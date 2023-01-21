Read full article on original website
'American Badass' Undertaker Assists Bray Wyatt In Attack On LA Knight On 1/23 WWE Raw
The American Badass helps out The Eater Of Worlds. In anticipation of the upcoming Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble, LA Knight addressed the fans of the WWE universe on the January 23 edition of WWE Raw. Before Knight could finish his promo, he was interrupted by The Undertaker, who was in special American Badass form.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
John Cena Filmed Segment With Austin Theory At WWE Smackdown In Tampa
A changed live event main event could have a lot more behind it than meets the eye. Fightful Select has learned that WWE had at least planned to film something with John Cena and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory while Cena was in for the December 30 Smackdown show.
1/23 WWE Raw Records Highest Viewership Number Since February 2020, Key Demo Rating Also Up Big
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 23 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 23 averaged 2.344 million viewers. This number is up 44% from the 1.489 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the largest viewership number that WWE Raw has recorded since February 17, 2020.
Kofi Kingston: People Are Going To Impressed When Pretty Deadly Comes To The Main Roster
Kofi Kingston talks Pretty Deadly and their potential future on the main roster. Throughout the near decade and a half of the brand's existence, NXT has helped many wrestlers go on to become big stars on the main roster. Current champions such as Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Gunther, Austin Theory, and Charlotte Flair, all spent significant time in NXT before going on to either Raw or SmackDown.
Mark Briscoe Gives An Update On How He's Doing, Latest Update On Jay Briscoe's Daughters
The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17 at the age of 38. His daughters Jayleigh and Gracie were in the car with him in the accident. In an update on Friday night, family friend Josh Wharton relayed that Gracie had...
Raw XXX Fallout, Briscoe Brothers on AEW Dynamite, WWE Royal Rumble Interest | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 13 of Fightful Roundtable breaks down the good and bad from Raw XXX, news that the Briscoe Brothers are unbanned from AEW programming as Mark Briscoe makes his AEW Dynamite debut to honor Jay Briscoe, plus gauging excitement levels for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) are Dave LaGreca (SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio), Alex Lajas (Church of Joshi) and Simon Miller.
WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022
Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
Kazuchika Okada Would Like A Wrestling World Cup, Will Speak To Tony Khan And Triple H If Necessary
Kazuchika Okada wants a World Cup of wrestling. 2023 has opened plenty of forbidden doors as WWE talents like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura have competed for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. AEW has continued its partnership with NJPW with Kenny Omega competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and winning the IWGP United States Title.
Undertaker, Trial Of Sami Zayn | WWE Raw 30 Full Show Highlights 1/23/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp sand Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw 30 for January 23, 2023!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
John Cena Stars In WWE 2K23 Commercial; Release Date Announced
WWE released a new commercial advertising WWE 2K23 starring John Cena playing as John Cena. The commercial also features Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory, who are hanging out with an invisible John Cena. The ad says, "See John Cena, "Beat John Cena," "Be Even Stronger Than John Cena."...
Rhea Ripley Would Love To Enter The Men's Royal Rumble
Rhea Ripley wouldn't mind competing twice on Saturday. Rhea Ripley has already declared herself for the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, but if she had the opportunity to be in the Men's Royal Rumble, she would love to do that as well. "Yeah, I would love to enter the men's...
AEW To Return To Universal Studios For AEW Dark Tapings On 1/28
All Elite Wrestling is headed back to Orlando. As first announced on the promotion's Twitter account, AEW is set to return to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, January 28 for AEW Dark tapings. Per usual, the tapings will be split into two sessions, with the first one running from 2PM to 5PM and the second one running from 7PM to 10PM.
List Of WWE Legends Who Popped Up At WWE Raw Is XXX
WWE is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of WWE Raw on Monday, January 23. Legends advertised to appear include Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker and more. Fightful will update this post with each appearance by a legend and the segment they were involved in. - Jerry...
Kofi Kingston On Jay Briscoe, WWE Royal Rumble, CLICK, NXT | 2023 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to WWE's Kofi Kingston about the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation project. Please consider donating at https://www.GoFundMe.com/ClickFQE. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Karrion Kross On Vince McMahon's Return To WWE's Board Of Directors: No One’s Afraid For Their Job
Karrion Kross comments on Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of Directors. Karrion Kross is one of the many wrestlers that WWE rehired following Vince McMahon's brief retirement in the summer of 2022. Since his return, Kross has been one of the featured stars on WWE SmackDown, currently looking to enter his first Royal Rumble.
Sit On Sami Zayn's Face At WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Houston Rockets/WWE News | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. - Fans that are attending the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will have the chance to sit on Sami Zayn's face:. - The first 3,000 fans that arrive at the upcoming Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Thursday, January...
Lance Anoa'i: I'd Love To Get To WWE One Day, Right Now I'm Focused On MLW
Lance Anoa'i has his sights set on a big 2023. Anoa'i signed with MLW in May 2022, and he was brought in as a member of the Samoan Swat Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau. Anoa'i has been featured with the company ever since. Finau and Anoa'i continued to gain momentum, and they challenged for the MLW World Tag Team Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder 2023.
Kurt Angle: Being An Honorary Member Of DX Was The Coolest Thing In The World
Kurt Angle says being an honorary member of D-Generation X was the coolest thing in the world. The WWE Hall of Famer somewhat joined the legendary group on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw. He came to the ring with DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg & X-Pac) and revealed that he was wearing a DX shirt. Angle then refereed a six-man tag team match between Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) and Seth Rollins & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).
