Blue Zones Project-Bakersfield to host two policy summits open to the community

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bakersfield Californian
Making Bakersfield better: Blue Zones Project holds first summit at CSUB
Can the way we design our streets affect our health and well-being as Bakersfield residents?. What about the presence — or absence — of urban trees, neighborhood walking paths and attractive social gathering areas?
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Threats against schools taken 'extremely seriously'
Students eagerly left Actis Junior High Monday afternoon when school ended just as they would any other day. School was out and the southwest Bakersfield campus was safe.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern’s industrial market scores three more big deals
Kern’s industrial property market continues to rack up big deals, evident most recently in a trio of transactions suggesting strong interest in three distinct areas around the county. Wonderful Real Estate announced last week the pre-lease of a 309,681-square-foot building developed on a speculative basis in Shafter. The tenant,...
Bakersfield Californian
Condemned inmates moved to CCI Tehachapi, Wasco prisons
A pilot program to house inmates with death sentences at prisons throughout the state — including some in Kern County — will become permanent if regulations proposed by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are approved. Prior to the beginning of the pilot program in January 2020,...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Missing boy disappeared Monday
A search has begun to find a 15-year-old boy who disappeared Monday and has never run away before. Ray Zacharie Villa, a Hispanic teenager, was last seen in the 2300 block of Bank Street, though the Bakersfield Police Department is unsure what he was wearing at the time. Villa stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black curly hair and brown eyes.
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO looking for man accused of brandishing gun at gas station clerk, stealing money
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help finding a person accused of brandishing a firearm at Chevron gas station clerk on Olive Drive and demanding money. A white or Hispanic man went into the store, 5201 Olive Drive, at 9:12 a.m. Dec. 27 and fled after getting money, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD identifies 2 officers involved in collision that killed 1 man, injured 3
The Bakersfield Police Department on Monday identified two officers who were hospitalized in a car collision that killed a man and injured another woman. Officers Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23, were going south in a patrol car when they struck another car early Thursday morning at the intersection of Muller Road and South Vineland Drive. Mario Lares, 31, was driving west approaching the intersection and died while driving Ana Hernandez, 34. Lares died at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
Bakersfield Californian
How do prosecutors retry a murder trial when victims died nearly 40 years ago?
Prosecutors often climb an uphill battle to create a bulletproof case against murder suspects, but it’s a whole other ordeal with questioning witnesses who have a nearly 40-year lapse in their memory. Kern County’s top public defender and prosecutors encountered this exact challenge while retrying a decades-old case Tuesday...
