of Wasco. He brings experience, enthusiasm and a willingness to work as a team. Together with the council, he hopes to empower residents and provide them with a better quality of life. "I am excited to take on the role. The city is...
WASCO, CA
wascotrib.com

Wasco Council approves water and sewer rate adjustments

At the regular City Council ouncil meeting on Tuesday, a resolution was passed approving the water and sewer rates adjustments. The new rates will become effective on Feb. 1. A public hearing was held to allow residents to express their thoughts on the rate adjustments. Before that, notices were mailed to customers, informing them that they could submit protest letters.
KGET

Angelique Nash case returning to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of Angelique Nash, who at one point was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in the 2010 death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, has taken yet another turn. The 5th District Court of Appeal has ruled Nash will have her case sent back to Kern County because […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy