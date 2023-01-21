ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley

After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
Fightful

Kofi Kingston: People Are Going To Impressed When Pretty Deadly Comes To The Main Roster

Kofi Kingston talks Pretty Deadly and their potential future on the main roster. Throughout the near decade and a half of the brand's existence, NXT has helped many wrestlers go on to become big stars on the main roster. Current champions such as Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Gunther, Austin Theory, and Charlotte Flair, all spent significant time in NXT before going on to either Raw or SmackDown.
Fightful

Raw XXX Fallout, Briscoe Brothers on AEW Dynamite, WWE Royal Rumble Interest | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 13 of Fightful Roundtable breaks down the good and bad from Raw XXX, news that the Briscoe Brothers are unbanned from AEW programming as Mark Briscoe makes his AEW Dynamite debut to honor Jay Briscoe, plus gauging excitement levels for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) are Dave LaGreca (SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio), Alex Lajas (Church of Joshi) and Simon Miller.
Fightful

WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022

Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
Fightful

Undertaker, Trial Of Sami Zayn | WWE Raw 30 Full Show Highlights 1/23/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Sean Ross Sapp sand Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw 30 for January 23, 2023!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Fightful

John Cena Stars In WWE 2K23 Commercial; Release Date Announced

WWE released a new commercial advertising WWE 2K23 starring John Cena playing as John Cena. The commercial also features Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory, who are hanging out with an invisible John Cena. The ad says, "See John Cena, "Beat John Cena," "Be Even Stronger Than John Cena."...
Fightful

Rhea Ripley Would Love To Enter The Men's Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley wouldn't mind competing twice on Saturday. Rhea Ripley has already declared herself for the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday, but if she had the opportunity to be in the Men's Royal Rumble, she would love to do that as well. "Yeah, I would love to enter the men's...
Fightful

AEW To Return To Universal Studios For AEW Dark Tapings On 1/28

All Elite Wrestling is headed back to Orlando. As first announced on the promotion's Twitter account, AEW is set to return to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, January 28 for AEW Dark tapings. Per usual, the tapings will be split into two sessions, with the first one running from 2PM to 5PM and the second one running from 7PM to 10PM.
ORLANDO, FL
Fightful

List Of WWE Legends Who Popped Up At WWE Raw Is XXX

WWE is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of WWE Raw on Monday, January 23. Legends advertised to appear include Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker and more. Fightful will update this post with each appearance by a legend and the segment they were involved in. - Jerry...
Fightful

Kofi Kingston On Jay Briscoe, WWE Royal Rumble, CLICK, NXT | 2023 Interview

Sean Ross Sapp speaks to WWE's Kofi Kingston about the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation project. Please consider donating at https://www.GoFundMe.com/ClickFQE. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Fightful

Lance Anoa'i: I'd Love To Get To WWE One Day, Right Now I'm Focused On MLW

Lance Anoa'i has his sights set on a big 2023. Anoa'i signed with MLW in May 2022, and he was brought in as a member of the Samoan Swat Team alongside Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau. Anoa'i has been featured with the company ever since. Finau and Anoa'i continued to gain momentum, and they challenged for the MLW World Tag Team Championship at MLW Blood & Thunder 2023.
Fightful

Kurt Angle: Being An Honorary Member Of DX Was The Coolest Thing In The World

Kurt Angle says being an honorary member of D-Generation X was the coolest thing in the world. The WWE Hall of Famer somewhat joined the legendary group on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw. He came to the ring with DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg & X-Pac) and revealed that he was wearing a DX shirt. Angle then refereed a six-man tag team match between Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) and Seth Rollins & The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy