'She's a special one': Community coming together for dog shot in mouth, in need of forever home

KHQ Right Now
'Who steals from kids' – security camera catches little free library theft in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A family is hopeful security video of a bold theft will help police catch whoever stole a children’s little free library. “Who steals from kids,” the victim, Emily O’Halloran, told our ‘Help Me Hayley.’ “I’m a teacher. I set this up for the kids in our neighborhood.”
KHQ Right Now
2 injured after vehicle crashes into home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were injured Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a house on the 7100 block of north Flemming St. In an update from Spokane Police Department (SPD), it was confirmed the occupant in the car was taken to hospital in critical condition. The second person injured, the daughter of the homeowner who was sleeping in bed at the time of the crash, received minor injuries.
KHQ Right Now
Man dies in single-vehicle rollover on south Cheney Spokane Road
CHENEY, Wash. - A single-vehicle rollover crash is being investigated after the driver was found dead at the scene early on Saturday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a Cheney police officer reported the crash just after 3 a.m. after coming across a Dodge pickup on its top on south Cheney Spokane Rd.
KHQ Right Now
Calm start to the week with active weather on the horizon
Tonight will be another dry, cloudy and foggy night in Spokane. Patchy fog will develop overnight and linger until late morning. Wednesday will be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. A Winter Weather Advisory will begin at 10:00 PM and expire on Wednesday afternoon for portions of the southern Idaho Panhandle. A system will bring in 1-3 inches of snow during this time period, especially during the early morning hours.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested after 2 stabbed near downtown Spokane police precinct
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people were hospitalized, and one juvenile suspect was arrested following a stabbing Sunday evening in downtown Spokane. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) Public Information Officer Julie Humphreys, officers were called to the area near the downtown police precinct, on Wall between Riverside and Main, for reports of a fight.
KHQ Right Now
Multiple fire departments respond to structure fire on Old Trails Road
SPOKANE, Wash. - A shop fire on Old Trails Rd. on Monday was extinguished with the joint effort of multiple fire agencies after the owner reported hearing a loud explosion and black smoke was seen rising from the area. According to Spokane County Fire District 10 (SCFD10), the fire was...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane woman charged with domestic terrorism for Atlanta protests.
ATLANTA, Georgia. - A Spokane woman has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia in connection to torching a cop car during protests. According to the City of Atlanta Police Department, 22-year-old Madeleine Feola along with five other suspects are facing four felony charges: Domestic terrorism, arson in the first-degree, criminal damage in the second-degree and interference with government property.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Sam Markham hits late 3 to help Ferris boys hang on; Mt. Spokane girls edge Central Valley
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. Ferris 58, Mead 51: Sam Markham scored 15 points, Patrick Murphy added 13 and the visiting Saxons (12-3, 5-1) topped the Panthers (8-8, 4-2). Mead’s Kolby Bumpas hit a 3 early in the fourth to tie it...
